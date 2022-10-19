ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

Silver Alert: Elderly man from Loudon County found safe

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — An elderly man has been found after going missing Thrusday night according to the TBI. Robert Spall, 95, was found in Georgia. The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office shared he had a medical condition that may affect his ability to return safely without assistance.
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Seymour Volunteer Fire Department hosts haunted car wash

Jeff McCarter, aka “El Jefe”, passed away after a long battle with cancer shortly before the Hatcher Mountain fires. Officials in Tennessee say a skydiver died after an accident occurred during a high school football pregame show. Man dies in Greene Co. house fire, officials say. Updated: 5...
SEYMOUR, TN
indherald.com

Three people injured in accident

HUNTSVILLE | Three people were injured, two seriously, in a single-vehicle accident at the 27/63 intersection here Friday afternoon. The accident occurred at about 12:30 pm at the intersection of U.S. Highway 27 and S.R. 63, when a minivan that was west-bound on S.R. 63 traveled through the intersection, struck a pole, and traveled partially up the embankment on the west side of U.S. 27 before coming to a stop.
HUNTSVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Suspect in East Knoxville fatal shooting identified by Knoxville Police

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A suspect believed to be involved in a fatal shooting on Linden Avenue earlier this month has been identified, arrested and charged with first-degree murder, according to the Knoxville Police Department. The announcement was made Thursday. KPD says the suspect, Aman McCutchen, 22, of Knoxville...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Morristown woman shot in face, police say

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Morristown woman was shot in the face Wednesday, according to a Morristown police report obtained by WVLT News. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m., the report said, at a home on Wendy Street. Officers responded, and upon arrival reportedly found Tiffany Purkey lying on the ground in front of the home’s front door with “apparent gun shot wounds to the face.”
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

Giraffe at Zoo Knoxville placed under hospice care

KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

What’s an ‘Angel Shot’ and when to order one?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Farragut bistro is making sure guests have a safe way to get out of uncomfortable moments. Water into Wine Bistro & Lounge has a code name that alerts staff when someone needs to be escorted to safety. It’s called an ‘Angel Shot.’ They are not the first business to use the concept; the Angel Shot has become a national trend, aimed at keeping bars and restaurants safe.
FARRAGUT, TN
clayconews.com

Two Subjects from Tennessee (1) Georgetown (1) Maynardville arrested during Complaint Investigation at a Business on U.S. 25 in Laurel County, Kentucky

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Houston along with shift Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning October 19, 2022 at approximately 9:05 AM. The arrests occurred in a business parking lot off U.S. 25 approximately 6 miles South...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY

