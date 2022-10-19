Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
East Tennessee veterans lose Blount County home in fire
Jack and Nancy McEntee lost their home in Blount County on Oct. 14 when an electrical issue started a fire.
Silver alert, search continues Knox Co. man after 7 months
Monday marks 7 months that 72-year-old Daniel Dewey has been missing, and the Knox County Sheriff's Office is still searching for him.
WATE
Silver Alert: Elderly man from Loudon County found safe
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — An elderly man has been found after going missing Thrusday night according to the TBI. Robert Spall, 95, was found in Georgia. The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office shared he had a medical condition that may affect his ability to return safely without assistance.
wvlt.tv
Seymour Volunteer Fire Department hosts haunted car wash
Jeff McCarter, aka “El Jefe”, passed away after a long battle with cancer shortly before the Hatcher Mountain fires. Officials in Tennessee say a skydiver died after an accident occurred during a high school football pregame show. Man dies in Greene Co. house fire, officials say. Updated: 5...
Knoxville man convicted of killing wife in front of four children sentenced
A Knoxville man convicted of killing his wife in front of their children in January of 2021 has been sentenced, according to the District Attorney's Office.
indherald.com
Three people injured in accident
HUNTSVILLE | Three people were injured, two seriously, in a single-vehicle accident at the 27/63 intersection here Friday afternoon. The accident occurred at about 12:30 pm at the intersection of U.S. Highway 27 and S.R. 63, when a minivan that was west-bound on S.R. 63 traveled through the intersection, struck a pole, and traveled partially up the embankment on the west side of U.S. 27 before coming to a stop.
$100 to be donated to Young-Williams for every dog adopted in October
Parker shared that Saturday, Oct. 22, is National Make a Dogs Day. Subaru is donating $100 for every dog adopted at Young-Williams until the end of October.
wvlt.tv
Hamilton Tickets
Several KPD employees voiced concerns about fairness, race and discrimination. A Morristown woman was shot in the face Wednesday, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News. Giraffe at Zoo Knoxville placed under hospice care. Updated: 11 hours ago. When it becomes clear that Jumbe’s medications are no longer...
Three cows found shot dead in North Knox County
KCSO responded to a call where three cows were found shot by their owner on Wednesday, including two pregnant cows.
wvlt.tv
Tracking one last cold night before the 70s return - with a little rain
Several KPD employees voiced concerns about fairness, race and discrimination. Tickets are set to go on sale Monday for a two-week run of Hamilton at the Tennessee Theatre. A Morristown woman was shot in the face Wednesday, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News. Giraffe at Zoo Knoxville...
wvlt.tv
‘You have to work five times harder’ | Knoxville police officers voice concerns in survey
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department released their findings after a recent survey among employees aimed at determining what they thought of the working climate at the department. The survey was conducted by 21CP Solutions and highlighted several areas the department is excelling, as well as several where...
Kids are sleeping in the Knox County DCS office while it struggles to find homes, state leaders say
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Children forced to spend the night on the floor of state offices have lawmakers raising the alarm over a crisis in the state. Lawmakers point to new numbers showing children awaiting placement in foster care homes had to spend more than 1,000 nights in offices just since April.
WATE
Suspect in East Knoxville fatal shooting identified by Knoxville Police
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A suspect believed to be involved in a fatal shooting on Linden Avenue earlier this month has been identified, arrested and charged with first-degree murder, according to the Knoxville Police Department. The announcement was made Thursday. KPD says the suspect, Aman McCutchen, 22, of Knoxville...
Black bear struck, killed in the Smokies
A Great Smoky Mountains National Park spokesperson confirmed Friday that a female Black Bear has been hit and killed on the Gatlinburg Bypass
wvlt.tv
Morristown woman shot in face, police say
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Morristown woman was shot in the face Wednesday, according to a Morristown police report obtained by WVLT News. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m., the report said, at a home on Wendy Street. Officers responded, and upon arrival reportedly found Tiffany Purkey lying on the ground in front of the home’s front door with “apparent gun shot wounds to the face.”
wvlt.tv
Giraffe at Zoo Knoxville placed under hospice care
A Morristown woman was shot in the face Wednesday, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News. Zoo Knoxville giraffe placed under hospice care due to health. Zoo officials said the Jumbe has had difficulty lying down to rest at night, prompting his caretakers to transition him to hospice care.
wvlt.tv
What’s an ‘Angel Shot’ and when to order one?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Farragut bistro is making sure guests have a safe way to get out of uncomfortable moments. Water into Wine Bistro & Lounge has a code name that alerts staff when someone needs to be escorted to safety. It’s called an ‘Angel Shot.’ They are not the first business to use the concept; the Angel Shot has become a national trend, aimed at keeping bars and restaurants safe.
wvlt.tv
Sevier County Fire Department names new tanker after fallen firefighter
Knoxville is now home to a professional soccer team. ‘Worth It’ raises awareness for teen suicide just weeks after a local high school girl dies by suicide. Nicky Anosike is getting back to basketball by training youth athletes. Updated: 11 hours ago. The mother of two says she is...
clayconews.com
Two Subjects from Tennessee (1) Georgetown (1) Maynardville arrested during Complaint Investigation at a Business on U.S. 25 in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Houston along with shift Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning October 19, 2022 at approximately 9:05 AM. The arrests occurred in a business parking lot off U.S. 25 approximately 6 miles South...
Gatlinburg Treehouse owner has deep East Tennessee roots
It's one of the most beautiful times of the year in and around the Smoky Mountains.
Comments / 0