OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The payroll premiums on workers' wages to pay for Washington state's paid family and medical leave program will increase on Jan. 1. The state's Employment Security Department announced Thursday that the rate will increase from 0.6% to 0.8% of wages to keep pace with the number of people using the program, with most of the share continuing to be paid by employees.

