The Detroit Economic Club brought back its in-person meetings and nearly 180 manufacturing and business leaders to Oakland Community College’s Auburn Hills campus. The Detroit Economic Club (DEC) hosted the President and CEO of the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) Jay Timmons, with a robust discussion on “Competing to Win: Manufacturing in America.” According to its website, the Washington D.C.-based association represents 14,000-member companies, from small business to global leaders, and works for the success of nearly 12.9 million workers in the U.S.

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO