ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WFXR) — Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital unveiled new facilities on Thursday. New operating rooms and a new pharmacy were unveiled as part of the first phase of an expansion project. The hospital says the new rooms will allow them to offer more specialty services including hand surgery, plastic surgery, OBGYN and podiatry services. The new additions mean patients will not have to leave the community to get healthcare.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO