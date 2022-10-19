Read full article on original website
10 arrested in Alleghany Co. drug seizure
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Multiple law enforcement agencies including the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a drug task force they say arrested 10 people and made a drug seizure. Authorities say while conducting operation “Candy man” on Thursday Oct. 20 a search warrant was issued...
North Carolina man charged with murder of Bedford Co. woman
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A North Carolina man is being charged with second-degree murder for the death of a Bedford County woman. On Friday, Oct. 7 the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to Madison View Drive in the Forest Area to find a 28-year-old woman unresponsive. The woman was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital where she passed away the next day. She was identified as Katlyn Montgomery.
Roanoke Police looking for suspect in armed robbery
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Detectives with the Roanoke Police Department are looking for help from the community to identify a suspect involved in an armed robbery. Police say the robbery happened in the 1800 block of Peters Creek Road Northwest at a business. The community is asked to take a close look at the tattoos on the suspect pictured below.
Deputies in Campbell Co. looking for 2 suspects who burglarized a car wash, getaway car found on fire
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects caught on camera burglarizing a car wash, after the incident the car used to flee the scene was found on fire. Deputies say the the incident took place on Tuesday Oct. 18 between...
Person hospitalized and dog dead after house fire in Roanoke
Roanoke Fire-EMS reports they are investigating a house fire that has hospitalized one person.
Pulaski Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts free senior breakfast
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)—The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office offered free breakfast to senior citizens on Thursday. Deputies personally made the food and served it to the community inside the Dublin Lions Club. According to Pulaski County Sheriff Mike Worrell, his office wanted to host the breakfast to show...
VSP: One dead after crash on VA-122 in Franklin Co.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting all lanes of State Route 122 in the area of Flint Hill Road are closed due to a vehicle crash. Drivers should expect delays in this area of Franklin County and if possible seek a different...
Everyone safe after threat at Lord Botetourt High School
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office says they arrived at Lord Botetourt High School after noon on Friday because of a threat. Sheriff Matthew Ward says the threat, which told students to “be ready” for a shooting at 2 p.m., was reported by a parent.
Friday Night Blitz Week 9-Radford at Floyd County
Radford beat Floyd County 28-27.
12-Year-old saves family from house fire in Appomattox
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WFXR) — On Monday, Oct. 17 just before 3:30 a.m. a fire broke out in an Appomattox family home. A 12-year-old woke up to the fire and saved the lives of her family. That middle schooler is Aalaysia and the Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department has awarded her...
Dr Pepper Day Returns to Roanoke
WFXR News at Noon Anchors sit down with Dr Pepper Park President Waynette Anderson to talk about Dr Pepper Day.
Concrete truck overturns in Forest hospitalizing 1
FOREST Va. (WFXR) — The Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene of an overturned concrete truck that hospitalized one person. Firefighters say the truck was leaking both diesel fuel and concrete. One person was transported to the hospital. There is no word on what caused the crash.
Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital expansion to include new services
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WFXR) — Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital unveiled new facilities on Thursday. New operating rooms and a new pharmacy were unveiled as part of the first phase of an expansion project. The hospital says the new rooms will allow them to offer more specialty services including hand surgery, plastic surgery, OBGYN and podiatry services. The new additions mean patients will not have to leave the community to get healthcare.
Friday Night Blitz Week 9 - Cave Spring at Salem
The Salem Spartans beat the Cave Spring Knights 42-7.
Giles County is working on bringing better broadband coverage to the area
Leaders in Giles County are working to provide broadband access to the entire county, as thousands of people still do not have internet.
Marcell Baylor plays with heavy heart after dad's death
Radford senior wide receiver and future Hokie Marcell Baylor played Friday night's game against Floyd County with a heavy heart after the death of his father ten days earlier.
“A Walk in their Shoes” supporting those impacted by domestic violence
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness month– studies from the National Domestic Violence Hotline show that 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men will endure domestic violence at some point in their lives. The Roanoke Valley violence prevention council hosted the 15th annual...
All the Dirt: How to deer-proof your garden and landscape
FOREST, Va. (WFXR) — They’re always lovely to look at but boy is it frustrating when deer find our precious plants irresistible!. So WFXR’s Amanda Kenney headed to Rustic View Home and Garden in Forest where Manager Sam Gravitt gives us All the Dirt on how to deer-proof your garden and landscape.
John Crews on Targeting Fall Transition Bass
Bassmaster Elite Champ and owner of Salem-based Missile Baits John Crews talks about techniques to take transition bass.
Only a few days left to “Fill the Boot”
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Hurry, only 3 days left! If you have not participated already, the Lynchburg Fire Department (LFD) is still taking donations for its annual “Fill the Boot” campaign. According to organizers, LFD is hoping to raise a record amount in their campaign to benefit...
