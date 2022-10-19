ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

Milford, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Milford.

The Lyman Hall High School soccer team will have a game with Foran High School on October 19, 2022, 14:30:00.

Lyman Hall High School
Foran High School
October 19, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The North Haven High School soccer team will have a game with Jonathan Law High School on October 19, 2022, 15:00:00.

North Haven High School
Jonathan Law High School
October 19, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

High School Soccer PRO

High school soccer game info

