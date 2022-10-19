Milford, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Milford.
The Lyman Hall High School soccer team will have a game with Foran High School on October 19, 2022, 14:30:00.
Lyman Hall High School
Foran High School
October 19, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The North Haven High School soccer team will have a game with Jonathan Law High School on October 19, 2022, 15:00:00.
North Haven High School
Jonathan Law High School
October 19, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
