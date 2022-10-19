ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving had message for Ben Simmons after Nets’ loss

The 2022-23 Brooklyn Nets have played just one game together, and Kyrie Irving is already sharing words of wisdom with Ben Simmons. Simmons made his regular-season debut with the Nets in a game where they were crushed by the New Orleans Pelicans at home. The former No. 1 overall pick scored 4 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in the 130-108 loss. His most impressive feat was managing to foul out despite playing just 23 minutes.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

Tony Brown, veteran referee who worked NBA Finals, dies at 55

Tony Brown always embraced a challenge. He worked his way through Clark Atlanta University, when there was no scholarship available to him. He worked his way up the basketball officiating ladder, eventually becoming one of the NBA’s very best referees. And even in his final days of a fight with pancreatic cancer, he was still trying to help others.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Harrell's reason for signing with Sixers over Celtics is telling

Montrezl Harrell seemed like a good fit for the Boston Celtics on paper this offseason. With Robert Williams set to undergo knee surgery, the Celtics needed frontcourt depth behind the 36-year-old Al Horford, and Harrell represented a proven veteran option with career averages of 12.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game over seven NBA seasons.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Celtics players mourn death of NBA official Tony Brown

NBA referee Tony Brown has passed away after a bout with pancreatic cancer. He was 55 years old. The NBA announced the news Thursday with a statement from commissioner Adam Silver. “Tony Brown was one of the most accomplished referees in the NBA and an inspiration to his colleagues,” Silver...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Steph makes hilariously ridiculous trick shot before game

Steph Curry continues to find ways to amaze fans who show up early to watch his pregame routine. Ahead of the Warriors' second game of the 2022-23 NBA season, Curry capped off his warmups with a trick shot that left the crowd at Chase Center thoroughly impressed. Before Curry hit...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Kerr defends Klay's missed 3-pointer late in loss to Nuggets

The Warriors' 128-123 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Friday at Chase Center ended with a questionable decision by Klay Thompson. Down 126-123 with 13 seconds left in the game, Golden State had an opportunity to tie the game after trailing most of the way against the Nuggets. The Warriors...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Draymond Jr. adorably plays peek-a-boo with reporters

Draymond Green Jr. kept himself entertained during his father's postgame press conference after the Warriors' 128-123 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Friday night at Chase Center. While the elder Green answered press conference questions, his five-year-old son played peek-a-boo with reporters in the room. Draymond Jr., or "D.J." as...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

What we learned about Wizards' rotation in first win

Head coach Wes Unseld Jr. held out as long as he possibly could, all preseason long deflecting questions about what his starting lineup and rotation would be to open the year. That made Wednesday night the big reveal, as he had no choice but to put it all on display in their first regular season game.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Klay describes how Warriors' offense was inspired by Barça

Steve Kerr played under two of the best coaches the NBA has ever had in Gregg Popovich and Phil Jackson, so he had a first-row seat to greatness. In addition to taking aspects of their coaching philosophy, Kerr also incorporated a wrinkle of an entirely different sport: soccer. After the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Lakers work out, meet with veteran win Moe Harkless

Sitting in Crypto.com Arena last night, watching the Lakers fall to the Clippers, two things were glaringly obvious. The first would have been clear to anyone watching the game in person or on any screen — the Lakers couldn’t hit a shot. That’s been well covered. What...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Kawhi gives classic answer on not watching Warriors-Lakers

The Warriors were one of four teams kicking off the 2022-23 NBA season on Tuesday. As a result, all eyes around the league were on Golden State’s matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Well, almost everyone's eyes. A reporter asked Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard after practice on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Watch Ja Morant go off for 49 points, lift Grizzlies past Rockets

Every game feels like an epic highlight package from Ja Morant. Friday night was no different — Morant scored 49 points and had a highlight chase-down block in the Grizzlies’ win over the Rockets, 129-122. Morant was 5-of-6 from 3 in this game. He hit a respectable 34.4%...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

Wiseman is first youngster to secure spot in Warriors' rotation

SAN FRANCISCO – The Warriors have on their roster three toddlers by NBA standards, and the least experienced among them has taken an early lead in the competition for playing time. One game into the season, James Wiseman has secured a spot in Golden State’s playing rotation. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Draymond proves commitment to Dubs with effort in loss

SAN FRANCISCO – As the Warriors were losing to the Denver Nuggets on Friday night at Chase Center, Draymond Green was making a statement that should bring his team at least a modicum of relief. He’s very much with them. Through all the nonsense and side gigs and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Steph's funny response to waking up Canon on D-Lee's game-winner

Steph Curry isn't following Kawhi Leonard's path of not watching NBA games in their downtime. Curry was pumped for his brother-in-law and former Warriors teammate Damion Lee, whose off-balance shot near the baseline gave the Suns a two-point lead and helped seal the 107-105 win for the Phoenix Suns against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Lauri Markkanen dunking over Rudy Gobert? We have video proof.

Get Lauri Markkanen in the Dunk Contest. Alright, that may overstate it, but Markkanen brought a smile to Jazz fans’ faces when he threw it down over former Utah center and three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. Markkanen needs to work on the mean mug, but it...
NBC Sports

Brad Stevens clears the air on Robert Williams' injury timeline

Will Robert Williams be back in action before Christmas?. The answer to that question remains unclear, especially in light of a recent report about the Boston Celtics big man. The Athletic's Shams Charania shared that Williams received a PRP injection Monday to promote healing in his surgically repaired knee and said Williams likely won't return until the "second half" of the regular season.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

JaMychal Green inspired to win ring in freer Warriors role

The reason JaMychal Green joined the Warriors is simple: He wants to win a ring. The veteran forward tallied eight points and seven rebounds on 3-of-6 shooting from the field and 2-of-3 from 3-point range in 23 minutes off the bench in the Warriors' 123-109 season-opening win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center.
