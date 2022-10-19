Read full article on original website
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positions
This Free Class Could Help You Save a Life
Men's Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over Bentley
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion Scheme
Kyrie Irving had message for Ben Simmons after Nets’ loss
The 2022-23 Brooklyn Nets have played just one game together, and Kyrie Irving is already sharing words of wisdom with Ben Simmons. Simmons made his regular-season debut with the Nets in a game where they were crushed by the New Orleans Pelicans at home. The former No. 1 overall pick scored 4 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in the 130-108 loss. His most impressive feat was managing to foul out despite playing just 23 minutes.
NBC Sports
Don’t expect Draymond Green trade, Curry says end of Warriors era when they can’t win
Even as the Golden State Warriors collected their rings and raised a banner to open this NBA season, there has been a “is this the last dance” vibe hanging over the team. There already were questions about if the Warriors could afford to keep this roster together and if Draymond Green would be the odd man out before Green threw a right cross at Jordan Poole.
NBC Sports
Tony Brown, veteran referee who worked NBA Finals, dies at 55
Tony Brown always embraced a challenge. He worked his way through Clark Atlanta University, when there was no scholarship available to him. He worked his way up the basketball officiating ladder, eventually becoming one of the NBA’s very best referees. And even in his final days of a fight with pancreatic cancer, he was still trying to help others.
NBC Sports
Harrell's reason for signing with Sixers over Celtics is telling
Montrezl Harrell seemed like a good fit for the Boston Celtics on paper this offseason. With Robert Williams set to undergo knee surgery, the Celtics needed frontcourt depth behind the 36-year-old Al Horford, and Harrell represented a proven veteran option with career averages of 12.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game over seven NBA seasons.
NBC Sports
Celtics players mourn death of NBA official Tony Brown
NBA referee Tony Brown has passed away after a bout with pancreatic cancer. He was 55 years old. The NBA announced the news Thursday with a statement from commissioner Adam Silver. “Tony Brown was one of the most accomplished referees in the NBA and an inspiration to his colleagues,” Silver...
NBC Sports
Steph makes hilariously ridiculous trick shot before game
Steph Curry continues to find ways to amaze fans who show up early to watch his pregame routine. Ahead of the Warriors' second game of the 2022-23 NBA season, Curry capped off his warmups with a trick shot that left the crowd at Chase Center thoroughly impressed. Before Curry hit...
NBC Sports
Kerr defends Klay's missed 3-pointer late in loss to Nuggets
The Warriors' 128-123 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Friday at Chase Center ended with a questionable decision by Klay Thompson. Down 126-123 with 13 seconds left in the game, Golden State had an opportunity to tie the game after trailing most of the way against the Nuggets. The Warriors...
NBC Sports
Draymond Jr. adorably plays peek-a-boo with reporters
Draymond Green Jr. kept himself entertained during his father's postgame press conference after the Warriors' 128-123 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Friday night at Chase Center. While the elder Green answered press conference questions, his five-year-old son played peek-a-boo with reporters in the room. Draymond Jr., or "D.J." as...
NBC Sports
What we learned about Wizards' rotation in first win
Head coach Wes Unseld Jr. held out as long as he possibly could, all preseason long deflecting questions about what his starting lineup and rotation would be to open the year. That made Wednesday night the big reveal, as he had no choice but to put it all on display in their first regular season game.
NBC Sports
Klay describes how Warriors' offense was inspired by Barça
Steve Kerr played under two of the best coaches the NBA has ever had in Gregg Popovich and Phil Jackson, so he had a first-row seat to greatness. In addition to taking aspects of their coaching philosophy, Kerr also incorporated a wrinkle of an entirely different sport: soccer. After the...
NBC Sports
Report: Lakers work out, meet with veteran win Moe Harkless
Sitting in Crypto.com Arena last night, watching the Lakers fall to the Clippers, two things were glaringly obvious. The first would have been clear to anyone watching the game in person or on any screen — the Lakers couldn’t hit a shot. That’s been well covered. What...
NBC Sports
Kawhi gives classic answer on not watching Warriors-Lakers
The Warriors were one of four teams kicking off the 2022-23 NBA season on Tuesday. As a result, all eyes around the league were on Golden State’s matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Well, almost everyone's eyes. A reporter asked Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard after practice on...
NBC Sports
Watch Ja Morant go off for 49 points, lift Grizzlies past Rockets
Every game feels like an epic highlight package from Ja Morant. Friday night was no different — Morant scored 49 points and had a highlight chase-down block in the Grizzlies’ win over the Rockets, 129-122. Morant was 5-of-6 from 3 in this game. He hit a respectable 34.4%...
NBC Sports
Wiseman is first youngster to secure spot in Warriors' rotation
SAN FRANCISCO – The Warriors have on their roster three toddlers by NBA standards, and the least experienced among them has taken an early lead in the competition for playing time. One game into the season, James Wiseman has secured a spot in Golden State’s playing rotation. The...
NBC Sports
Draymond proves commitment to Dubs with effort in loss
SAN FRANCISCO – As the Warriors were losing to the Denver Nuggets on Friday night at Chase Center, Draymond Green was making a statement that should bring his team at least a modicum of relief. He’s very much with them. Through all the nonsense and side gigs and...
NBC Sports
Steph's funny response to waking up Canon on D-Lee's game-winner
Steph Curry isn't following Kawhi Leonard's path of not watching NBA games in their downtime. Curry was pumped for his brother-in-law and former Warriors teammate Damion Lee, whose off-balance shot near the baseline gave the Suns a two-point lead and helped seal the 107-105 win for the Phoenix Suns against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.
NBC Sports
Lauri Markkanen dunking over Rudy Gobert? We have video proof.
Get Lauri Markkanen in the Dunk Contest. Alright, that may overstate it, but Markkanen brought a smile to Jazz fans’ faces when he threw it down over former Utah center and three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. Markkanen needs to work on the mean mug, but it...
NBC Sports
Brad Stevens clears the air on Robert Williams' injury timeline
Will Robert Williams be back in action before Christmas?. The answer to that question remains unclear, especially in light of a recent report about the Boston Celtics big man. The Athletic's Shams Charania shared that Williams received a PRP injection Monday to promote healing in his surgically repaired knee and said Williams likely won't return until the "second half" of the regular season.
NBC Sports
JaMychal Green inspired to win ring in freer Warriors role
The reason JaMychal Green joined the Warriors is simple: He wants to win a ring. The veteran forward tallied eight points and seven rebounds on 3-of-6 shooting from the field and 2-of-3 from 3-point range in 23 minutes off the bench in the Warriors' 123-109 season-opening win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center.
