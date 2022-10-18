Read full article on original website
Ali Yahya of a16z: “We’ve Entered The Golden Era Of Blockchain Applications”
Ali Yahya is a General Partner at a16z, also known as Andreessen Horowitz. A16z is an investment giant – in the last two years they raised 6.7 billion dollars between their crypto funds. They are the single greatest crypto dedicated fund in the world. Given their large impact in the space, I was interested in knowing how a16z got their start in crypto – their first investment, where they channeled their focus, and how they evolved to where they are today.
Mango Markets Exploiter Says Aave Could Be Vulnerable To A Similar Attack
Avraham Eisenberg, the trader who has claimed responsibility for the recent $116M Mango Markets exploit, has publicly revealed a potential way for highly capitalized entities to exploit the REN market on Aave V2. According to Eisenberg’s proposed “trading strategy”, an entity would need to supply 100M USDC and borrow $85M...
😤 Skeptics Decry Crypto Bill and SBF’s ‘Industry Norms Manual’ as Bad for DeFi
Hello Defiers! Here’s what we’re covering today:. 👀 Defiant Premium Story for Paid Subscribers (📜Scroll to the end!)
Vitalik Accidentally Created “THE” Protocol
In the middle of a bear market and with crypto prices moving pretty much sideways all week, trading activity in decentralized exchanges is spiking to the highest in over a year. What explains this? That is THE question. This story is a great example of how this space is never...
Fidelity’s Embrace of Ethereum Augurs More Institutional Adoption
Fidelity Investments, the TradFi asset management goliath, plans to launch Ethereum trading and custody services for institutional clients beginning Oct. 28, according to a memo Fidelity sent to its customers. The move, which will be executed by Fidelity Digital Assets, a subsidiary of the firm, deepens its commitment to cryptocurrency....
What Is Bitcoin?
Bitcoin is the world’s first peer-to-peer (P2P) digital payment network, producing a restricted supply of BTC cryptocurrency. Its greatest innovation is the ability to transfer assets — digital tokens — from one party to another without the need of intermediaries such as banks or payment services. Cornerstone.
Polygon Builds Web3 Mojo With LatAm Fintech Deal
In a move that accelerates Polygon’s momentum, the Layer 2 network announced that Nubank, Latin America’s leading fintech, plans to launch its own chain and token with Polygon’s technology. “This move will open the gateway for 70mn+ Nubank users to the web3 space,” Polygon tweeted. Nubank’s...
Fintech Giant Plaid Jumps into Web3
Plaid, a leading provider of software that allows users to link their bank accounts and credit cards with applications like Venmo, has jumped into Web3 with the introduction of technology that streamlines the integration of decentralized apps (dApps) and self-custody crypto wallets. Plaid’s legacy product “makes it really easy for...
