Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Winchester Thurston High School soccer team will have a game with Avonworth High School on October 19, 2022, 14:30:00.

Winchester Thurston High School
Avonworth High School
October 19, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

Harrison City, October 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Connellsville Area High School soccer team will have a game with Penn-Trafford High School on October 22, 2022, 09:30:01.
CONNELLSVILLE, PA
High School Football PRO

Aliquippa, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The West Mifflin Area High School football team will have a game with Hopewell High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00.
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Seneca Valley names homecoming royalty

Ginny Fronk was crowned homecoming queen and Mark Evelsizer homecoming king during Seneca Valley’s Homecoming pregame Friday, Oct. 14 at NexTier Stadium. Fronk is the daughter of Stuart and Victoria Fronk of Cranberry Township. Evelsizer is the son of Mark and the late Mary Evelsizer of Cranberry Township. The homecoming football game at NexTier Stadium ended with a win against North Hills, 53-14.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Shaler Area School District Athletic Hall of Fame class of 2022 inducted

Shaler Area School District inducted athletes and a coach into its Athletic Hall of Fame on Oct. 15. The Shaler Area School District Athletic Hall of Fame was created in 2000 to recognize those individuals who have brought prestige and pride to the district athletic program and to the community either as a player, coach, administrator or supporter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pitt News

New tacos v. old dogs: Students, alumni compare The O to Viva Los Tacos

Essie’s Original Hot Dog Shop, also known as The O, was a legendary Pittsburgh restaurant that opened in 1960, just in time to see the Pirates win the World Series a block away at Forbes Field. The O closed in April 2020 partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Two new restaurants replaced The O in November, Viva Los Tacos and Capriotti’s Subs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Charges against Pitt basketball player Dior Johnson amended following hearing

PITTSBURGH — Charges against Pitt basketball player Dior Johnson, who is accused of assaulting a woman, were amended following preliminary hearing Thursday afternoon. Police arrested Johnson, 18, earlier this month in connection with an alleged domestic assault inside an Oakland apartment complex back in September. Watch the video above...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Norwin to host marching band competition

Seventeen bands from high schools in Allegheny, Armstrong, Washington and Westmoreland counties are scheduled to perform at the 2022 Pennsylvania Interscholastic Marching Band Association’s championships beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday at Norwin High School Knights Stadium, McMahon Drive, Drive, North Huntingdon. Admission will be $15 for adults and $10...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Go Ape closing in North Park

ALLISON PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - The Go Ape zipline and adventure park in North Park is closing. Go Ape's treetop attraction next to the lake has obstacle courses up to 40 feet in the air, Tarzan swings and ziplines. A banner on Go Ape's website said this will be the last season for its Pittsburgh location.An Allegheny County spokesperson said Go Ape wanted to expand operations but the park is landlocked so the company is looking for other opportunities. As of Thursday night, the last available date to book a Treetop Adventure at North Park was Sunday, Nov. 13.   "We are sorry to see them go and have really enjoyed our partnership with them," the county spokesperson said. Go Ape's website says it has parks in twelve states. Pittsburgh is currently the only Pennsylvania location. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
matadornetwork.com

You Can Stay Overnight at a Frank Lloyd Wright House in Pittsburgh’s Polymath Park

Pittsburgh is known for many things: a fierce loyalty to local sports teams, French fries on salads (yes, it’s a thing), and Andy Warhol, to name a few. It’s a city with more than 200 overcast days on average, and is divided by three rivers and 446 bridges that criss-cross 90 neighborhoods. Recently, Pittsburgh has made a name for itself as a tech hub with business owners that have received an injection of venture capital that has made the city, once again, a place of industry.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

At least one person injured in Penn Hills shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police are investigating a late-night shooting in Penn Hills.At least one person was taken to the hospital following the shooting along Tulip Road, right near Duke's Rodi Lounge.Police at the scene were focused on a white BMW SUV that was riddled with bullet holes.So far, no information has been provided about a suspect or motive.
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Aliquippa Elementary School Principal’s Resignation Announced

(Aliquippa, Pa.) The Aliquippa School Board met on Wednesday night and approved Dr. Robert Motte’s resignation from his position as the elementary principal. His last day on the job will be November 18, 2022 He has been with the district for 3 years. He was hired as superintendent in the Monessen School District. His replacement will be announced at the board’s November meeting.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Weapon found on student inside Canon-McMillan High School

CANONSBURG, Pa. — A student at Canon-McMillan High School was removed by police after a weapon was discovered on them Friday morning. According to a letter sent to district families, the North Strabane Township Police Department and administration members were able to remove the student from the classroom without incident.
CANONSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Suspended Pitt basketball player accused of assaulting woman to stand trial on 2 counts

A highly touted Pitt basketball player will go to trial on two counts — strangulation and simple assault — after three other counts against him were thrown out. Dior Johnson, 18, of Oakland, appeared for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Mik Pappas on Thursday. He testified briefly to authenticate a video from the day of the alleged assault.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

2 school officers injured trying to stop fight at Pa. school

According to WPXI, two school police officers were injured following a fight at Oliver Citywide Academy in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood. Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson Ebony Pugh told the news station that the incident started with a fight involving six students inside of a classroom at the school on Brighton Road. The fight then spilled into the hallway and outside, causing students to gather, the outlet reported.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Donut Fest coming to Pittsburgh for the first time ever

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "Donut" adjust your screens. Pittsburgh will soon play host to Donut Fest for the first time ever.Donut Fest is an annual celebration of donuts and coffee. The festival "has been a resounding success in Chicago, New York City, Cleveland, and Detroit over the past decade—introducing thousands of happy guests to locally-produced donuts and handcrafted coffees," a press release read. "With its impressive culinary scene and an abundance of artisan bakeries and coffee roasters, Pittsburgh is an exciting addition to the Donut Fest roster."The first-ever Pittsburgh Donut Fest will be held on Oct. 22, 2022, at The Cathedral Room at St. Nicholas from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m."A selection of the city's best bakeries and restaurants will serve their most superlative deep-fried delicacy, and the crowd will crown one winner as the 'Best Donut in Pittsburgh.'"A portion of proceeds from the event will support not-for-profit food security organizations in the greater Pittsburgh area, according to the press release.For more information and tickets, visit this link.
PITTSBURGH, PA
