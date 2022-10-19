A video of a D.C. police officer slamming a man into a gate circulated widely on social media Friday, prompting outrage and questions from residents and local officials. In the video, initially posted to Instagram by murder_mayhem_dc and reportedly taken on Thursday night, a police officer can be seen holding a man’s shoulder and then slamming him over a metal gate. The officer then forces him to the ground to handcuff him. A second man appears to try to push through the group of officers, and police appear to punch and kick him. Someone in the video can be heard screaming in pain, while others yelled “they just broke that man’s back!”

