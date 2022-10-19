ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Ann Best
3d ago

SOUNDS GOOD TO ME!! HOWEVER, WHAT ABOUT THE OUTSIDERS WHO HANG OUT AT THIS DRUG INFESTED LOCATION?? WHICH HAS ALWAYS BEEN A DRUG INFESTED COMPLEX!! IT'S ALWAYS THE PEOPLES WHO DON'T RESIDE AT APARTMENT COMPLEX WHERE THERE IS TROUBLE!! I WOULDN'T LIVE THERE IF I WAS PAID!! HORNING BROTHERS REALITY IS JUST LIKE BARAC REALITY/ MANAGEMENT!! THEY DON'T WANT TO B RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR TENANTS, But YET THEY WANT THAT $$$🙄🤨🤔😠

DCist

Video Of D.C. Police Slamming Man Into Gate Prompts Outrage

A video of a D.C. police officer slamming a man into a gate circulated widely on social media Friday, prompting outrage and questions from residents and local officials. In the video, initially posted to Instagram by murder_mayhem_dc and reportedly taken on Thursday night, a police officer can be seen holding a man’s shoulder and then slamming him over a metal gate. The officer then forces him to the ground to handcuff him. A second man appears to try to push through the group of officers, and police appear to punch and kick him. Someone in the video can be heard screaming in pain, while others yelled “they just broke that man’s back!”
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Man arrested in fatal Northeast DC shooting

D.C. police has identified the person killed during a shooting in Northeast. Police said Eric King, 28, was discovered after 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 11 inside a home on the 800 block of 21st Street, with gunshot wounds, according to a news release. The department said DC Fire and EMS...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Two adults arrested for Metrobus assault

Two adults have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman on a Metrobus. WMATA General Manager Randy Clarke shared the news via Twitter Friday night, thanking Metro Transit Police and D.C.'s Attorney General Karl Racine.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Officers investigate Northeast, DC shooting

WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating following a shooting in Northeast, D.C. Officials said they received a call of a shooting located in the 500 block of Division Avenue around 6:45 p.m. Police said a man was shot and was conscious and breathing when transported to the hospital.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

2 arrested in attack aboard DC Metrobus

Two people have been arrested for an attack on Metrobus in D.C., in which the victim said passengers and the bus driver did not come to her aid. Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke said two adults have been arrested in the “reprehensible and unacceptable act” on the bus earlier this week.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Security guard who spotted accused armed rapist at Safeway speaks out

WASHINGTON - Authorities have revealed new details pertaining to the arrest of the man accused of raping a woman in a Vienna hotel earlier this month. FOX 5 has learned the suspect wasn't identified until two weeks after the alleged incident took place. Patrick Locke is now in police custody...
VIENNA, VA
WTOP

Police identify man killed in District Heights shooting

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, identified the man who was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in District Heights. Responding officers found Kenneth Morris III, 28, of Capitol Heights, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when responding to the shooting near the intersection of Walters Lane and Pennsylvania Avenue shortly after 2 p.m.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Pit bull shot during burglary in southeast DC

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a pit bull was shot during a burglary in southeast D.C. early Friday morning. The burglary was reported around 1:30 a.m. when officers responded to 1800 block of 23rd Street for a shots fired call. When officers arrived, they found a home with a window screen...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

New details in Metrobus assault investigation

A Metro spokesperson tells FOX 5 that the driver of the W4 bus that a D.C. woman was assaulted on did not follow proper reporting protocol. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez spoke to a former Metrobus operator who said incidents like the one that occurred on Monday happen all the time.

