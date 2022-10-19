Read full article on original website
Laumeier Sculpture Park is a museum without walls on 105 acres in St. Louis, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The Union Station in St. Louis is a National Historic Landmark that was repurposed to serve a large metropolitan cityCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
American chess prodigy Hans Niemann files a lawsuit against the world chess championRickySaint Louis, MO
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
Distinguished physiologist and Nobel Prize recipient, Joseph Erlanger, lived in this St. Louis home from 1917 to 1965CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
KMOV
Jana Elementary parent afraid her kids’ illnesses are due to nuclear waste at school; teachers moving out of classrooms
FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV) - Teachers at Jana Elementary were seen cleaning out their classrooms, packing their things and leaving the school on Thursday. The school is now closed due to radioactive waste concerns. “I’m looking for other options as we speak,” says parent Erica Hart. “I got sick to my...
People who grew up along Coldwater Creek are concerned about their health
FLORISSANT, Mo. — There are growing contamination concerns surrounding Coldwater Creek. As Jana Elementary prepares to shut down, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is preparing to conduct its own testing on Monday. Those who grew up in that area are now voicing their frustrations. "I'm sick, have several...
KMOV
More milk, please? Daycare’s sign language curriculum helps toddlers communicate needs, express emotions
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -A St. Peters daycare is helping teachers and parents communicate with their toddlers using sign language. A growing number of daycares are adding sign language to their curriculum, introducing children as young as infants to another way of communication. The Learning Experience, an early childhood care...
myleaderpaper.com
Suspect in Twin City credit union robbery arrested in Colorado
A 30-year-old Rolla man has been charged for allegedly robbing the First Community Credit Union inside the Twin City Walmart. He was arrested in Colorado two days after the reported robbery but had not been extradited to Jefferson County as of today, Oct. 21, authorities reported. On Oct. 14, Jefferson...
Alderman Bosley and North City residents unearth human remains
Residents had contacted Bosley telling him they thought someone was killed in the vacant lot and buried there. They reached out to police for help, but after searching the police had found nothing.
This Missouri Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
A St. Louis Teacher Explains Why American Education Is Phony
Students are being failed by the wrong priorities and rampant inequality
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/20/22 – 10/21/22
Alexis Quarles: Altering/falsifying/forging auto titles. Nathaniel Mebane: Violation of community corrections. The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 am on 10/20/22 and 7 am on 10/21/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Origins of waste: St. Louis’ role in The Manhattan Project
With the discovery of radioactive waste, the question arises, where did this contamination come from? While it may be difficult to pinpoint the exact source, radioactive waste has inhabited the St. Louis region for decades.
3 major manufacturing plants coming to the St. Louis area
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. — "What an opportunity for this town to be doing that. This county to be doing that," said Missouri Governor Mike Parson. An enthusiastic Governor Parson made the big announcement during a news conference Thursday. James Hardie, a top-notch manufacturing facility, will soon set up its...
KSDK
What St. Louis homeowners need to know about finishing their basement
ST. LOUIS — As we all know, the Midwest's weather can be inconsistent - from hot to cold and everything in between!. Basements help protect pipes from freezing in the winter and offer safe cover when tornadoes threaten. Stratum Structural Systems is a St. Louis based basement waterproofing and...
advantagenews.com
Wood River Police still looking for missing man
The Wood River Police Department is continuing to ask for the public’s help in locating a missing man, last seen about three months ago. Vernon L. Law was last seen on July 21st at 2:40 p.m. by a coworker, leaving Economy Boat Store at 200 S. Amoco Road in Wood River. Law worked as deckhand on the river boat "Kevin Michael."
urbanreviewstl.com
Former St. Liborius Church Complex Fits Beautifully in the Street Grid
A major reason why I decided to make St. Louis my home back in August 1990 was the complex street grid and the buildings that neatly fit into it. One of the finest examples of fitting into our decidedly non-orthogonal street grid is the former St. Liborius Church complex, bounded by Hogan, North Market & 18th streets. This is where two different grids collided (View in Google Maps). When two grids of different orientations met the result was often awkward — this created very interesting buildings on non-rectangular sites. The views looking down streets as they bend into another grid alignment can be spectacular.
St. Mary's High School will be open next year, president says
Earlier in the fall, the Archdiocese of St. Louis announced that it would be eliminating two Catholic schools in the city. Mike England, president of St. Mary’s High School, told KMOX that the plan is for the school to remain open.
Jail video captures alarming inmate treatment, guard says firing him was wrong
ST. LOUIS – Before George Floyd, a St. Louis Justice Center inmate had a similar experience you haven’t heard about. It happened in 2018, but the case has been held up in the courts until just this week. Former corrections officer Victor Cooper was fired after the incident. He then sued to get his job […]
Washington Missourian
Busch Creek Greenway walking path opens in Washington
Months ahead of schedule, city leaders and representatives from KJ Unnerstall Construction cut a ribbon Monday afternoon to unveil the new Busch Creek Greenway, a now 3-mile path that connects the Rotary Riverfront Trail to Washington High School and Jefferson Street. “I think it’s a great amenity that will run...
advantagenews.com
Alton Police arrest St. Louis juveniles in stolen cars
A group of juveniles from St. Louis are in custody after a brief chase in Alton Friday morning. According to information from the Alton Police Department, a blue Hyundai passenger vehicle reported as stolen out of St. Louis was spotted by a License Plate Reader camera on US 67, coming from Godfrey Road, heading towards the city limits of Alton.
Missouri City Car Thefts So Crazy, Police Giving Away Wheel Locks
You know car theft in your community has reached a critical mass when the police start giving away wheel locks. That's exactly what has happened in a suburb of St. Louis recently. I saw this crazy story shared by several outlets today including The Daily Caller and News Lanes. The...
St. Louis police department resignations stack up as leaders sound the alarm: 'reaching critical mass'
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has lost about 819 officers since 2017, with more and more leaving in recent years following the defund the police movement, data show.
