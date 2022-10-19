Read full article on original website
Some WNC residents can get free COVID tests through USPS pilot program
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new pilot program through the U.S. Postal Service will provide free COVID test kits to some areas of western North Carolina. The pilot program is part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Increasing Community Access to Testing program, which partners with states, communities and testing vendors to provide free COVID-19 testing for people without insurance and communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.
Consumer Reports investigates unnecessary or overused medical treatments
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For a serious medical condition, surgery is often life-saving, but a new report finds that doctors performed tens of thousands of unnecessary procedures in 2020. Consumer Reports has important advice on how to have an open and frank discussion with your doctor to be sure you’re getting the care you really need.
Worsening drought conditions spark Macon County fire, others across mountains
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Dry conditions are sparking fires across the mountains. The North Carolina Forest Service responded to the Snow Hill Falls fire in Macon County Thursday night, Oct. 20. It grew to 15 acres, but the state forest service says it has now been contained. Officials...
Millions of dollars in repairs needed at Asheville City Schools
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Schools is working to address high-priority maintenance needs in several schools. Buncombe County’s School Capital Fund Commission has approved funding requests for several projects that will now go before the Buncombe County Commission for final approval. “We’re fortunate to have a lot...
Buncombe County TDA puts up new wayfinding signs, repairs others
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There are some new additions to Asheville and Buncombe County's Wayfinding Signs Program. The new signs show visitors and residents where to find The Block, the YMI Cultural Center and LEAF Global Arts. There are more than 80 wayfinding signs and information kiosks in the...
3 area forest districts partner for GAP wildfire prevention, restoration project
WES — Western North Carolina forestry officials have launched a new program, calling on area residents to join them in facing the challenges of wildfires. The program, called the GAP Program, is a combined effort of the Grandfather, Appalachian and Pisgah forest districts. Together, they’ve created the program to bring together area residents and forestry officials to identify areas to focus their fire prevention efforts.
Buncombe County leaders look at plans for 65K-square-foot active aging center
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County is moving forward with the consideration of an active aging center. Buncombe County staff shared renderings of what this facility, if approved, would look like with county commissioners on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The plans include a 65,000-square-foot building with multiple services for...
Mountain educator shot and killed, death investigation underway
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway in Cherokee after a former educator was reportedly shot and killed Thursday. According to Swain County Schools, Lambert Wilson was shot and killed on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the El Camino Motel he owned in Cherokee. A bullet hole can...
'We knew they were close,' people said of shots that killed mountain educator
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — Swain County Schools officials said longtime educator Lambert Wilson was shot and killed Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the El Camino Motel he owned in Cherokee. Wilson taught at Whittier Elementary and then was principal at East Elementary in Swain County before retiring in 2006.
Consumer Reports: The collagen craze, what's all the hype?
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Here’s yet another trend to add to your list: collagen. Promising younger-looking skin and flexible joints — Consumer Reports says this craze may actually have some benefits and reveals what the collagen fuss is all about. Thousands of U.S. consumers spent $222 million...
In-person early voting for 2022 General Election begins Thursday
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina’s in-person early voting period begins Thursday, Oct. 20, and ends at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Buncombe County Election Services is sharing a few details to know before you go. See the attachment for dates, times, maps, and more, or click HERE for more information on Buncombe County early voting.
UPDATE: Missing 21-year-old Rutherford County woman found safe
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE: Rutherford County authorities said Kayla Ann Nolan has been found safe. Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman, officials said Thursday, Oct. 20. Kayla Ann Nolan, 21, has hazel eyes and red/auburn colored hair. She...
Sylva leaders disagree on how to address recent uptick in panhandling, seek public input
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Town leaders in Sylva are considering new rules in response to an increase in panhandling, and they're asking the public to give input on a new proposed ordinance. The Sylva Board of Commissioners has differing perspectives on how to address the issue, even among the...
Brush fires shut down US-74 westbound near Columbus; crews responding
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Fire crews are responding to several brush fires near Columbus on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. In a Facebook post Friday afternoon, the Town of Columbus Fire Department said that Engine 22 is responding to fires along US-74 westbound between mile markers 163-161. Saluda Fire...
NCDOT provides tips for drivers to avoid hitting deer on the road
Late October in Eastern Carolina means night falls sooner and deer come out of the woods for mating season, which creates the perfect storm for drivers. New N.C.D.O.T. data shows there were nearly 60,000 collisions with animals statewide in the past three years, including 11 deaths and thousands of injuries. That equated to millions of dollars in car damage.
Missing: Officials searching for Rutherford County woman
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating a missing woman, officials said Thursday, Oct. 20. Heather Danielle Queen, age 39, is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes who stands 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. Officials...
With bear hunting season underway, new rules are in effect in Montreat
MONTREAT, N.C. (WLOS) — Bear hunting season in Western North Carolina began Oct. 17 and runs through Nov. 19, before picking back up again in December. As the season gets underway, new rules regarding bears, bear hunting and hunting dogs are in effect in the town of Montreat. Bear...
Families sink thousands of dollars into solar panels they say don't work
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Many mountain families say they spent tens-of-thousands of dollars to go green, only to get solar panels they say don't work. They called News 13's Help Desk, feeling stuck and looking for answers. As it turns out, the company has now shut its doors and...
Nonprofit that helps Marshall-area families needs community support to find a new home
MARSHALL, N.C. (WLOS) — A Madison County nonprofit has offered food and assistance to families in the area for about 25 years. Now, Beacon of Hope needs the community's help. The nonprofit is on the hunt for its forever home. Beacon of Hope is a food pantry and thrift...
Tickets on sale for event that benefits local food pantry serving those with HIV, AIDS
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There is still time to buy tickets for the Affair in Red -- the signature event of local nonprofit Loving Food Resources. The nonprofit operates a food pantry for western North Carolina residents who are living with HIV/AIDS or are in hospice care. On average,...
