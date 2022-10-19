ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WLOS.com

Some WNC residents can get free COVID tests through USPS pilot program

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new pilot program through the U.S. Postal Service will provide free COVID test kits to some areas of western North Carolina. The pilot program is part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Increasing Community Access to Testing program, which partners with states, communities and testing vendors to provide free COVID-19 testing for people without insurance and communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.
WLOS.com

Consumer Reports investigates unnecessary or overused medical treatments

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For a serious medical condition, surgery is often life-saving, but a new report finds that doctors performed tens of thousands of unnecessary procedures in 2020. Consumer Reports has important advice on how to have an open and frank discussion with your doctor to be sure you’re getting the care you really need.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Millions of dollars in repairs needed at Asheville City Schools

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Schools is working to address high-priority maintenance needs in several schools. Buncombe County’s School Capital Fund Commission has approved funding requests for several projects that will now go before the Buncombe County Commission for final approval. “We’re fortunate to have a lot...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Buncombe County TDA puts up new wayfinding signs, repairs others

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There are some new additions to Asheville and Buncombe County's Wayfinding Signs Program. The new signs show visitors and residents where to find The Block, the YMI Cultural Center and LEAF Global Arts. There are more than 80 wayfinding signs and information kiosks in the...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

3 area forest districts partner for GAP wildfire prevention, restoration project

WES — Western North Carolina forestry officials have launched a new program, calling on area residents to join them in facing the challenges of wildfires. The program, called the GAP Program, is a combined effort of the Grandfather, Appalachian and Pisgah forest districts. Together, they’ve created the program to bring together area residents and forestry officials to identify areas to focus their fire prevention efforts.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Mountain educator shot and killed, death investigation underway

CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway in Cherokee after a former educator was reportedly shot and killed Thursday. According to Swain County Schools, Lambert Wilson was shot and killed on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the El Camino Motel he owned in Cherokee. A bullet hole can...
CHEROKEE, NC
WLOS.com

Consumer Reports: The collagen craze, what's all the hype?

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Here’s yet another trend to add to your list: collagen. Promising younger-looking skin and flexible joints — Consumer Reports says this craze may actually have some benefits and reveals what the collagen fuss is all about. Thousands of U.S. consumers spent $222 million...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

In-person early voting for 2022 General Election begins Thursday

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina’s in-person early voting period begins Thursday, Oct. 20, and ends at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Buncombe County Election Services is sharing a few details to know before you go. See the attachment for dates, times, maps, and more, or click HERE for more information on Buncombe County early voting.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

UPDATE: Missing 21-year-old Rutherford County woman found safe

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE: Rutherford County authorities said Kayla Ann Nolan has been found safe. Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman, officials said Thursday, Oct. 20. Kayla Ann Nolan, 21, has hazel eyes and red/auburn colored hair. She...
WLOS.com

Brush fires shut down US-74 westbound near Columbus; crews responding

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Fire crews are responding to several brush fires near Columbus on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. In a Facebook post Friday afternoon, the Town of Columbus Fire Department said that Engine 22 is responding to fires along US-74 westbound between mile markers 163-161. Saluda Fire...
COLUMBUS, NC
WLOS.com

NCDOT provides tips for drivers to avoid hitting deer on the road

Late October in Eastern Carolina means night falls sooner and deer come out of the woods for mating season, which creates the perfect storm for drivers. New N.C.D.O.T. data shows there were nearly 60,000 collisions with animals statewide in the past three years, including 11 deaths and thousands of injuries. That equated to millions of dollars in car damage.
WLOS.com

Missing: Officials searching for Rutherford County woman

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating a missing woman, officials said Thursday, Oct. 20. Heather Danielle Queen, age 39, is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes who stands 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. Officials...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy