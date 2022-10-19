Read full article on original website
WSFA
Tallapoosa County school system gets mobile STEM classroom
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tallapoosa County school district now has a classroom on wheels. The school system found an innovative way to introduce students to STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) with a new 49-foot trailer. The mobile lab will travel to Reeltown, Dadeville and Horseshoe Bend campuses...
WSFA
Parents upset over lack of MPS discussion in Lanier-Carver merger
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Parents and supporters of Montgomery Public Schools left a town hall meeting Thursday night with unanswered questions. “They knew why we were coming,” Lanier Alumna Penni McClammy said, “They knew what the number one question would be. They’ve been over to Carver.”. Mental...
Alabama shifts $15 million school turnaround plan in-house
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. A $15 million investment to turn around 15 chronically struggling Alabama schools is underway, but without the Montgomery-based management team initially hired to oversee it. The Alabama Department of Education contracted with...
elmoreautauganews.com
Autauga County Commission Endorses Statewide Amendments #2 and #7
Autauga County, Ala. –Autauga County Commissioners, Chairman Jay Thompson, Vice Chairman John Thrailkill, Rusty Jacksland, Bill Tatum and Larry Stoudemire adopted a resolution in support of statewide Amendments #2 and #7 during the regular Autauga County Commission Meeting on October 18, 2022. Both Amendments appear on the November 8,...
wtvy.com
Solar farm to help thousands of Alabamians save money on electricity bill
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new solar farm in Montgomery County will provide low-cost, renewable energy to thousands of customers in the state. Global solar leader Lightsource BP, together with the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority (AMEA), celebrated the dedication of its 130 MWdc / 100 MWac Black Bear Solar project Thursday.
WSFA
Montgomery principal awarded $25K Milken Educator Award
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It was a warm welcome Wednesday from Dalraida Elementary School Principal Bryan Cutter. His students packed the cafeteria for an assembly on test scores, or so he thought. “I was really speechless, still am, still in shock,” Cutter said. The principal was awarded the national...
WSFA
Montgomery recycling plant restructures, lays off 21 employees
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nearly two dozen people are without a job after Montgomery’s recycling plant, RePower South, announced layoffs. The company said this comes after stalled conversations with the city, but the mayor painted a different picture. RePower South’s recycling services are automatic for Montgomery residents. All waste...
WSFA
Montgomery neighborhood concerned over proposed gas station
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents are upset after Mapco proposed to add another location to Montgomery in the Cottage Hill neighborhood on North Holt Street. Jake Johnson, a five-year homeowner in the district, said the gas station could hurt the area’s historic value. “We don’t want a project that...
alabamanews.net
Officials Give Montgomery Whitewater Update
On Wednesday afternoon the Montgomery Chamber hosted City and Council leaders along with the Montgomery Legislative Delegation for an update to Montgomery Whitewater. According to Montgomery Whitewater Project Manager Jeff Austin, in the next 60 days the courses will be complete with concrete done, and mechanical systems operational. Officials will...
WTVM
Auburn Police Department looking to fill several job positions
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Department currently has 142 officers and is looking to fill around 18 positions. Recruiters have been interviewing potential hires, but the department is still searching for candidates. Auburn police leaders strive to keep the community safe and as the city continues to grow,...
WSFA
Lovvorn, Frison battle for Alabama House District 79 seat
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Voters will decide the next Alabama representative for District 79 in less than three weeks. Incumbent Republican representative Joe Lovvorn is hopeful to be reelected for another term after serving the people of Auburn for six years. “They want us to continue to create opportunities throughout...
WSFA
Fighting hunger in Prattville with rocks
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Julianne Hansen wanted to help. She sees the pain of hunger every day. There’s a tiny micro food pantry across the street from her store in downtown Prattville. She’s helping with art. “That’s the whole point of what we’re trying to do, allow people...
lowndessignal.com
4-legged Lowndes County Sheriff’s deputy to receive ballistic protection vest
Agi, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s first K-9 deputy in over a decade, will soon enjoy the same protection as other deputies on the force all thanks to the generous donation of a ballistic canine vest from Vested Interest in K-9s out of East Taunton, Massachusetts. Vested Interest is a...
WSFA
Survey finds alarming mindsets among women about mammograms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new survey finds an alarming number of young women have no plans of getting what could be the most important breast cancer screening at the recommended age. To remind us of the importance of screening, Friday is National Mammography Day. According to current guidelines, women...
WSFA
Montgomery Humane Society feeling money crunch
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Humane Society officials say they are close to being at record capacity, and they don’t have the budget to care for their animals. No matter if an animal is a stray or surrendered, Executive Director Steven Tears says they care for each animal the same.
WSFA
Police chief says fentanyl concerns on the rise in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert is alerting residents about the dangers of fentanyl, as the department is seeing far too many residents die from illegal use of the drug. “I don’t think I’ve seen anything as serious as this since the 1990s crack epidemic,” Albert said....
cenlanow.com
Millions of dollars, hundreds of jobs coming to Alabama’s Capital with major investment
MONTGOMERY, Ala (WDHN)— A new major economic development is coming to Montgomery with a $600 million investment that will create 280 full-time jobs for the state. Manna Capital Partners, a minority-owned business enterprise and investment firm, will be setting up what they call a “beverage park” in the Alabama capital. This will be a beverage production and distribution complex, owned and operated by Manna Beverages & Ventures (MB&V).
WSFA
Man convicted of manslaughter in 2018 shooting in Chilton County
CHILTON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities have convicted a man of manslaughter in a deadly shooting that happened in Chilton County in 2018. Jermink Lykes was convicted in the 2018 shooting death of Alex Postell. Attorneys say the shooting happened on October 21, 2018 behind the Clanton YMCA around 3:00 a.m.
Check out all of Friday’s Week 10 high school football scores from across Alabama
The No. 1 teams in both Class 7A and Class 6A went down Friday night. Thompson lost 9-0 at home to Hoover in Class 7A. Saraland lost 27-26 on the road at Theodore in Class 6A. Class 5A No. 1 UMS-Wright and Class 4A No. 1 Montgomery Catholic both won their games against other ranked teams.
Wetumpka Herald
Deatsville couple indicted for financial exploitation
The 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office and the Alabama Securities Commission (ASC) announced the indictment and arrest of Chad Lee Svenby, 41, and Amanda Rose Hoff Svenby, 39, of Deatsville. The couple was arrested earlier this month after an Autauga County Grand Jury returned two separate indictments. “Amanda...
