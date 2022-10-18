Read full article on original website
Related
What Scott Satterfield, Louisville Players Said After 24-10 Win vs. Pitt
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals, quarterback Malik Cunningham, linebacker Yasir Abdullah, linebacker Ben Perry and running back Trevion Cooley said after their win over the Panthers:
Clifford passes for 4 TDs, No. 16 Penn State beats Minnesota
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — A week after the worst game of his six-year career, a smattering of boos rang out from the 107,000 fans clad all in white when Sean Clifford was announced as Penn State’s starting quarterback. Some wanted to see coveted freshman Drew Allar take...
Comments / 0