syvnews.com
Lompoc Council increases stipend; raise is first in 22 years
Lompoc City Council members voted 4-1 Tuesday to double their stipend after 22 years without a raise. Starting in January 2023, each council member will receive $1,200 a month, and the mayor $1,400 monthly. Mayor Jenelle Osborne cast the lone dissenting vote, citing her interest in delaying the raise until...
Lompoc mayor appointed to leadership role in power agency
The mayor of Lompoc will take on a leadership role in the Northern California Power Agency, city officials announced Thursday.
syvnews.com
Roses & Raspberries: Fragrant flowers to jurors, Stand Down organizers and county supervisors
Bouquets of roses to each of the jurors who endured weeks of testimony including often gruesome details in the trials of Paul Flores and Ruben Flores which came to a close Tuesday. Paul Flores was found guilty of the first-degree murder of Kristin Smart, who disappeared in May 1996. His...
syvnews.com
Solvang's Measure U seeks 1 cent tax increase to help support city maintenance
Solvang city leaders are asking voters to approve Measure U, a one-cent increase to the sales and use tax to help support maintenance of city programs and services as well as road repairs, flammable brush removal, 9-1-1 emergency response, neighborhood police patrols and recreational programs. “The good news is this...
Sheriff's Office adding Orcutt-based community resource officer
A Community Resource Deputy position is being funded by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The role focuses dually on community engagement and crime prevention.
Lompoc invites the community to “Make A Difference Day”
The City of Lompoc and Lompoc Parks and Recreation invites the community to join together and “Make a Difference” through service projects on Saturday, October 22.
syvnews.com
Letters to the Editor: TV is still a 'vast wasteland'; Does this go in that bin? Direction sought; Ball endorses Osborne in Lompoc mayor's race; We need to change direction; Restored balance feeding Pismo clam rebound
In 1961 Newton N. Minow made his first speech as chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, This was where he spoke his now famous line, "TV is a vast wasteland”. He criticized television for its endless blood, gore, boredom, commercials and how it fails our children. Yet, in 2022 TV fails everyone, of all ages.
Leadership change proposed for Santa Maria's animal shelter
Santa Barbara County Animal Services currently runs the Santa Maria Animal Center, but the city is looking at other options as projected costs continue to rise.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the nine most expensive homes sell for in Santa Barbara the week of Oct. 9?
A house in Santa Barbara that sold for $3.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Barbara in the past week. In total, 10 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $1.7 million. The average price per square foot was $1,022.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See the change in real estate prices in Santa Barbara the week of Oct. 9
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Barbara increased in the past week to $1,002. That’s $281 more than the Santa Barbara County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Santa Barbara was $968. In the last...
Santa Barbara to remove green bike markings on State Street Promenade
The city of Santa Barbara announced Wednesday that it will remove the green bike markings along the State Street Promenade at the end of this week because they were not effective in directing pedestrians to the sides of the street. The post Santa Barbara to remove green bike markings on State Street Promenade appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
San Luis Obispo Mayor Issues Statement On Paul Flores Verdict
"My heart goes out to Kristin Smart's family. I hope they have some peace in hearing the guilty verdict for Paul Flores," Mayor Eric A. Stewart tells LAMag The post San Luis Obispo Mayor Issues Statement On Paul Flores Verdict appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
SLO Food Bank offering community help to apply for CalFresh benefits
A number of pop-up events in November will offer community members help in applying for CalFresh benefits, the SLO Food Bank says.
The ninth annual Witches' Paddle to be held in Morro Bay
The ninth annual Witches’ Paddle is back and will be on Saturday, October 22 at 4 p.m. in Morro Bay. Organizers told KSBY they expect at least three hundred community members to join.
Nipomo man raises concerns after receiving two ballots
The election is right around the corner and community members are beginning to submit their ballots.
syvnews.com
Urging vote for new Santa Maria Airport District directors | Guest Commentary
The usual races for Santa Maria Public Airport board of directors are down-ballot races which garner little public attention or concern. The current races for directors which will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot are quite different. Local voters will be able to make their two most consequential choices in decades.
Santa Maria residents encouraged to use water hotline
Santa Maria is asking residents to reach out regarding water conservation concerns. The city’s utilities department has set up a water conservation hotline.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What are the eight most expensive homes that sold in Santa Maria the week of Oct. 9?
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $910,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last week. In total, 8 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $601,375, $338 per square foot.
Ventura County Reporter
Thrift stores face challenges, Halloween provides opportunities
Buying your Halloween costume at a thrift store has always been a great value, but this year, there are more reasons to try a thrift store first before looking elsewhere. Thrift stores are facing challenges due to a drop in value for textiles sold as scrap, increased labor costs, rising fuel costs, online competition and a decrease in the percentage of clothing designed for durability.
Return of Santa Maria Kinderpatch draws hundreds to Righetti High School Friday
Hundreds of elementary school students gather to learn about plants, crops, animals, and agriculture at Righetti High School's well known "Kinderpatch" on Friday. The post Return of Santa Maria Kinderpatch draws hundreds to Righetti High School Friday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
