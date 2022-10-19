ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

Comments / 1

Related
syvnews.com

Lompoc Council increases stipend; raise is first in 22 years

Lompoc City Council members voted 4-1 Tuesday to double their stipend after 22 years without a raise. Starting in January 2023, each council member will receive $1,200 a month, and the mayor $1,400 monthly. Mayor Jenelle Osborne cast the lone dissenting vote, citing her interest in delaying the raise until...
LOMPOC, CA
syvnews.com

Solvang's Measure U seeks 1 cent tax increase to help support city maintenance

Solvang city leaders are asking voters to approve Measure U, a one-cent increase to the sales and use tax to help support maintenance of city programs and services as well as road repairs, flammable brush removal, 9-1-1 emergency response, neighborhood police patrols and recreational programs. “The good news is this...
SOLVANG, CA
syvnews.com

Letters to the Editor: TV is still a 'vast wasteland'; Does this go in that bin? Direction sought; Ball endorses Osborne in Lompoc mayor's race; We need to change direction; Restored balance feeding Pismo clam rebound

In 1961 Newton N. Minow made his first speech as chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, This was where he spoke his now famous line, "TV is a vast wasteland”. He criticized television for its endless blood, gore, boredom, commercials and how it fails our children. Yet, in 2022 TV fails everyone, of all ages.
LOMPOC, CA
Ventura County Reporter

Thrift stores face challenges, Halloween provides opportunities

Buying your Halloween costume at a thrift store has always been a great value, but this year, there are more reasons to try a thrift store first before looking elsewhere. Thrift stores are facing challenges due to a drop in value for textiles sold as scrap, increased labor costs, rising fuel costs, online competition and a decrease in the percentage of clothing designed for durability.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy