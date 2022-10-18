Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Diego Business Journal
Mr. A’s – a San Diego Classic – Gets an Update
Mr. A’s, a classic Bankers Hill restaurant since 1965, has a new owner – and a new look. Named after its founder, John Alessio, the former general manager of Mr. A’s, Ryan Thorsen, bought the restaurant earlier this year and completely redid the 11,700-square-foot interior with its wrap-around outdoor patio in a $2 million renovation – the first for the restaurant since it was last remodeled in 2000.
sandiegomagazine.com
8 Things to Do in San Diego: October 20-23
October 19-23 San Diego International Film Festival. The San Diego International Film Festival celebrates the best of film with several events, parties, and panels. This includes Thursday’s Night of the Stars Tribute at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center where several of the film industry’s most acclaimed actors and directors will be honored and Sunday’s “Culinary Cinema” where screen and cuisine will be paired to perfection. Screenings will be held at AMC UTC 14 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily where studio and independent features, documentaries and short films will be featured, many of which will be followed by snacks, cocktails and conversations. For anyone who can’t attend in-person, all the films from the screenings can also be viewed virtually with a 5 day digital pass. | 4425 La Jolla Village Drive, La Jolla.
chulavistatoday.com
Top 5 events for this coming weekend in San Diego!
The weekend is just around the corner, so new things are happening in San Diego within the next few days. Here are five things taking place near you this weekend!. 1. Pure Project Fall Fest (Balboa Park) Fall is upon us and it is time to enjoy Balboa Park in...
Board and Brew Planning Another North County Location
Brand Known for Quality Sandwiches and Craft Beer Continues to Grow in Southern California
eastcountymagazine.org
TINY HOMES OFFER HOPE FOR HOMELESS WOMEN AND CHILDREN IN EL CAJON
October 21, 2022 (El Cajon) – Colorful tiny homes now occupy a formerly vacant lot at Meridian Baptist Church in El Cajon. Built by the nonprofit Amikas, the tiny homes were completed last month and will soon serve as safe, temporary havens for women and children experiencing homelessness. Pastor...
foxla.com
Over a hundred people running from LA to San Diego for a good cause
LOS ANGELES - Why drive to San Diego when you can run, especially when it’s for a good cause?!. About 150 runners from LA are making the 150-mile trek down south, including our very own Hailey Winslow on Team "Run PDR." This first-of-its-kind relay run started on the 6th...
localemagazine.com
These 7 Padres Bars in San Diego Are Total Home Runs
Throw On Your Jersey and Head to These Local Bars for Some Playoff Madness. “Beat LA” was a prayer-turned-chant—a chant heard echoing and spreading from Petco Park to Gaslamp bars, to terraces in Little Italy and North County watering holes. The chant reverberated across San Diego county, infecting everyone who heard it with hope and joy. San Diego spent 34 yellow towel-waving minutes asking LA, “Who’s your padre?”
Weekend rail closure between Oceanside and San Diego
Weekend closures like these provide construction crews the opportunity to work safely and unimpeded on and along the rail line to perform improvements and maintenance work.
2 arrested, 29 cited in San Diego-area sideshow takeovers
Sideshow takeover events last weekend in the San Diego area resulted in the arrest of two people and 29 driving-related citations, authorities said.
South Bay, Wait no longer — Raising Cane's is coming to Chula Vista!
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — South Bay Raising Cane's lovers - wait no more! A new location is scheduled to open in March 2023 on the west side of Chula Vista in the outdoor shopping mall, Chula Vista Center. For more than five years, residents in the South Bay area...
News 8 KFMB
Oceanside looking to open a dog beach
Oceanside is looking into opening a dog beach. It would be the 5th in San Diego County.
Classic, Quality Ramen in San Diego - Tajima Ramen
Tajima Ramen and Izakaya Bar is a popular Japanese ramen restaurant with several locations spread across San Diego, namely Convoy, Mercury, Hillcrest, North Park, East Village, and College Heights. The location I visited was in the heart of Convoy, San Diego, the home of many delicious Asian restaurants, boba shops, and Asian dessert places. Tajima Ramen first opened in 2001 and has grown steadily to become one of San Diego's top Japanese restaurants today. Their dishes aim to honor the purity of traditional Japanese taste and style. They also pride themselves on having a wide selection of dishes to choose from as well as some that are more innovative and unique. Their dishes are quite affordable as well and their daily tapas-style (small plates) menu changes every season to give you something fresh to try every time you visit.
2 San Diego hotels among ‘most haunted’ in US, according to Yelp
With spooky season in full swing, two hotels in San Diego have been named to Yelp's "Most Haunted Hotels in the U.S." list.
Eater
This Popular Bakery Is Bringing Ube Custard Buns to Mission Valley
Since 2020, Justin Gaspar has been quietly supplying some of the region’s best salmon tartines and crunchiest baguettes to some of the area’s top cafes through his wholesale business Hommage Bakehouse. At siblings Willy Wu Jye Hwa and Karine Beers’ La Clochette Du Coin, for example, Gaspar is the head bread supplier. Now, Gaspar is opening a shop of his own in Mission Valley. The flagship location of Hommage Bakehouse will open in the Civita Properties by early summer 2023.
San Diego weekly Reader
Charlie’s Family Restaurant: “a wetter omelet is a better omelet.”
He’s waiting as we come in: my window-cleaner friend Tim. His motto is “Your Panes Are My Pleasure.” Cheeriest chappie I know. He gets around, and he’s always steering me to the places near where he cleans windows, places like this one. But it’s more than that: “This is where I come after I do my local contracts,” he says.
NBC San Diego
Maybe Not Carmegeddon, but La Jolla I-5 Ramp Closure Could Wreak Traffic Havoc
Headed north on Interstate 15 in or through La Jolla early on Friday? Maybe for lunch?. Maybe don't. May be a good day to WFH. Caltrans sent out a revised news release relatively late on Thursday afternoon, warning drivers that maintenance crews would be shutting down the northbound I-5 ramp to La Jolla Parkway starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, expecting it to reopen by 2 p.m.
2 People Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In San Diego (San Diego, NV)
According to the San Diego Police Department, a pedestrian accident occurred in San Diego on Thursday. The crash happened on Palm Avenue in the westbound No. 2 lane at around 10:30 p.m. According to the San Diego Police, a 2003 black Harley Davidson was involved in the collision. A pedestrian...
Ex-owner of rundown San Ysidro property fined by city
The former owner of a dilapidated San Ysidro property that city officials say exposed tenants to hazardous, unsafe conditions will pay a fine of more than $165,000.
Highest-rated sushi restaurants in San Diego, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated sushi restaurants in San Diego from Tripadvisor.
ljhitide.net
Rare Megamouth Shark Off the Coast in San Diego
On September 16, 2022, two rare Megamouth sharks were spotted by a group of friends on a small fishing trip 30 miles off the coast of San Diego. The men who saw the sharks, Val Costescu, David Stabile, and Andrew Chang, were so astonished by what they saw that the three decided to take a short video on their phones of the two sharks swimming unfathomably close to their boat that they could almost touch them.
