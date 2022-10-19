FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
BR prepares for 2022 Fifolet Festival filled with Halloween events
All-you-can-eat Baton Rouge Kiwanis Pancake Festival returns
LSU celebrates Homecoming 2022 with weekend events
SU offering rides to the polls for early voting
Southern University hosting several 2022 Homecoming weekend events
October Angola Rodeo is back in full swing, bringing the community together
Baton Rouge prepares for a weekend full of homecoming events
BRFD responds to building fire at A1 Professional Services
Chamber of Commerce of EBR meeting to discuss stormwater utility fee, other topics
Early voting kicks off Tuesday in La. ahead of Nov. 8 election
Red Stick Mom Blog tips for Halloween
Get fast-tracked industrial training through BRCC, ExxonMobil
CATS hosts health fair Friday
EBR Sheriff’s Office to hold hunter’s sight-in event
Ochsner to open new Denham Springs urgent care clinic
LSU fined after fans storm field following upset win over No. 7 Ole Miss
LSU back in AP Top 25 poll
ESPN’s College GameDay to broadcast in Jackson for SU vs. Jackson State matchup
Early rains give way to afternoon sunshine
East Ascension High begins demolition on building
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0