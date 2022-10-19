ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

All-you-can-eat Baton Rouge Kiwanis Pancake Festival returns

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bring your biggest appetite to the LSU Carl Maddox Fieldhouse on Saturday, Oct. 29 for the 2022 Kiwanis Pancake Festival. Organizers say the annual breakfast has been a staple of the Baton Rouge community for 73 years. The all-you-can-eat event is happening from 6:30 a.m....
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU celebrates Homecoming 2022 with weekend events

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has a weekend full of events planned in celebration of Homecoming 2022. Parking lots on the university’s campus open at 7 a.m. Ahead of kickoff at 2:30 p.m. in Tiger Stadium, there will be several sights and sounds for fans to take in as they wait for the Tigers to take on Ole Miss.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

SU offering rides to the polls for early voting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University is offering free rides to the polls for students on Wednesday, Oct. 26, ahead of the Nov. 8 election. The Prowl to the Polls event will feature free rides for students waiting in the courtyard of the university’s student union. The rides will leave campus every hour between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Southern University hosting several 2022 Homecoming weekend events

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University has several events planned for the weekend of Homecoming 2022. Festivities begin with the Homecoming Parade at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. The parade will begin at Harding Boulevard and Rosewood Street. From there, it heads north on Harding before turning right on Scenic Highway. The parade will then make another right onto Scotland Avenue before wrapping up at Scotlandville High School.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Baton Rouge prepares for a weekend full of homecoming events

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU and Southern University are preparing for a busy homecoming weekend, a big opportunity to bring folks from near and far into the capital city. Kendric Stewart, Executive Director of Southern University Alumni Affairs, encourages fans to have a plan of action. “We are all...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRFD responds to building fire at A1 Professional Services

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a building fire Tuesday evening. Officials say the blaze broke out in the 1800 block of North Blvd around 7:25 p.m. and was under control just before 7:50 p.m. According to reports, the cause of the fire was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Red Stick Mom Blog tips for Halloween

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With Halloween a week away, the Red Stick Mom Blog has some tips for parents. Glow in the Dark Bracelets/Necklaces: “Take advantage of glow-in-the-dark bracelets and necklaces. Great safety tip while trick or treating at night.”. Food Allergy Safety: “Don’t forget there will be...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Get fast-tracked industrial training through BRCC, ExxonMobil

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College (BRCC) and ExxonMobil are coming together to host an open house for the North Baton Rouge Industrial Training Initiative (NBRITI). It’s happening Thursday, Oct. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the BRCC Acadian Campus, 3250 N. Acadian Thruway. There...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

CATS hosts health fair Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Capital Area Transit System is hosting its Supports Survivors health fair at the CATS terminal on Friday, Oct. 21. Breast, colorectal, and prostate cancer screenings will be available by appointment, according to organizers. There will also reportedly be important health services and information at the event.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

EBR Sheriff’s Office to hold hunter’s sight-in event

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is inviting the public to a hunter’s sight-in event. According to a spokeswoman, the event will give hunters the opportunity to verify their hunting and sporting rifles are zeroed-in before the opening of hunting season. The event will...
ZACHARY, LA
WAFB

Ochsner to open new Denham Springs urgent care clinic

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Ochsner Health is preparing to open a new urgent care clinic location in Denham Springs. The location will open on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 27342 Juban Road, Suite 102. Ochsner said the 2,485-square-foot clinic came at a cost of more than $1 million to build.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
WAFB

LSU back in AP Top 25 poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers are again ranked in the AP Top 25 poll. The Tigers are No. 18 after defeating Ole Miss 45-20 in Baton Rouge. Ole Miss ranked No. 15 in the AP Top 25 poll. Below is the full list of rankings from Sunday,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Early rains give way to afternoon sunshine

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A cold front delivering scattered rains to the area this morning will quickly slide to our east, allowing for returning sunshine this afternoon and slightly cooler temperatures. Today’s highs will top out in the upper 70s, with another breezy afternoon on tap in the wake of the front.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

29K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy