San Luis Obispo, CA

crimevoice.com

San Luis Obispo Arrest for Commercial Burglary & Vehicle Theft

Above: Stolen Car | All photos courtesy of San Luis Obispo PD. Originally Published By: City of San Luis Obispo Webpage. “On Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 11:20 p.m., San Luis Obispo Police Department patrol officers responded to the 600 block of Marsh Street for a burglary alarm activation at a car sales/repair business. Upon arrival, officers found the front window of the business had been broken out and discovered a vehicle had been stolen and driven out through the roll up garage door.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
News Channel 3-12

Driver ejected from truck in single-car accident in the 5000 block of Santa Rosa Road Saturday morning

Santa Barbara County Fire Department alongside Lompoc Fire Department were on the scene of a single-car accident west of Buellton that ejected the driver leaving them with major injuries Saturday morning. The post Driver ejected from truck in single-car accident in the 5000 block of Santa Rosa Road Saturday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
BUELLTON, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

One Inmate Dead and Two Inmates Resuscitated at Northern Branch Jail

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Maria, Calif. – The quick actions and lifesaving efforts of Custody Deputies at the Northern Branch Jail have resulted in the reversal of two inmate overdoses, but sadly, one inmate was beyond resuscitation. On Wednesday, November 19, 2022, at approximately 9:06 p.m., Custody Deputies were alerted by another inmate that their cellmate in D Unit was unresponsive. Custody Deputies quickly responded to the cell and found the unconscious inmate, lying on the ground and turning blue. Custody Deputies radioed for Wellpath medical and began life-saving measures including two rounds of Naloxone. When Wellpath medical arrived, they gave the inmate two more rounds of Naloxone and continued lifesaving measures while County Fire and American Medical Response (AMR) was enroute. When AMR arrived, the inmate had become conscious and was transported to an area hospital for follow-up care.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Maria Man Pleads Guilty to Fatal DUI Collision

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced today that Javier Artemio Cortes Cortes pled guilty to the murder of Madison Coleman and Monica Gonzalez, in violation of Penal Code section 187, and to driving under the influence causing great bodily injury to Makayla Everhart and Kimberly Olivo, in violation of Vehicle Code section 23153 with the enhancement pursuant to Penal Code section 12022.7. Under California law a driver can be charged with murder under these circumstances when the evidence supports they acted with knowledge and reckless disregard for human life.
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO police nab felon with drugs and a gun

San Luis Obispo police arrested a felon over the weekend on a variety of charges, including drug and firearm offenses, after an officer noticed an improper license plate on the suspect’s motorcycle. Early Sunday morning, Officer Peck determined a Suzuki motorcycle parked at a gas station on Santa Rosa...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Two teens charged with murder in Lompoc

Lompoc police detectives have arrested a second teen for a murder committed earlier this year in the Santa Barbara County city. Early in the morning of Feb. 19, Maurilio Delacruz was shot and killed in the 1100 block of N. H Street, according to the Lompoc Police Department. On March 30, Lompoc detectives arrested 18-year-old Jorge Tafoya Jr. for the murder.
LOMPOC, CA

