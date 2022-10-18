Read full article on original website
Related
Rural Arroyo Grande residents raise concerns about speeding, reckless driving
Some people who live in rural Arroyo Grande say that speeding and reckless driving are becoming too common along Noyes Road and Old Oak Park Road.
crimevoice.com
San Luis Obispo Arrest for Commercial Burglary & Vehicle Theft
Above: Stolen Car | All photos courtesy of San Luis Obispo PD. Originally Published By: City of San Luis Obispo Webpage. “On Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 11:20 p.m., San Luis Obispo Police Department patrol officers responded to the 600 block of Marsh Street for a burglary alarm activation at a car sales/repair business. Upon arrival, officers found the front window of the business had been broken out and discovered a vehicle had been stolen and driven out through the roll up garage door.
Robbery and assault with a deadly weapon in downtown San Luis Obispo
The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking for the community's assistance in identifying three male suspects in a robbery and assault with a deadly weapon incident.
1 dead in high-speed crash near Shandon
A 33-year-old man from Visalia was killed in a crash Thursday night on Highway 46 near Shandon. It happened at about 7:50 p.m. just west of Highway 41.
3 inmates overdose, 1 dies at Santa Barbara Co. jail
An inmate at the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria died following an apparent overdose this week, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
Police investigative fatal shooting in Santa Maria Thursday night
The Santa Maria Police Department is looking for a suspect who fatally shot a 33-year-old man in Santa Maria late Thursday night The post Police investigative fatal shooting in Santa Maria Thursday night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Driver ejected from truck in single-car accident in the 5000 block of Santa Rosa Road Saturday morning
Santa Barbara County Fire Department alongside Lompoc Fire Department were on the scene of a single-car accident west of Buellton that ejected the driver leaving them with major injuries Saturday morning. The post Driver ejected from truck in single-car accident in the 5000 block of Santa Rosa Road Saturday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
San Luis Obispo Mayor Issues Statement On Paul Flores Verdict
"My heart goes out to Kristin Smart's family. I hope they have some peace in hearing the guilty verdict for Paul Flores," Mayor Eric A. Stewart tells LAMag The post San Luis Obispo Mayor Issues Statement On Paul Flores Verdict appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Santa Barbara Independent
One Inmate Dead and Two Inmates Resuscitated at Northern Branch Jail
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Maria, Calif. – The quick actions and lifesaving efforts of Custody Deputies at the Northern Branch Jail have resulted in the reversal of two inmate overdoses, but sadly, one inmate was beyond resuscitation. On Wednesday, November 19, 2022, at approximately 9:06 p.m., Custody Deputies were alerted by another inmate that their cellmate in D Unit was unresponsive. Custody Deputies quickly responded to the cell and found the unconscious inmate, lying on the ground and turning blue. Custody Deputies radioed for Wellpath medical and began life-saving measures including two rounds of Naloxone. When Wellpath medical arrived, they gave the inmate two more rounds of Naloxone and continued lifesaving measures while County Fire and American Medical Response (AMR) was enroute. When AMR arrived, the inmate had become conscious and was transported to an area hospital for follow-up care.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Maria Man Pleads Guilty to Fatal DUI Collision
Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced today that Javier Artemio Cortes Cortes pled guilty to the murder of Madison Coleman and Monica Gonzalez, in violation of Penal Code section 187, and to driving under the influence causing great bodily injury to Makayla Everhart and Kimberly Olivo, in violation of Vehicle Code section 23153 with the enhancement pursuant to Penal Code section 12022.7. Under California law a driver can be charged with murder under these circumstances when the evidence supports they acted with knowledge and reckless disregard for human life.
Noozhawk
Driver Pleads Guilty to Murder for High-Speed Crash That Killed 2, Injured 2
A Santa Maria man pleaded guilty in Santa Barbara County Superior Court to a pair of murder charges linked to a double-fatal crash in north Santa Maria more than three years ago. Javier Artemio Cortes Cortes, 31, changed his plea in the case related to the deaths of Madison Coleman,...
Firefighters contain fire at San Luis Obispo condo complex
Firefighters have contained a fire that broke out at a condo complex in San Luis Obispo. Crews responded to the fire at 7:15 p.m. at 570 Peach St.
calcoastnews.com
SLO police nab felon with drugs and a gun
San Luis Obispo police arrested a felon over the weekend on a variety of charges, including drug and firearm offenses, after an officer noticed an improper license plate on the suspect’s motorcycle. Early Sunday morning, Officer Peck determined a Suzuki motorcycle parked at a gas station on Santa Rosa...
Driver of crashed car found dead with multiple gunshot wounds
The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that reportedly happened late Thursday night.
Lompoc Police make second arrest in February fatal shooting
The Lompoc Police Department arrested a 17-year-old man for involvement in the murder of 37-year-old Maurilio Delacruz in February. The post Lompoc Police make second arrest in February fatal shooting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Two teens charged with murder in Lompoc
Lompoc police detectives have arrested a second teen for a murder committed earlier this year in the Santa Barbara County city. Early in the morning of Feb. 19, Maurilio Delacruz was shot and killed in the 1100 block of N. H Street, according to the Lompoc Police Department. On March 30, Lompoc detectives arrested 18-year-old Jorge Tafoya Jr. for the murder.
californiaexaminer.net
Paul Flores Was Convicted Guilty Of Killing Kristin Smart. But Where Is Her Body?
On Tuesday, after waiting for almost 27 years, the family and friends of missing Cal Poly student Kristin Smart finally saw Paul Flores be convicted guilty of murder. Her murderer was been sentenced to 25 years to life in jail, but the greatest mystery is still unanswered: Where is Kristin?
Body found off Hwy 101 in San Luis Obispo
A death investigation is underway in San Luis Obispo after officers say a person was found dead on the side of Highway 101.
Crash blocks lane of Hwy 101 at Cuesta Summit in SLO
A portion of Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo was blocked Thursday morning due to a crash. No word on the extent of any injuries.
Crash blocks portion of Hwy 101 in Santa Maria
Drivers are being asked to avoid a portion of Highway 101 in Santa Maria after a four-vehicle crash blocked the area Tuesday morning.
Comments / 0