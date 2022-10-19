ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville, LA

Abbeville family still grieving months after teen’s death

By Jasmine Dean
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qwskn_0ieKIEQN00

ABBEVILLE, La ( KLFY )– It’s been three months since JaZalyon Levy, 18 was shot and killed in Abbeville and his family is still processing the pain and learning how to live in a world without him.

Pastor Lawrence Levy, a well-known youth minister and relative of the victim, says everyone in the family is still processing the beloved teen’s death.

Mother of slain Abbeville teen says the bullets weren’t meant for him

“Gun violence and our kids being murder affects me regardless of if it’s my family or not.”

A minister on a mission, Levy says his focus now more than ever is to get to the root of the problem.

“My ministry and my intent is to raise the awareness about the gun violence, but also what triggers it all. What’s the trigger behind it, the trauma, the patterns, the learned behaviors. All of these things stem from a place.”

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KLFY Daily Digest

Abbeville Police are saying they believe a shooting near J. H. Williams Middle School on Friday is in retaliation for JaZalyon.

“With my family, it’s just a process. Processing not having JaZaylon there. I see periodically my cousin have his pictures and videos she displays on her social media page, so I know it’s hard.”

Levy says he believes offering youth a place to open up will allow them an opportunity to heal from trauma and pain which is causing them to resort to gun violence.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westcentralsbest.com

Jennings Man Arrested for Shooting Neighbors Birds

Jennings, La - A Jennings man has been arrested after being accused of shooting his neighbor’s birds, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say deputies had traveled to the residence of Warren Joseph Bourgeois, 47, on Wednesday, Oct. 19 to arrest him on three outstanding contempt of court warrants. But deputies say when they arrived, they found that he had recently shot and killed his neighbor’s guinea fowls on Sunday, Oct. 16.
JENNINGS, LA
stmarynow.com

Heroin, meth, gun charges follow search of Franklin home

The Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Section found heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana early Thursday during a search of a Franklin home, the Sheriff’s Office said. Sheriff Blaise Smith reports that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 24 complaints and made these arrests:. —Joseph Daniels...
FRANKLIN, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy