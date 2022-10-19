Guilderland students walkout after incident at football game

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Around 100 students walked out of Guilderland High School on Tuesday in response to an incident that took place at the football game on Friday.

The theme at the football game was “blackout,” and the school district said some students painted their faces black. Students who walked out said they are angry and hurt about the incident.

School officials said racism is not tolerated, and they will continue to work toward promoting respect and acceptance.

