Guilderland, NY

Guilderland students walkout after incident at football game

By Courtney Ward
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Around 100 students walked out of Guilderland High School on Tuesday in response to an incident that took place at the football game on Friday.

The theme at the football game was “blackout,” and the school district said some students painted their faces black. Students who walked out said they are angry and hurt about the incident.

School officials said racism is not tolerated, and they will continue to work toward promoting respect and acceptance.

Comments / 9

simple
3d ago

the short fake news never mentioned its original intentions. just strait to racism. There is no true journalism any more.

Reply
13
Jay North
2d ago

So, my question is… Why is it racism if students put black sport chalk on their faces during a Guilderland sponsored “Blackout” event? Where are the rights of the few kids that did it? We’re they racially motivated to do it? NO. THIS IS CRAP. Call it what it is, participation in a school sponsored even. Has nothing to do with race. This is just a few that wanted to stir the pot and it worked.

Reply
10
Deborah Momrow
3d ago

and u think the youth are out of control, I'd say they're in control and no one's holding them responsible, I see it in waterford and the children are running the show, parents wake up!

Reply
6
 

