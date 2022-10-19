Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Mayor Issues Statement On Paul Flores Verdict
"My heart goes out to Kristin Smart's family. I hope they have some peace in hearing the guilty verdict for Paul Flores," Mayor Eric A. Stewart tells LAMag The post San Luis Obispo Mayor Issues Statement On Paul Flores Verdict appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
syvnews.com
Roses & Raspberries: Fragrant flowers to jurors, Stand Down organizers and county supervisors
Bouquets of roses to each of the jurors who endured weeks of testimony including often gruesome details in the trials of Paul Flores and Ruben Flores which came to a close Tuesday. Paul Flores was found guilty of the first-degree murder of Kristin Smart, who disappeared in May 1996. His...
‘A disgrace’: How Morro Rock was almost quarried into oblivion
Morro Rock is still too dangerous to climb or camp, in part as a result of the damage done to it more than a half century ago.
Sheriff vows to continue searching for Kristin Smart’s body
SALINAS, Calif. (KRON) — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff vowed to continue searching for Kristin Smart’s body after her killer was convicted of murdering her at California Polytechnic State University. A jury found Paul Flores guilty on Tuesday of murdering Smart in his dorm room in 1996. The night of the homicide, Flores and […]
SLO County Sheriff reflects on verdicts in Kristin Smart murder trial
When Ian Parkinson was elected sheriff in 2010, he pledged to review the disappearance of Kristin Smart.
Paul Flores found guilty of murdering Cal Poly freshman Kristin Smart
After a monthslong trial in a Monterey County courtroom, Paul Flores, the man accused of killing Cal Poly student Kristin Smart 26 years ago was found guilty of her murder Tuesday. Paul’s father, Ruben Flores, was found not guilty of being an accessory to the murder. The verdicts were announced about 30 minutes apart in […]
calcoasttimes.com
San Luis Obispo mother wants the state to release her autistic son
A San Luis Obispo woman’s autistic son Andrew was taken by the state after she agreed to allow a conservatorship, and for the past three years the state has not permitted her to see her son in person, according to an ABC investigation into the California Department of Developmental Services (DDS).
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Oct. 10-16
On Oct. 10, Mark Thomas Skovronski, of Newark, Calif, was arrested near the intersection of 24th St. and Riverside Ave. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher. On Oct. 10, Alejandra Juarez, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Highway 101 North...
Who is Paul Flores? What to know about the man found guilty of murdering Kristin Smart
Paul Flores was the last person seen with Kristin Smart on an early morning in 1996.
californiaexaminer.net
Paul Flores Was Convicted Guilty Of Killing Kristin Smart. But Where Is Her Body?
On Tuesday, after waiting for almost 27 years, the family and friends of missing Cal Poly student Kristin Smart finally saw Paul Flores be convicted guilty of murder. Her murderer was been sentenced to 25 years to life in jail, but the greatest mystery is still unanswered: Where is Kristin?
Kristin Smart case put campus safety under scrutiny
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – When 19-year-old Kristin Denise Smart of Stockton went missing from the Cal Poly San Luis Obispo campus after a Memorial Day weekend party on May 25, 1996, campus safety was put under scrutiny. Two years and half years later, on November 12, 1998, Cal Poly junior Rachel Newhouse, 20, disappeared after The post Kristin Smart case put campus safety under scrutiny appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Arroyo Grande residents pay tribute to Kristin Smart
Community members in Arroyo Grande are showing solidarity with the family of Kristin Smart after a jury found Paul Flores guilty of her murder.
Juries reach verdicts in Kristin Smart case
After a monthslong trial in a Monterey County courtroom, two separate juries have reached their verdicts in the death of Kristin Smart. The separate juries in the simultaneous trial have yet to announce their verdicts. The jury in the case against Ruben Flores reached their verdict on Monday, but the judge in the trial opted […]
California offering $200k for information on four unsolved murders
California is offering $200,000 for information on four unsolved murders throughout the state. Rewards of $50,000 each have been assigned to four cold cases spanning the years from 1990 to 2021. Governor Gavin Newsom announced that any information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in the murders will be rewarded. The victims […]
Red Light Roundup 10/10 – 10/16/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. October 10, 2022. 02:16— Mark...
Death notices for Oct. 6-16
– North County death notices for Oct. 6-16, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home and Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery:. Donald James McGinnis, age 84, of Paso Robles, passed away on Oct. 6. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Robert Roebling Muir, age 75, of...
Firefighters contain fire at San Luis Obispo condo complex
Firefighters have contained a fire that broke out at a condo complex in San Luis Obispo. Crews responded to the fire at 7:15 p.m. at 570 Peach St.
syvnews.com
Dramatic cooling trend, strong winds headed our way | Central Coast Weather Report
The Santa Maria Airport reached 93 degrees on Wednesday and 86 degrees on Thursday. The daily record high at the Santa Maria Airport on Oct. 19 is 99 degrees, set in 1964, and 96 degrees on Oct. 20. This week, a significant change in the weather pattern will develop as...
Live updates: Paul Flores found guilty of murder; Ruben Flores found not guilty
Follow here for live updates of the verdicts.
calcoastnews.com
Multiple overdoses, one death at Santa Barbara County Jail
Three inmates allegedly overdosed, and one died at Santa Barbara County’s Northern Branch Jail near Santa Maria this week. [KSBY]. On Wednesday night, custody deputies discovered an unconscious inmate. Staff then provided the inmate multiple doses of naloxone, a medication used to reverse the effects of opioids. The inmate is now recovering.
