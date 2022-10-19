ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arroyo Grande, CA

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 3-12

Kristin Smart case put campus safety under scrutiny

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – When 19-year-old Kristin Denise Smart of Stockton went missing from the Cal Poly San Luis Obispo campus after a Memorial Day weekend party on May 25, 1996, campus safety was put under scrutiny. Two years and half years later, on November 12, 1998, Cal Poly junior Rachel Newhouse, 20, disappeared after The post Kristin Smart case put campus safety under scrutiny appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
KRON4 News

Juries reach verdicts in Kristin Smart case

After a monthslong trial in a Monterey County courtroom, two separate juries have reached their verdicts in the death of Kristin Smart. The separate juries in the simultaneous trial have yet to announce their verdicts. The jury in the case against Ruben Flores reached their verdict on Monday, but the judge in the trial opted […]
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KTLA

California offering $200k for information on four unsolved murders

California is offering $200,000 for information on four unsolved murders throughout the state. Rewards of $50,000 each have been assigned to four cold cases spanning the years from 1990 to 2021. Governor Gavin Newsom announced that any information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in the murders will be rewarded. The victims […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 10/10 – 10/16/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. October 10, 2022. 02:16— Mark...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Oct. 6-16

– North County death notices for Oct. 6-16, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home and Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery:. Donald James McGinnis, age 84, of Paso Robles, passed away on Oct. 6. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Robert Roebling Muir, age 75, of...
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

Multiple overdoses, one death at Santa Barbara County Jail

Three inmates allegedly overdosed, and one died at Santa Barbara County’s Northern Branch Jail near Santa Maria this week. [KSBY]. On Wednesday night, custody deputies discovered an unconscious inmate. Staff then provided the inmate multiple doses of naloxone, a medication used to reverse the effects of opioids. The inmate is now recovering.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy