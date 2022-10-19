Read full article on original website
buzzfeednews.com
A Woman Who Said “That ’70s Show” Actor Danny Masterson Raped Her Testified That She Thought He Was Going To Kill Her
LOS ANGELES — A woman who has accused Danny Masterson of violently raping her broke down in court on Wednesday as she described how she came in and out of consciousness as the That '70s Show actor allegedly assaulted her. Speaking in graphic detail, the woman, who is being...
Jennifer Aniston Confronted Matthew Perry About His Drinking — Here's What She Said
"We know you're drinking."
International Business Times
Pumpkin Shannon, Honey Boo Boo vs. Mama June: Reality Stars Shade Mom Over Guardianship
Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon and Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson appeared to have taken a swipe at none other than their mom, Mama June Shannon, in a new social media update. Pumpkin, 22, uploaded a video to her TikTok account earlier this week that got many people talking. In the clip, she and her younger sister Honey Boo Boo did not hold back in expressing their feelings about their mom.
International Business Times
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Is Dating Again Months After Kody Brown Split
Christine Brown is back on the dating scene nearly a year after her split from her husband of 25 years, Kody Brown. In a new interview, the 50-year-old "Sister Wives" star gave an update on her life since announcing her split from Kody in November 2021, revealing that she is "single" but has been going on dates.
International Business Times
'Bachelor In Paradise' Star Casey Woods On His On-Set Injury: 'I Still Can't Walk'
Casey Woods, who fainted during the show "Bachelor in Paradise" four months ago, says he is still unable to walk and it makes him really sad. However, he is glad that he didn't hit his head as it could have made his situation worse. "I've never had a fainting spell...
International Business Times
Here's Why Kylie Jenner Cried 3 Weeks 'Nonstop' After Giving Birth To Second Child
Kylie Jenner has revealed that she cried for three weeks straight following the birth of her second child with rapper Travis Scott in February, noting that she had "the baby blues." "It's been really hard," Kylie told her sister Kendall Jenner on Thursday's episode of "The Kardashians," Page Six reported....
International Business Times
These Taylor Swift 'Midnights' Songs Discuss Her Relationship With Boyfriend Joe Alwyn
Taylor Swift has kept her relationship with longtime beau Joe Alwyn lowkey for the past six years, but she's now ready to give fans a glimpse into their love story and life together. Several songs from the 32-year-old Grammy winner's new album, "Midnights," are inspired or partly inspired by her...
