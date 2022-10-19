ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Pumpkin Shannon, Honey Boo Boo vs. Mama June: Reality Stars Shade Mom Over Guardianship

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon and Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson appeared to have taken a swipe at none other than their mom, Mama June Shannon, in a new social media update. Pumpkin, 22, uploaded a video to her TikTok account earlier this week that got many people talking. In the clip, she and her younger sister Honey Boo Boo did not hold back in expressing their feelings about their mom.
TEXAS STATE
International Business Times

'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Is Dating Again Months After Kody Brown Split

Christine Brown is back on the dating scene nearly a year after her split from her husband of 25 years, Kody Brown. In a new interview, the 50-year-old "Sister Wives" star gave an update on her life since announcing her split from Kody in November 2021, revealing that she is "single" but has been going on dates.
International Business Times

Here's Why Kylie Jenner Cried 3 Weeks 'Nonstop' After Giving Birth To Second Child

Kylie Jenner has revealed that she cried for three weeks straight following the birth of her second child with rapper Travis Scott in February, noting that she had "the baby blues." "It's been really hard," Kylie told her sister Kendall Jenner on Thursday's episode of "The Kardashians," Page Six reported....
International Business Times

These Taylor Swift 'Midnights' Songs Discuss Her Relationship With Boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift has kept her relationship with longtime beau Joe Alwyn lowkey for the past six years, but she's now ready to give fans a glimpse into their love story and life together. Several songs from the 32-year-old Grammy winner's new album, "Midnights," are inspired or partly inspired by her...

Comments / 0

Community Policy