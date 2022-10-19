ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Lexington police officer, motorist sent to hospital after collision

By Karla Ward
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bozvD_0ieKHrRZ00

A Lexington police officer and another driver were injured in a crash Tuesday night.

The wreck happened at 7:32 p.m. while the officer was waiting at a red light at the intersection of Aphids Way and Athens Boonesboro Road. Another vehicle collided with the police car, said Lexington police Lt. Jeremiah Davis.

Both the officer and the other driver were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

Davis said the cause of the collision is still under investigation, but “it is not believed to be criminal in nature.”

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox56news.com

Car damaged in Lexington shooting, no injuries reported

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police were on the scene of a reported shooting on Wednesday. At 11:20 p.m., police were called to the 1500 block of Parkers Mill Road after shots were fired. At the scene, the police told FOX 56 they met with an individual who said he confronted two men looking into his vehicle.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Arraignment for murder suspect accused of shooting someone with AR-15

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington murder suspect accused of shooting someone with an AR-15 was in court today. Keith Denton is accused of killing Kadage Albert Byishimo. Detectives say back in July, Denton was having a heated phone conversation in his girlfriend’s apartment on Quinton Court when he fired a single shot through the floor. The bullet hit Byshimo, who was next to his infant.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police arrest woman after crash in stolen truck

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police received a report about a pickup truck that belonged to Distinctive Design and Remodeling that was stolen overnight in the city. Early this morning, police in Madison County spotted the truck, and started chasing it. However, they ended the chase after speeds got too high.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

2 arrested in connection to Nicholasville bar burglary

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two men were arrested for their alleged connection to an Oct. 7 burglary in Nicholasville. The Nicholasville Police Department said Eugene Bodner, 38, and 34-year-old Douglas “Bit” Bruner were arrested and charged with receiving stolen property. Gambling machines were taken from the...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police search for overnight shooting suspects

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are looking for two men they say shot at someone overnight. Officers were called to Parkers Mill Road, off Versailles Road, around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday. A man told police he confronted two people who were looking into his vehicle, when one of them started...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington officer injured in crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say an officer was injured Tuesday night in a crash. The officer was sitting at a red light at Athens Boonesboro Rd. and Aphids Way when their squad car was hit. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. The officer and the driver of the...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

1 killed in Frankfort crash that completely shut a road down

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Franklin County Coroner’s Office has identified the 83-year-old woman as Ruth Mayes of Frankfort. Mayes was pronounced dead at 7:35 a.m. by the coroner’s office. At 6:02 a.m. on Thursday, Frankfort police responded to a crash on Wilkinson Boulevard and Fair...
FRANKFORT, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
13K+
Followers
484
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy