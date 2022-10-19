Lexington police officer, motorist sent to hospital after collision

A Lexington police officer and another driver were injured in a crash Tuesday night.

The wreck happened at 7:32 p.m. while the officer was waiting at a red light at the intersection of Aphids Way and Athens Boonesboro Road. Another vehicle collided with the police car, said Lexington police Lt. Jeremiah Davis.

Both the officer and the other driver were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

Davis said the cause of the collision is still under investigation, but “it is not believed to be criminal in nature.”