Why Leah Remini Is Being Dragged Into Scientologist Danny Masterson's Trial

Though Leah Remini left the Church of Scientology in 2013, she's still being name-dropped by other Scientologists. In fact, her docuseries Scientology and the Aftermath became a point of contention when Scientologist Danny Masterson 's rape trial kicked off last week.

According to a report, the actor's lawyer objected to a potential juror after it was revealed the individual had seen Remini's TV show. Prosecutors allegedly tried to dismiss the objection, to which the first attorney claimed that anyone who had watched the docuseries would not be able to fairly judge the situation .

The lawyers for the That '70s Show star , 46, also noted two of Masterson's alleged victims actually appeared in the documentary, which aired on A&E from 2016 to 2019 and gained countless accolades, including an Emmy for Outstanding Informational Series or Special.

The filming on the aforementioned episode faced delays, as the women claimed the Church was pressuring them to stay silent. Since the show painted Scientology in a negative light, Masteron's attorneys said it could skew the jury's opinion.

As OK! previously reported, Lisa Marie Presley , 54, may be involved in the case as well, as it's believed she's the "friend" mentioned in one of the testimonies, with a victim explaining that one of Presley's former employees was friends with Masterson. Presley also belonged to the Church of Scientology until 2012.

The father-of-one was accused of rape by three women, all of whom were Scientologists at the time, though he's denied their allegations. If convicted, he faces up to 45 years behind bars .

Remini, 52, has expressed no regrets over the documentary, as she believed the Church of Scientology has been trying to cover up their members' scandals for far too long.

"When we first started out the Aftermath series, we wanted to give a platform to those who wanted to tell you what’s happened to them, their pain. It’s because of you that we were able to do that for three seasons, and you gave victims a voice and platform to be heard," she shared. "You cared, and we thank you. Our fight is not over, and I hope you are just as enraged as I am. Our fight has to go beyond the restraints of network television. Rest assured, Scientology, that this is not the end, this is just the beginning."

