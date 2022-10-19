ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Why Leah Remini Is Being Dragged Into Scientologist Danny Masterson's Trial

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nVypZ_0ieKHlOR00
mega

Though Leah Remini left the Church of Scientology in 2013, she's still being name-dropped by other Scientologists. In fact, her docuseries Scientology and the Aftermath became a point of contention when Scientologist Danny Masterson 's rape trial kicked off last week.

According to a report, the actor's lawyer objected to a potential juror after it was revealed the individual had seen Remini's TV show. Prosecutors allegedly tried to dismiss the objection, to which the first attorney claimed that anyone who had watched the docuseries would not be able to fairly judge the situation .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IzlJa_0ieKHlOR00
mega

The lawyers for the That '70s Show star , 46, also noted two of Masterson's alleged victims actually appeared in the documentary, which aired on A&E from 2016 to 2019 and gained countless accolades, including an Emmy for Outstanding Informational Series or Special.

The filming on the aforementioned episode faced delays, as the women claimed the Church was pressuring them to stay silent. Since the show painted Scientology in a negative light, Masteron's attorneys said it could skew the jury's opinion.

As OK! previously reported, Lisa Marie Presley , 54, may be involved in the case as well, as it's believed she's the "friend" mentioned in one of the testimonies, with a victim explaining that one of Presley's former employees was friends with Masterson. Presley also belonged to the Church of Scientology until 2012.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DRKDn_0ieKHlOR00
mega

The father-of-one was accused of rape by three women, all of whom were Scientologists at the time, though he's denied their allegations. If convicted, he faces up to 45 years behind bars .

OUCH! WENDY WILLIAMS FANS HARSHLY REACT TO LEAH REMINI'S RETURN AS GUEST HOST: 'TOO GHETTO'

Remini, 52, has expressed no regrets over the documentary, as she believed the Church of Scientology has been trying to cover up their members' scandals for far too long.

"When we first started out the Aftermath series, we wanted to give a platform to those who wanted to tell you what’s happened to them, their pain. It’s because of you that we were able to do that for three seasons, and you gave victims a voice and platform to be heard," she shared. "You cared, and we thank you. Our fight is not over, and I hope you are just as enraged as I am. Our fight has to go beyond the restraints of network television. Rest assured, Scientology, that this is not the end, this is just the beginning."

Details of the jury selection were reported by Radar and The Underground Bunker .

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Ex-Scientologist Lisa Marie Presley Will Reportedly Be Called To Testify In Danny Masterson's Trial

Lisa Marie Presley is being pulled into Danny Masterson's sexual assault trial.Elvis Presley's only daughter — who was an avid member of the Church of Scientology until 2012 — will allegedly be called by the prosecution to testify against the That '70s Show actor as he faces three charges of forcible rape.If convicted, Masterson faces a sentence of up to 45 years in prison, and Presley's testimony may or may not completely turn the court case around.LISA MARIE PRESLEY SHARES LESSONS ON GRIEVING TWO YEARS AFTER LOSING HER SON BENJAMIN KEOUGH TO SUICIDEThe trial is set to begin on Tuesday,...
The List

Here's Who Inherited Marilyn Monroe's Fortune After She Died

On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
Distractify

What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending

Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
HollywoodLife

Anne Heche’s Son, 20, Wins Guardianship Of Brother As He Fights James Tupper To Be Admin Of Her Estate

UPDATE 10/12/22: A California judge ruled in Anne Heche‘s son Homer Laffoon‘s favor and declared that Homer will be his half-brother Atlas Tupper‘s guardian instead of Anne’s ex James Tupper. The ruling was made October 11, after Homer filed to be named legal guardian of Atlas (who is James’ son). Homer’s lawyer told HollywoodLife in a statement, “We are pleased—but not surprised—with the court’s ruling this morning denying James’ petition to appoint himself guardian ad litem for Atlas. We look forward to the court resolving Homer’s petition at the next hearing and, in the meantime, Homer will continue to diligently administer the Estate pursuant to his authority as Special Administrator.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
WISCONSIN STATE
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

David Letterman, 75, Admits He’s Devastated After Son Harry, 18, Goes Off To College

“They tell me he’s in college,” said David Letterman when joking about his son, Harry, during an appearance on the Sept. 28 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! During this rare return to late-night television, David, 75, spoke about his feelings after his 18-year-old son began college. “The separation of the kid leaving home, I thought it would be nothing, but it’s devastating,” said Letterman. “Am I the only one that feels that way?” he asked the audience, which responded with sympathy for the late-night icon.
Page Six

Anne Heche’s son reveals how much money actress allegedly had at time of death

Anne Heche’s oldest son has reportedly revealed what he believes is the value of the late actress’ estate. According to Homer Laffooon, Heche allegedly died with approximately $400,000 to her name, per court documents obtained Tuesday by the Daily Mail. Laffoon reportedly said in his filing that his “best estimate on the value of all [Heche’s] personal property is $400,000.” He also reportedly expects to receive that same amount annually from royalties and residuals, claiming that “the probable value of the annual income from all the estate’s property is approximately $400,000.” Additionally, Laffoon, 20, reportedly revealed that his mother lived in an apartment and...
TheDailyBeast

Robin Wright Files for Divorce After Four Years of Marriage

House of Cards actress Robin Wright has filed for divorce from husband Clément Giraudet citing “irreconcilable differences”, according to TMZ. The site said Wright filed documents listing the date of separation as July 31st. Wright and Clement, a Saint Laurent executive, were married for 4 years but did not have any children together. “Pursuant to the parties’ post-nuptial agreement, all assets are his/her separate property,” Wright said in the docs. The pair met in 2017 before marrying in France in August 2018. Wright married her first husband Dane Witherspoon in 1986 after meeting on the set of Santa Barbara but they divorced two years later. She then became involved with Sean Penn in 1989. They married in 1996 after having two children, daughter Dylan and son Hopper, and were married for 14 years before divorcing in 2010.
HollywoodLife

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Wynonna Judd Opens Up About Her Mother’s Death: “I Did Not Know She Was At The Place She Was At When She Ended It”

Wynonna Judd says she remains “incredibly angry”, months after the death of her mother, Naomi Judd, by suicide. “I did not know that she was at the place she was at when she ended it,” Judd told CBS News correspondent Lee Cowan on CBS News Sunday Morning. “Because she had had episodes before and she got better. And that’s what I live in, is like, ‘Was there anything I should have looked for or should I have known?’ I didn’t.” The interview on CBS News Sunday Morning is Judd’s first following her mother’s death and comes just ahead of Judd’s upcoming tour...
The List

Marilyn Monroe's Final Words Are Beyond Heartbreaking

The story of Marilyn Monroe's life usually starts with her death. Most people haven't seen a movie she's been in, but they know the way she sang "Happy Birthday" to former president John F. Kennedy – and they know how she died. The obituary in the Los Angeles Times from August 6, 1962 lays out the general facts ubiquitous with Monroe's image: "a troubled beauty who failed to find happiness as Hollywood's brightest star, was discovered dead in her Brentwood home of an apartment overdose of sleeping pills Sunday."
Variety

Kevin Spacey Accuser Anthony Rapp Says Watching Actor Seduce Teenager in ‘American Beauty’ Was ‘Unpleasantly Familiar’

Anthony Rapp said watching Kevin Spacey play a suburban dad obsessed with a teenage cheerleader in “American Beauty” was a disturbing reminder of his own traumatic experience with the Oscar-winning actor. The two men are locked in a courtroom battle over Rapp’s $40 million civil lawsuit, in which he alleges that Spacey made unwanted sexual advances when Rapp was 14 years old and Spacey was 26. Watching Spacey as Lester Burnham ogling his high school age daughter’s best friend was “unpleasantly familiar,” Rapp said while taking the stand in New York City on Tuesday. “American Beauty” was the last film...
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

141K+
Followers
4K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy