Jana Kramer Tears Up As She Reveals Ex-Husband Mike Caussin Cheated With Over A Dozen Women

Though a year has passed since Jana Kramer filed to divorce Mike Caussin, it's clear his infidelity is still taking a toll on her.

In a preview for the Wednesday, October 19, episode of Red Table Talk, the country crooner discussed the tumultuous ordeal and aftermath, revealing the retired athlete's cheating was even worse than she let the public know.

When host Jada Pinkett Smith, 51, asked Kramer if it was true that the dad-of-two, 35, "cheated with around 13 women," she replied, "More."

"That has to be really painful," Pinkett Smith acknowledged as Kramer began to tear up.

"I know we're both in better situations, but I think about this year, my kids won't wake up at my house Christmas Day," the One Tree Hill alum, 38, explained as her voice cracked from the flood of emotions. "That one's gonna hurt."

"That's when I get like ... That's not fair. You took away my dream too, of what I wanted for my family," she emphasized. "That's not fair." The exes share daughter Jolie, 6, and son Jace, 3, with court documents revealing the actress was awarded primary custody.

Caussin will still have the children under his care for a total of 125 days each year and receives $3,200 per month in child support.

In recent months, Kramer has also discussed her other troubles when it comes to romance, revealing she was once in an abusive relationship. Things became so violent that she believed he was capable of killing her, but luckily, she found the courage to leave him.

After so much heartbreak, the star found that when it came to dating, she had to "relearn" a few things since she was so used to being in "toxic" relationships.

After her split from Caussin, she had a six-month romance with Ian Schinelli, who claimed he broke things off this past April due to her "patterns and toxicity." She also had a brief fling with former NFL star Jay Cutler in late 2021, but things quickly fizzled.