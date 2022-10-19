Matthews, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Matthews.
The Cuthbertson High School soccer team will have a game with Weddington High School on October 19, 2022, 14:30:00.
Cuthbertson High School
Weddington High School
October 19, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The Cuthbertson High School soccer team will have a game with Weddington High School on October 19, 2022, 15:00:00.
Cuthbertson High School
Weddington High School
October 19, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
