Matthews, NC

Matthews, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Matthews.

The Cuthbertson High School soccer team will have a game with Weddington High School on October 19, 2022, 14:30:00.

Cuthbertson High School
Weddington High School
October 19, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Cuthbertson High School soccer team will have a game with Weddington High School on October 19, 2022, 15:00:00.

Cuthbertson High School
Weddington High School
October 19, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

