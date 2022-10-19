ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mocksville, NC

Mocksville, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Mocksville.

The West Forsyth High School soccer team will have a game with Davie County High School on October 19, 2022, 14:30:00.

West Forsyth High School
Davie County High School
October 19, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The West Forsyth High School soccer team will have a game with Davie County High School on October 19, 2022, 16:00:00.

West Forsyth High School
Davie County High School
October 19, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Speedway Digest

Boo Boo Dalton teams with Coltman Farms Racing, Lee Faulk Racing for Hickory’s Fall Brawl

Ross ‘Boo Boo’ Dalton will have a little extra help on his side when he heads to Hickory Motor Speedway for the prestigious Fall Brawl on Nov. 12. With sponsorship from Coltman Farms Racing, Dalton is set to pilot a car fielded by Lee Faulk Racing in the Fall Brawl’s Limited Late Model feature as he looks to claim his tenth overall victory on the 2022 season and his first at Hickory.
HICKORY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Catawba College in Salisbury Gets $42 Million Surprise Gift

SALISBURY, N.C. — Catawba College has received a $42 million gift from an anonymous donor, the college announced Friday. The gift will be placed in the school’s endowment. Friday’s announcement comes on the heels of a $200 million donation for its endowment announced last October. Both gifts support strategic initiatives, strengthening student scholarships, enhancing established programs in environment and sustainability, enriching student success programming, promoting a thriving workplace, and investing in faculty excellence.
SALISBURY, NC
thestokesnews.com

Stokes native crowned Mrs. North Carolina Regal Elegance

Stoke County’s Heather Worth (on right) crowned Mrs. North Carolina Regal Elegance at the Van Dyke Performance Space in Greensboro. (Submitted Photo) On October 2, Heather Worth, 37, competed in the NC/SC Regal Elegance pageant representing Stokes County at the Van Dyke Performance Space in Greensboro. After going through four rounds, Worth was crowned Mrs. North Carolina. In addition, Worth was the first person to win the title with a hearing impairment. Worth has been hard of hearing since she was five years old. It is Worth’s goal in her reign year to talk about mental health, bullying, and disability rights. The National Regal Elegance Pageant will take place in New Orleans in August, where Worth will compete for the title.
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTV

Ashley Furniture to open store in former Kmart location in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Press release: Broad River Retail (BRR), one of the largest and fastest-growing independently owned and operated Ashley Store licensees, has announced it has begun construction on its 32nd Ashley store in Salisbury, North Carolina. This two-in-one concept store will include an Ashley store and an Ashley...
SALISBURY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Oct. 17

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Oct. 7-13: Arnie’s Tavern, 16500 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. – 99.5. Burger King, 16800 Caldwell Creek Drive – 98.5. Harvey’s, 13812 Cinnabar Place – 94.5. AC and Events Catering, 11943...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

2022 St. Jude Dream Dream Home winner announced!

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) – The winner has been revealed!. Ben Houser of Vale, North Carolina, has won the brand new St. Jude Dream Home in Thursday night’s drawing!. It’s been nine months since ground was broken on the home on Arden Drive in Monroe. In July, 26,000...
MONROE, NC
WBTV

City of Salisbury looking for buyer-developer for The Plaza

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Salisbury issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to purchase and redevelop the Plaza building located in downtown Salisbury. The mixed-use seven-story building, completed in 1910, was the tallest in North Carolina when it was constructed and still serves as an iconic image of the city.
SALISBURY, NC
WCNC

These 2 popular restaurants are teaming up to open a Concord location

CONCORD, N.C. — Two extremely popular Charlotte restaurants plan to launch a joint location in Concord, North Carolina which has a lot of mouths watering at the prospect. Bossy Beulah's Chicken Shack and Harriet's Hamburgers are bringing their delicious food to 3070 Derita Road which is near Concord Mills and Charlotte Motor Speedway around I-485 and I-85.
CHARLOTTE, NC
visithickorymetro.com

Fall at Bakers Mountain Park

The start of fall is upon us with shorter days, cooler temperatures, and everything flavored in pumpkin spice, but there’s one highlight of the season that many folks look forward to the most: autumn foliage. As the leaves change colors to various shades of red, orange and yellow, the trees around create an outdoor show that's not to be missed.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
thestokesnews.com

Stokes County Fire & Rescue Association honor volunteers for 50 years of service

The Stokes County Fire & Rescue Association in conjunction with their respective local fire departments recognized 72, 25-year current service members across Stokes County as well as 12, 50-year current service members at the recent Bells Across America ceremony. They were all awarded longevity certificates as well as challenge coins from the SCFRA.
STOKES COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Worth the drive: Millstone Creek Orchards near Asheboro

RAMSEUR, N.C. — If you haven’t gotten your pumpkin fill this fall, there’s still time to get out to Millstone Creek Orchards near Asheboro to be immersed in pumpkin patches offering up the fruit (yep, pumpkins are fruit!) in all shapes, sizes and colors. Millstone Creek Orchard...
ASHEBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Shots fired into home in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Gun shots were fired into a home in Winston-Salem on Thursday. Winston-Salem police arrived at Williamson Drive around 10 p.m. to find the home had been damaged from gun shots. No one was injured from the shooting. The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man killed after fiery crash on Brookcove Road in Stokes Co.

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — A man died in a fiery crash after his car ran off a road and crashed into a tree in Stokes County, according to Troopers. North Carolina State Troopers were called to Brookcove Road around 2:41 a.m. A man was traveling South before approaching and intersection. That's when he ran off the road and struck a tree. The vehicle caught on fire and the man died at the scene.
STOKES COUNTY, NC
ourdavie.com

Rescheduled Farmington Fall Festival this Saturday

The second annual Farmington Fall Festival opens at 10 a.m. Saturday at the community center on 1723 Farmington Road, Mocksville. The free festival will include a tractor show by the Piedmont Antique Power Association, a cake baking competition, a craft and vendor fair, food, kids activities including “train” rides and hayrides, and free music.
MOCKSVILLE, NC
