Stanford, CA

Baird Powers Card Past Bruins

STANFORD, Calif. – Led by outside hitter Caitie Baird, No. 7 Stanford swept UCLA, 25-23, 25-21, 25-20, Friday, at Maples Pavilion. Stanford (13-4, 8-1 Pac-12) hit .360 as a team, while UCLA (9-9, 3-6 Pac-12) posted a .241 clip. The Cardinal racked up 51 kills, 11.0 blocks and 48 digs, but did not record a service ace for the first time this season.
Cardinal Starts Strong

ALPHARETTA, Ga. – Stanford men's golf, after firing an 8-under 280 on Friday, sits tied for fourth at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate. The Cardinal is four strokes back of co-leaders Georgia Tech and Clemson, who are both 12-under after one round. Junior Michael Thorbjornsen fired a 4-under...
STANFORD, CA

