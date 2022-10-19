Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-Penn State wrestler Bo Nickal out of UFC debut set for December with injury
One of the most anticipated debuts in UFC history will have to wait. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. According to MMAFighting.com, former Penn State three-time NCAA champion wrestler Bo Nickal is no longer set to face Jamie Pickett in his Ulitmate Fighting Championship debut at UFC 282 in December, with Nickal suffering an injury.
DraftKings promo code delivers Bet $5, Win $200 bonus for UFC 280
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With our DraftKings promo code, new users looking to place a wager on any bout at UFC 280 can earn a Bet $5, Win...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
188K+
Followers
79K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0