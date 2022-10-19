Read full article on original website
amherstindy.org
“Why Is It That When Our Committees Of Color Come Before The Town Council They Are Poorly Treated?” Council Meeting Ends Prematurely With Frustration And Outrage
Report On The Joint Meeting of the Amherst Town Council and the Community Safety and Social Justice Committee, October 17, 2022. Part 1. The meeting was held both in the Town Room of Town Hall and over Zoom. The packet for the meeting here.. The recording can be found here,
amherstindy.org
Councilors Double Down On Library Funding While School (And Taxpayers) Left Out In The Cold
Jones Library News Highlights For The Week Of October 17, 2022. Town Council Seeks State Bailout For Foundering Library Project. After voting 8-5 to continue pursuing the financially-challenged $50-million Jones Library renovation-expansion, the Amherst Town Council has set its sights on closing the project’s budget gap, estimated to be more than $13 million. The project is now set to continue into early 2024 when construction bids will be unsealed, and the viability of continuing can be assessed. During this time the town is expected to incur $1.8 million in additional design fees.
amherstindy.org
CSJCC And Town Council Will Resume Discussion On Police Accountability On November 1, 2022. Hanneke Offers Justification For Cutting Off Discussion At Previous Meeting
The Community Safety and Social Justice Committee (CSSJC) came to the October 17 Town Council meeting (see also here) to discuss their dissatisfaction with the response of the council and the Amherst Police Department to their concerns about the incident on July 5 involving nine Amherst youths and two police officers. That discussion was halted by Councilor Mandi Jo Hanneke (at large), who used the provision in Section 2.10(c) of the Amherst Home Rule Charter to postpone discussion of a motion put forward by Michele Miller (District 1) until the next meeting. Many councilors and almost all of the CSSJC members were frustrated and upset with Hanneke’s use of the charter provision and voiced their objections at the CSSJC meeting that continued beyond the abrupt adjournment of the council meeting.
amherstindy.org
Opinion: Who Will Decide The Future Jones Library?
Amherst’s Jones Library is a special kind of hybrid. It is a charitable, non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation filing Federal Form 990 and exempt from federal taxes, just like other prominent Amherst charities such as the Kestrel Land Trust and the Hitchcock Center for the Environment. But its board of trustees is elected by Amherst town voters, and it is very much dependent on taxpayer money for a major renovation project like the one it is currently planning.
Amherst Councilor Mandi Jo Hanneke who abruptly ended a council discussion on incident involving police, youth defends actions
AMHERST — The councilor who abruptly ended a town council discussion Monday about an July incident involving police and a group of youths said she “needed the time” to think about another councilor’s motion before she voted on it. Councilor Mandi Jo Hanneke invoked her right...
amherstindy.org
Planning Board Tells Developer And Council To Work Out Solution To Roads In The Meadows Subdivision
Report On The Meeting Of The Amherst Planning Board, October 19, 2022. This meeting was held over Zoom and was recorded. The recording can be viewed here. Doug Marshall (Chair), Bruce Coldham, Janet McGowan, Karin Winter, Thom Long, Andrew MacDougall, and Johanna Neumann. Staff: Chris Brestrup (Planning Director), Nate Malloy...
Palmer residents, teachers discuss concerns with resigned School Superintendent
Parents, faculty, and concerned Palmer residents gathered for a School Committee meeting Wednesday night after the Superintendent of Palmer Public Schools resigned.
amherstindy.org
What’s In This Issue?
ANALYTICS. (Note: The Indy was on vacation for the month of July). Numbers in parentheses indicate change from the previous week. Last 30 days: 27,790 (+554) Last 30 Days: 14,166 (+28) Last Week: 3705 (+281) TOP FIVE MOST-READ ARTICLES LAST WEEK. 1. “Why Is It That When Our Committees Of...
Southwick board places Whalley TIF, fiber network on Nov. meeting warrant
SOUTHWICK — The Select Board voted Monday evening to approve the Special Town Meeting warrant that will put two articles in front of Southwick voters Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. at the Southwick Regional School gymnasium. The board voted 2-0 to approve the two articles for the meeting warrant....
amherstindy.org
Everything You Want To Know About The Ballot Questions From The League Of Women Voters Of Amherst
Amherst Town Council approved the warrant for the November 8 state election at their meeting on October 17. Polling places and the contents of the ballot can be viewed here. In-person early voting in the first-floor meeting room in Town Hall begins Saturday, October 22 and continues through Friday, November 4. Hours are listed here. Mail in ballots may be requested until November 1 at vote@amherstma.gov and must be returned to the drop box outside of Town Hall or received in the mail by 5:00 p.m. on November 8.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Parks Commission Approves Sign Policy, Events
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Parks Commission approved three events and a new sign policy on Tuesday during a swift, 30-minute meeting. The policy aims to address signage only in Park Square. It states that signage or displays related to event promotion, solicitation, or advertising are not permitted. Additionally, all...
amherstindy.org
Public Comment: Synthetic Turf Poses Health And Environmental Dangers
The following public comment was submitted to the Amherst Town Council on October 17, 2022. I write in respect to the ARHS Track and Fields FY23 Supplemental Budget Appropriation of $900,000, on your agenda this evening, 10/17/22. I support the appropriation so long as there is a stipulation that the...
wmasspi.com
Darryl Moss, Ex-Sarno Aide, Takes Mayor & Springfield to Court for Discrimination…
The death of George Floyd reverberated into Springfield as it had the rest of the country. Its impact would vary in a city already facing legal crises over reform and a federal investigation into the Police Department. When the issue crossed Springfield’s employee social media policy, people would lose jobs.
What should be done with Bear Hole in West Springfield?
A public forum is being held next Thursday for input on the development plan of Bear Hole.
thereminder.com
East Longmeadow councilors select town's first police lieutenant
EAST LONGMEADOW – A screening committee consisting of Town Manager Mary McNally, Deputy Town Manager Tom Christensen, East Longmeadow Police Chief Mark Williams and Hadley Police Chief Michael Mason selected Sgt. Steven Manning to be the town’s first police lieutenant. McNally announced his appointment during the Oct. 11...
theberkshireedge.com
THE DEVELOPER (Part One): Ian Rasch has plans for Great Barrington. Do they include everyone?
On an unusually cold morning in late summer, I stood outside 343 Main Street in downtown Great Barrington with Ian Rasch, the real-estate developer, and watched a stone mason he’s worked with for a decade—a Ukrainian immigrant, he tells me, who is 80 years old—use a small jackhammer to remove damaged bricks from the southern façade of the two-story, 22,000-square-foot building.
worcestermag.com
Cannabis Confidential: Worker death, whistleblowers put industry safety in spotlight
Since the beginning of legalization in Massachusetts, there’s been a growing chorus of cannabis workers and consumers who have raised safety concerns. After news of a fatal incident that occurred in January finally hit the press this month, that chorus has grown into a crescendo, and workers are finding new ways to push back.
Former Springfield Fire Commissioner Aide Dennis Leger has passed away
Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi announced Wednesday the death of retired Springfield Fire Commissioner Aide Dennis Leger.
Paving operations in Pittsfield, Lanesborough begin
MassDOT announced it will be conducting daytime paving operations on sections of Route 8 in the area of Pittsfield and Lanesborough Friday.
thereminder.com
Longmeadow superintendent on middle schools: ‘Doing nothing is not an option’
LONGMEADOW – As the town approaches the Oct. 25 Special Town Meeting, Longmeadow Public Schools made the case for one or more new middle schools in hopes that voters will support the initiative with their wallets. On Oct. 12, Superintendent M. Martin O’Shea was joined by Town Manager Lyn...
