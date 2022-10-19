ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

amherstindy.org

Councilors Double Down On Library Funding While School (And Taxpayers) Left Out In The Cold

Jones Library News Highlights For The Week Of October 17, 2022. Town Council Seeks State Bailout For Foundering Library Project. After voting 8-5 to continue pursuing the financially-challenged $50-million Jones Library renovation-expansion, the Amherst Town Council has set its sights on closing the project’s budget gap, estimated to be more than $13 million. The project is now set to continue into early 2024 when construction bids will be unsealed, and the viability of continuing can be assessed. During this time the town is expected to incur $1.8 million in additional design fees.
AMHERST, MA
amherstindy.org

CSJCC And Town Council Will Resume Discussion On Police Accountability On November 1, 2022. Hanneke Offers Justification For Cutting Off Discussion At Previous Meeting

The Community Safety and Social Justice Committee (CSSJC) came to the October 17 Town Council meeting (see also here) to discuss their dissatisfaction with the response of the council and the Amherst Police Department to their concerns about the incident on July 5 involving nine Amherst youths and two police officers. That discussion was halted by Councilor Mandi Jo Hanneke (at large), who used the provision in Section 2.10(c) of the Amherst Home Rule Charter to postpone discussion of a motion put forward by Michele Miller (District 1) until the next meeting. Many councilors and almost all of the CSSJC members were frustrated and upset with Hanneke’s use of the charter provision and voiced their objections at the CSSJC meeting that continued beyond the abrupt adjournment of the council meeting.
AMHERST, MA
amherstindy.org

Opinion: Who Will Decide The Future Jones Library?

Amherst’s Jones Library is a special kind of hybrid. It is a charitable, non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation filing Federal Form 990 and exempt from federal taxes, just like other prominent Amherst charities such as the Kestrel Land Trust and the Hitchcock Center for the Environment. But its board of trustees is elected by Amherst town voters, and it is very much dependent on taxpayer money for a major renovation project like the one it is currently planning.
AMHERST, MA
amherstindy.org

What’s In This Issue?

ANALYTICS. (Note: The Indy was on vacation for the month of July). Numbers in parentheses indicate change from the previous week. Last 30 days: 27,790 (+554) Last 30 Days: 14,166 (+28) Last Week: 3705 (+281) TOP FIVE MOST-READ ARTICLES LAST WEEK. 1. “Why Is It That When Our Committees Of...
AMHERST, MA
amherstindy.org

Everything You Want To Know About The Ballot Questions From The League Of Women Voters Of Amherst

Amherst Town Council approved the warrant for the November 8 state election at their meeting on October 17. Polling places and the contents of the ballot can be viewed here. In-person early voting in the first-floor meeting room in Town Hall begins Saturday, October 22 and continues through Friday, November 4. Hours are listed here. Mail in ballots may be requested until November 1 at vote@amherstma.gov and must be returned to the drop box outside of Town Hall or received in the mail by 5:00 p.m. on November 8.
AMHERST, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Parks Commission Approves Sign Policy, Events

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Parks Commission approved three events and a new sign policy on Tuesday during a swift, 30-minute meeting. The policy aims to address signage only in Park Square. It states that signage or displays related to event promotion, solicitation, or advertising are not permitted. Additionally, all...
PITTSFIELD, MA
amherstindy.org

Public Comment: Synthetic Turf Poses Health And Environmental Dangers

The following public comment was submitted to the Amherst Town Council on October 17, 2022. I write in respect to the ARHS Track and Fields FY23 Supplemental Budget Appropriation of $900,000, on your agenda this evening, 10/17/22. I support the appropriation so long as there is a stipulation that the...
AMHERST, MA
thereminder.com

East Longmeadow councilors select town's first police lieutenant

EAST LONGMEADOW – A screening committee consisting of Town Manager Mary McNally, Deputy Town Manager Tom Christensen, East Longmeadow Police Chief Mark Williams and Hadley Police Chief Michael Mason selected Sgt. Steven Manning to be the town’s first police lieutenant. McNally announced his appointment during the Oct. 11...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
theberkshireedge.com

THE DEVELOPER (Part One): Ian Rasch has plans for Great Barrington. Do they include everyone?

On an unusually cold morning in late summer, I stood outside 343 Main Street in downtown Great Barrington with Ian Rasch, the real-estate developer, and watched a stone mason he’s worked with for a decade—a Ukrainian immigrant, he tells me, who is 80 years old—use a small jackhammer to remove damaged bricks from the southern façade of the two-story, 22,000-square-foot building.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA

