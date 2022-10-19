The Community Safety and Social Justice Committee (CSSJC) came to the October 17 Town Council meeting (see also here) to discuss their dissatisfaction with the response of the council and the Amherst Police Department to their concerns about the incident on July 5 involving nine Amherst youths and two police officers. That discussion was halted by Councilor Mandi Jo Hanneke (at large), who used the provision in Section 2.10(c) of the Amherst Home Rule Charter to postpone discussion of a motion put forward by Michele Miller (District 1) until the next meeting. Many councilors and almost all of the CSSJC members were frustrated and upset with Hanneke’s use of the charter provision and voiced their objections at the CSSJC meeting that continued beyond the abrupt adjournment of the council meeting.

AMHERST, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO