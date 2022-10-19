ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greencastle, PA

PennLive.com

Newport golf ties for 2nd at team championship

The Newport golf team finished tied for second in the PIAA D3 AA Team Championship held at Honey Run Golf Club on Oct. 7. Newport and Berks Catholic finished four strokes back from district champ Delone Catholic, with a 346. Annville-Cleona finished fourth with a 364, followed by Camp Hill, which finished fifth with a 373. It was Newport’s best showing at a PIAA D3 AA Team Championship in school history. Unfortunately, it does end the postseason run for the Newport golf team.
NEWPORT, PA
PennLive.com

Perry County cross country teams compete in championships

Newport and Susquenita took teams to the Tri-Valley League championship meet as well as Greenwood taking some individuals. The Buffaloes entered both boys’ and girls’ teams while Susquenita brought a boys’ team. For the girl’s team, Saint Joseph’s took the lead while Newport finished second. Saint Joseph’s...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

West Perry football defeats North Penn-Mansfield 49-21

When Middletown canceled its 2022 football season in late August after a series of hazing incidents came to light, it created an unexpected gap in the West Perry football schedule. Instead of taking a week off and receiving a forfeit victory – something every other Capital division team elected to...
ELLIOTTSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Susquenita football fights for playoff position

Standing at 3-1 in the Mid-Penn liberty conference, and 4-4 overall, the Blackhawks football team currently stands at No. 8, two spots away from making districts. With this in mind, Susquenita added its fourth win to its record after defeating Halifax 35-0. In the first quarter, quarterback Derek Gibney had...
DUNCANNON, PA
PennLive.com

Buffaloes flattened by Steel-High Steamrollers, 68-14

Less than a decade ago football games between Steel-High (6-1) and Newport (0-8) were hotly contested bouts as a pair of overtime thrillers will attest. More recent renewals of the series, well, have not been. The Steamrollers flattened the Buffaloes by a 68-14 count in front of a sparse Oct....
NEWPORT, PA
thesportspage.blog

Football preview: Trojans to host dynamic Cougars

It was not a complete Harrisburg football team that lost to State College last week, 20-6. Without quarterback Shawn Lee and several other starters, the Cougars were not close to full strength and the unbeaten Little Lions stymied them on defense. When Harrisburg (5-2, 4-1 MPC) plays at Chambersburg on...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX43.com

Frenzy Five: This week's top high school football matchups

YORK, Pa. — It's Week 9 of the regular season in Central Pennsylvania, so there's no shortage of big games on the docket this week. The FOX 43 High School Football Frenzy Game of the Week is the YAIAA Division 1 clash between South Western and York High -- a game that will have an impact on both the division title race and the district playoffs.
YORK, PA
