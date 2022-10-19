Read full article on original website
West Perry field hockey adds more wins to record before postseason
West Perry field hockey continues to climb week after week, and this week was no different. Nearing the end of their schedule, the Mustangs played Shippensburg earning yet another shutout and advancing their record to 11-1 in the division and 14-3 overall. Scoring two goals in the first and second...
Field hockey regular seasons coming to a close for Perry County teams
As the season comes to an end for the Perry County teams, the hopes of post season live on for all four of them. Newport and Greenwood both had two games this week, leading up to its final matchup of the regular season: the Tri-Valley League championship. The Wildcats went...
Finn Furmanek’s 418 yards lead State College to dominant win in thriller against Cumberland Valley
STATE COLLEGE— What started off as a back-and-forth battle early in Friday night’s football game between State College and Cumberland Valley with the odds in favor of the Eagles— who led by as many as 17 early in the second quarter— quickly took a drastic turn.
Newport golf ties for 2nd at team championship
The Newport golf team finished tied for second in the PIAA D3 AA Team Championship held at Honey Run Golf Club on Oct. 7. Newport and Berks Catholic finished four strokes back from district champ Delone Catholic, with a 346. Annville-Cleona finished fourth with a 364, followed by Camp Hill, which finished fifth with a 373. It was Newport’s best showing at a PIAA D3 AA Team Championship in school history. Unfortunately, it does end the postseason run for the Newport golf team.
Perry County cross country teams compete in championships
Newport and Susquenita took teams to the Tri-Valley League championship meet as well as Greenwood taking some individuals. The Buffaloes entered both boys’ and girls’ teams while Susquenita brought a boys’ team. For the girl’s team, Saint Joseph’s took the lead while Newport finished second. Saint Joseph’s...
West Perry football defeats North Penn-Mansfield 49-21
When Middletown canceled its 2022 football season in late August after a series of hazing incidents came to light, it created an unexpected gap in the West Perry football schedule. Instead of taking a week off and receiving a forfeit victory – something every other Capital division team elected to...
Bennett Secrest, Michael Jones lead Cedar Cliff to 42-0 win against Red Land
It was a four-touchdown Friday for Bennett Secrest and that helped Cedar Cliff score a 42-0 win over Red Land. Secrest accounted for 210 yards for the Colts — 192 passing, 18 rushing — and threw three touchdowns while rushing for another in the win.
Susquenita football fights for playoff position
Standing at 3-1 in the Mid-Penn liberty conference, and 4-4 overall, the Blackhawks football team currently stands at No. 8, two spots away from making districts. With this in mind, Susquenita added its fourth win to its record after defeating Halifax 35-0. In the first quarter, quarterback Derek Gibney had...
Northern overcomes early and late deficits, snaps Gettysburg’s six game win streak
DILLSBURG – In the “black and blue” Colonial Division, as Gettysburg head coach Matt Heiser labeled it, finding those hard yards between the tackles often means the different between winning and losing. It never hurts to have some finesse, too, like tacking on a conversion kick, the...
Demaj Jalloh, Jared Porter help CD East stun Central Dauphin, 35-0
HARRISBURG - CD East rode a five-game losing streaking into Friday’s matchup against favored rival Central Dauphin. But the Panthers made sure their number didn’t hit six with a stunning 35-0 win over the Rams.
Buffaloes flattened by Steel-High Steamrollers, 68-14
Less than a decade ago football games between Steel-High (6-1) and Newport (0-8) were hotly contested bouts as a pair of overtime thrillers will attest. More recent renewals of the series, well, have not been. The Steamrollers flattened the Buffaloes by a 68-14 count in front of a sparse Oct....
Stone Saunders throws 6 TDs as Bishop McDevitt bounces Mifflin County, 54-6
Stone Saunders and Bishop McDevitt continued their assault on the Mid-Penn Keystone Friday with a 54-6 win over Mifflin County.
Football preview: Trojans to host dynamic Cougars
It was not a complete Harrisburg football team that lost to State College last week, 20-6. Without quarterback Shawn Lee and several other starters, the Cougars were not close to full strength and the unbeaten Little Lions stymied them on defense. When Harrisburg (5-2, 4-1 MPC) plays at Chambersburg on...
Derek Gibney tosses 3 TDs as Susquenita sinks James Buchanan
Derek Gibney tossed three touchdowns Friday to lead Susquenita to a 43-12 win over James Buchanan. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Mason Messick, Dalton Kratzer find end zone to help Newport take down Halifax
Mason Messick and Dalton Kratzer each found the end zone Friday for Newport in a 14-7 win over Halifax. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Mid-Penn interception leaders through the eighth week of the high school football season
INTERCEPTIONS (minimum 3)
Frenzy Five: This week's top high school football matchups
YORK, Pa. — It's Week 9 of the regular season in Central Pennsylvania, so there's no shortage of big games on the docket this week. The FOX 43 High School Football Frenzy Game of the Week is the YAIAA Division 1 clash between South Western and York High -- a game that will have an impact on both the division title race and the district playoffs.
Susquenita field hockey rises in rankings near end of season
The Blackhawks have had a roller coaster-style season which is currently on the uphill track. Susqenita had two games this week going 2-0 with a shutout over Hanover, and a 3-1 win over Susquehanna Township. Facing Hanover first, the Blackhawks flew by the 6-11 team with a 6-0 shutout. Susquenita...
Chambersburg, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Chambersburg. The Harrisburg Academy football team will have a game with Chambersburg Area High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00. The Harrisburg High School football team will have a game with Chambersburg Area High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00.
Jeremiah Hargrove’s 127 yards, 3 TDs help Carlisle down Altoona
CARLISLE --- Carlisle football coach Brett Ickes didn’t mince words about the Thundering Herd’s performance during the first quarter and early second quarter of Friday night’s Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth Division game against Altoona. “It seemed like we were sleeping and we needed a wakeup call,” Ickes said....
