Prisma Health: Rising RSV rates sending more children to urgent care

GREENVILLE, S.C. — RSV, a respiratory virus that often leaves children with fever, cough, congestion, and trouble breathing, is sweeping the U.S. According to DHEC, Prisma Health, and Bon Secours, urgent cares across the Upstate and South Carolina are reporting an increase in RSV cases and children having to go on ventilators.
GREENVILLE, SC
Some WNC residents can get free COVID tests through USPS pilot program

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new pilot program through the U.S. Postal Service will provide free COVID test kits to some areas of western North Carolina. The pilot program is part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Increasing Community Access to Testing program, which partners with states, communities and testing vendors to provide free COVID-19 testing for people without insurance and communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.
Flu-Like Viruses Are Surging in DC

Viral illnesses similar to the flu are on the rise in DC, according to the CDC. The public health agency’s weekly influenza surveillance map reports that influenza-like illness activity is “very high” in the District, although Virginia and Maryland are still seeing low to moderate cases. Still,...
MARYLAND STATE
Flu Season Off To Slow Start In North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Despite warnings that its going to be a bad flu season, North Carolina’s flu season is off to a slow start. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is currently listing North Carolina with “LOW” flu activity. That could change when the CDC updates its weekly report on Friday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
North Carolina’s aging population and the future

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — North Carolina’s population is aging, and that demographic shift comes with shifting needs. A North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services report states that by 2028, 1 in 5 people in North Carolina will be 65 or older. The report says that by 2031, there will be more senior citizens in North Carolina than people under 18 years old.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
What is HASP -- and why does it matter for North Carolina?

In North Carolina, the Department of Health and Human Services reports that approximately 600,000 people do not qualify for Medicaid, nor can they afford commercial health insurance. But no one is turned away from needed healthcare. When a patient doesn’t have health insurance, our hospitals and health systems shoulder the cost of their care – providing approximately $1.2 billion in charity care each year.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Mental health professional joins Hendersonville medical group

HENDERSONVILLE – Martha Hill Moore, PhD, has joined AdventHealth Medical Group Psychiatry in Hendersonville. Moore earned her bachelor’s degree in liberal arts with a concentration in theater arts from Mars Hill College, her master's degree in counseling from the University of Phoenix in Sacramento, California and her doctor of philosophy in general psychology from Capella University in Minneapolis.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
How to treat Fibromyalgia

According to the Mayo Clinic, Fibromyalgia is defined as a disorder that essentially heightens pain sensations in the body due to a misdiagnosis in the brain.
Part of US-74 closed in Polk County due to fire

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Part of U.S. 74 is closed in Polk County while crews battle a fire. Viewers shared pictures of brush burning on the side of the highway near NC-108 and mile marker 163. The North Carolina Department of reported that the road is closed and...
POLK COUNTY, NC

