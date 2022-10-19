Read full article on original website
Related
WYFF4.com
Prisma Health: Rising RSV rates sending more children to urgent care
GREENVILLE, S.C. — RSV, a respiratory virus that often leaves children with fever, cough, congestion, and trouble breathing, is sweeping the U.S. According to DHEC, Prisma Health, and Bon Secours, urgent cares across the Upstate and South Carolina are reporting an increase in RSV cases and children having to go on ventilators.
With early onset of widespread cases, state health officials urging Georgians to get flu shot
ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public Health is urging people to get their flu shot, especially because flu is already widespread across the state. DPH said Wednesday that the high flu activity is “earlier than we’ve seen in recent years” and the time to get a flu shot is now.
my40.tv
Some WNC residents can get free COVID tests through USPS pilot program
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new pilot program through the U.S. Postal Service will provide free COVID test kits to some areas of western North Carolina. The pilot program is part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Increasing Community Access to Testing program, which partners with states, communities and testing vendors to provide free COVID-19 testing for people without insurance and communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.
South Carolina preparing for RSV cases; doctors explain how to state healthy
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina doctors are warning parents about a recent increase in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases in the Columbia area. RSV is a common illness similar to influenza but can be particularly dangerous to infants and toddlers. Right now in South Carolina, doctors say RSV is more active than flu or COVID.
Washingtonian.com
Flu-Like Viruses Are Surging in DC
Viral illnesses similar to the flu are on the rise in DC, according to the CDC. The public health agency’s weekly influenza surveillance map reports that influenza-like illness activity is “very high” in the District, although Virginia and Maryland are still seeing low to moderate cases. Still,...
wccbcharlotte.com
Flu Season Off To Slow Start In North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Despite warnings that its going to be a bad flu season, North Carolina’s flu season is off to a slow start. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is currently listing North Carolina with “LOW” flu activity. That could change when the CDC updates its weekly report on Friday.
DHEC urges South Carolina residents to discard some ‘faulty’ at-home COVID-19 test kits
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is urging residents to discard some “faulty” at-home COVID-19 test kits. DHEC said it was made aware of a limited number of iHealth test kits that may have faulty results cartridges due to a manufacturing error, according to a news release. […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
North Carolina’s aging population and the future
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — North Carolina’s population is aging, and that demographic shift comes with shifting needs. A North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services report states that by 2028, 1 in 5 people in North Carolina will be 65 or older. The report says that by 2031, there will be more senior citizens in North Carolina than people under 18 years old.
'Don't give it a ride': Third deer tests positive for Chronic Waste Disease in NC
"We need to test as many hunter-harvested deer as possible to figure out the distribution of CWD in our state."
WRAL
What is HASP -- and why does it matter for North Carolina?
In North Carolina, the Department of Health and Human Services reports that approximately 600,000 people do not qualify for Medicaid, nor can they afford commercial health insurance. But no one is turned away from needed healthcare. When a patient doesn’t have health insurance, our hospitals and health systems shoulder the cost of their care – providing approximately $1.2 billion in charity care each year.
biltmorebeacon.com
Mental health professional joins Hendersonville medical group
HENDERSONVILLE – Martha Hill Moore, PhD, has joined AdventHealth Medical Group Psychiatry in Hendersonville. Moore earned her bachelor’s degree in liberal arts with a concentration in theater arts from Mars Hill College, her master's degree in counseling from the University of Phoenix in Sacramento, California and her doctor of philosophy in general psychology from Capella University in Minneapolis.
my40.tv
Worsening drought conditions spark Macon County fire, others across mountains
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Dry conditions are sparking fires across the mountains. The North Carolina Forest Service responded to the Snow Hill Falls fire in Macon County Thursday night, Oct. 20. It grew to 15 acres, but the state forest service says it has now been contained. Officials...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Independent report finds many hospitals in N.C. are not in compliance with price transparency rules
BREVARD, N.C. — A recent report found many hospitals across North Carolina are not listing prices for treatment as they should. The hospital price transparency rule was enacted January 2021 and requires hospitals to provide clear pricing information online in a consumer-friendly format. The nonprofit Patient Rights Advocate examined...
How to treat Fibromyalgia
According to the Mayo Clinic, Fibromyalgia is defined as a disorder that essentially heightens pain sensations in the body due to a misdiagnosis in the brain.
Doctors say RSV cases are on the rise in North Carolina
Doctors said they've seen an increase in RSV cases. The virus usually attacks in the winter, but in 2021 there was a high number of cases in the summer, and this fall there are already more children going to the hospital with the virus.
FOX Carolina
Part of US-74 closed in Polk County due to fire
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Part of U.S. 74 is closed in Polk County while crews battle a fire. Viewers shared pictures of brush burning on the side of the highway near NC-108 and mile marker 163. The North Carolina Department of reported that the road is closed and...
CBS News
COVID-19 mask, vaccine rules loosened for Illinois health care facility workers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Monday announced some loosening of COVID-19 requirements for most health care facilities. The new guidelines remove the weekly testing requirements for unvaccinated health care and long-term care facility workers. It also drops the state vaccine mandate for such workers. But a federal...
my40.tv
Chocolate Drop fire 100% contained, 8-10 acres burned, NC Forest Service says
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Half a dozen crews worked to control a wildfire near Columbus in Polk County on Friday. The North Carolina Forest Service estimated 8-10 acres burned before firefighters were able to reach 100% containment on Friday night. A crew from the Mill Spring Volunteer Fire...
Drop, cover, hold! Earthquakes rare in NC but still impactful
While you may not have felt them, the state has recorded more than a dozen earthquakes this year.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Um, no. NC schools don't have litter boxes for students who identify as cats.
An untrue rumor that litter boxes are being placed in schools for students who dress up in furry costumes and identify as cats has made its way to two North Carolina school districts — despite the claim being easily debunked. After hearing chatter about litter boxes inside schools, an...
Comments / 1