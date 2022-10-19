ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta County, CA

Chinook salmon are once again swimming in Shasta County tribe's ancestral river

By Wilson Walker
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lUcyn_0ieKFOmm00

Chinook salmon swimming tribe's ancestral McCloud River for first time in decades 04:37

SHASTA COUNTY (KPIX) -- With a helicopter ride and a trip down Interstate 5, a remarkable effort is underway to save Califorina's endangered salmon.

In Shasta County, The California Department of Fish & Wildlife, The US Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Winnemem Wintu Tribe have partnered to try to reintroduce winter run Chinook to the McCloud River. In July and August, hatchery eggs were delivered - one round by helicopter - to the upper McCloud to be raised in river-fed incubators. The Winnemem Wintu have been fighting for the return of the Chinook since their path to and from the Pacific was blocked by the construction of Shasta Dam, 80 years ago.

"It has always been on our hearts and minds to bring the salmon back to the McCloud,"  Winnemem Wintu Chief Caleen Sisk told KPIX when the second batch of eggs was delivered to the incubators in early August. "Because we believe that whatever happens to salmon happens to us."

The majority of the 38,000 eggs made it through the incubators and into the McCloud River, but Shasta Dam is as far as they can go without some help.

"We are at the bottom of the lower McCloud," said  California Departmen of Fish & Wildlife Environmental Scientist Matt Johnson. "When Shasta is at full pool, we would be underwater here. But in this drought situation, the McCloud has returned to its river form."

Johnson is about to perform the daily check on California's ambitious plan to save the winter run Chinook.

"It's a fish trap called a rotary screw," he explained. "It screws the water in the fish down into a holding box. And we're gonna open up the lid, and see what we've got."

As always, there's a lot of river gunk to sort through. But what he's looking for will usually jump out at him. And eventually, one does.

"So it has been about 80 years since Chinook salmon have swam in this part of the McCloud River," Johnson said, holding up a net. "Here we go. That is a remarkable sight."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MBQWJ_0ieKFOmm00
(CBS)

The tiny salmon he is holding was raised in an incubator about 20 miles upstream, so it's already done some swimming. In fact, most of those eggs have probably moved through here by now.

"These are the ones that are spending more time in the river just before leaving," he said of the late swimmers.

The fish that swim past the traps can survive in Shasta, but they'll also be stuck there. So the couple of Chinook collected here will graduate to the next part of this project. They'll be given an anesthetic and put to sleep momentarily so they can be measured for size and weight, before going into an aerated holding tank, and on to the next part of their journey to the Pacific.

"Fish are in the truck," Johnsin said, securing the tank in his car. "Let's put a seatbelt on."

It's into the car for about an hour-long drive down I-5, past Shasta and Keswick Dams, to the re-entry spot.

"So we've made it to the Sacramento River, here in Redding," Johnson said, walking to the river's edge. "We're going to release our fish here in this quiet backwater. They will be on their way. They've just got a short 298 miles to go to the Pacific Ocean from this point."

After a bit of water acclimation, their journey continues.

"Really what makes salmon so remarkable is the obstacles they overcome to complete their life cycle," Johnson said of the fish. "It's a wonder."

All of this is an experiment, trying to learn how the Chinook will respond. Of the 38,000 eggs that were raised, more than 1,000 have been moved down into the Sacramento River, and the team thinks that's pretty good.

"We're not going to be able to catch them all," Johnson said. "We knew that going into it with our modest collection facility, but we're doing better than we thought. So this first small step in getting fish above Shasta is critically important, and it's an honor to be a part of the project."

The rotary screw trap is a small or a medium-sized solution to this problem of catching the fish and getting them below the dam, but the state is now tinkering with something on a much larger scale.

Closer to the edge of Shasta Lake, wildlife officials are experimenting with a catchment system that spans the entirety of the McLeod River, and can pull fish out based on temperature areas in the river. That is a long-term, hopefully large-scale answer to the catchment problem. The team working on that project thinks it will take a year or two of testing to see how successful it might be.

Comments / 1

Related
mynspr.org

Out-of-state fire survivors | Teichert Ponds charges | Shasta County health access

The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Friday, Oct. 21. Camp Fire survivors living out of state lament lack of support. Many survivors of the 2018 Camp Fire left the state after losing their homes. Some say that’s left them far from some of the support available in California. Thousands of survivors have left the state since the Camp Fire and now populate all 50 states of the nation, according to a study from California State University, Chico.
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Red Bluff moves homeless out of River Park

RED BLUFF, Calif. — Red Bluff River Park has been a place where the homeless have resided for some time now. However, this past week, that has changed. Red Bluff Police Chief, Kyle Sanders, said, “on Sep. 6, council made a decision to essentially ask homeless persons, that were residing at the River Park, to move over to the Samuel Ayers Park. So, since that time, we've slowly made progression in accomplishing that.”
RED BLUFF, CA
FOX40

PG&E: Power shutoffs likely in NorCal due to wind, dry conditions

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — PG&E said public safety power shutoffs are likely starting Friday and continuing through Sunday in some Northern California counties as wind and dry conditions raise the risk of wildfires. Some residents in parts of Butte, Colusa, Fresno, Glenn, Kern, Lake, Napa, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tehama and Yolo counties should be prepared to […]
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Mount Shasta Herald

Historic Hotel California Dunsmuir damaged in fire

A historic downtown Dunsmuir building is damaged and its residents displaced after a fire scorched it on Sunday, Oct. 16. The Hotel California Dunsmuir's storage room burned and the building sustained damage from smoke and water after a heater ignited some cardboard placed next to it, Dunsmuir Fire Chief Dan Padilla said. Sixteen people who were long-term residents at the hotel had to evacuate.
DUNSMUIR, CA
shastascout.org

The Specialist Squeeze: In Rural Areas, Including Shasta County, the Lack of Specialist Doctors Hurts Patients, Families and the Community

This reporting is part of a collaboration with the Institute for Nonprofit News, Shasta Scout, The Daily Yonder, Carolina Public Press, and Honolulu Civil Beat. Support from The National Institute for Health Care Management (NIHCM) Foundation made the project possible. Since the COVID pandemic began, the need for pulmonologists, the...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

PG&E tearing down towers of transmission line that started Camp Fire

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - PG&E is in the process of removing the towers of the Caribou-Palermo 115kV Transmission Line, the one that started the deadly Camp Fire nearly four years ago. The transmission line has been out of service since the Camp Fire. PG&E said it removed the power lines...
BIG BEND, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding's Sundial Bridge shines pink for 2022 Pink Sundial Resource Fair

REDDING, Calif. — The Sundial Bridge at Turtle Bay Exploration Park shined pink Thursday night as part of Nor-Cal Think Pink's (NCTP) 2022 Pink Sundial Resource Fair. Even though it's a bit smaller this year, there was still lots to do. At the northside of the bridge, the NCTP had resource booths, food vendors and entertainment. Officials with the NCTP said all of the proceeds go towards supporting a good cause.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Pride of mountain lions caught on camera near Burney

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A pride of mountain lions passing through eastern Shasta County was caught on camera. A video from Jim Ferguson with Intermountain Outdoors shows four full-size cougars roaming together near Burney. Hunters and wildlife experts say it's rare to see so many mountain lions together. Fish and...
BURNEY, CA
krcrtv.com

Dozens of Greyhound bus passengers stranded in Redding on Thursday

REDDING, Calif. — Nearly three dozen passengers of a Greyhound bus were stranded at the Downtown Transit Center on Yuba Street in Redding on Thursday. Some of the approximately 35 passengers told KRCR they arrived in Redding after departing from Sacramento around 5 a.m., which was previously delayed from the night before.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Avelo Airlines flights between Redding and Las Vegas to end in December

REDDING, Calif. 9:38 A.M. UPDATE - Avelo Airlines will no longer be providing flights to Redding and Las Vegas, according to Airport Manager Jim Wadleigh. The last flight will be on Dec. 15. Flights from Redding to Las Vegas started in January but the airline is battling things like inflation...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

"Haunted" Dunsmuir Hotel now has its own movie!

SISKIYOU CO, Calif. — — Hotel Dunsmuir is not only a historical hotel in downtown Dunsmuir, but now it’s been turned into a thriller movie. Hotel Dunsmuir is a 2022 thriller movie that follows a woman escaping an abusive relationship, who ends up staying at the “haunted” hotel.
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested for starting fires near Red Bluff with incendiary device

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A 37-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for starting multiple fires in Tehama County, according to CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit. At about 9:45 a.m., CAL FIRE Law Enforcement arrested Shane Heard for committing arson to a forest lane in areas around Red Bluff. CAL FIRE said...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding man’s death being investigated as suspicious

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A Redding man has died after deputies said he was possibly injured in an assault on Oct. 8 in the City of Shasta Lake. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to Lake Boulevard and Construction Way for an unknown disturbance on Oct. 8 just after 6 a.m.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Siskiyou County man sentenced for making fraudulent FEMA requests

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A man was sentenced to one year in prison for seven counts of fraud against the United States, according to the Department of Justice. On Monday, 40-year-old Samuel Lanier of Dunsmuir was sentenced after court documents showed he engaged in a scheme to defraud the U.S. by submitting false reimbursement requests to FEMA in connection with federal grants awarded to Siskiyou and Shasta County Fire Chiefs Associations for recruiting and training.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Live Entertainment in the North State: Oct 19 – 25

This isn’t the busiest week for live entertainment in recent memory, but there are plenty of events to enjoy. Thanks for reading. Melissa Troberg at Enjoy Local in Red Bluff. 5:30-7:30 pm. Nick Ciampi at Sweetspot in Redding. 6 pm. Preston Jacobs at Cicada Cantina in Redding. 6 until...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Woman found dead after Redding house fire identified

REDDING, Calif. - Deputies have identified a Redding woman who died in a house fire in Redding earlier this month. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said 62-year-old Cynthia Gavron was found dead after an early-morning fire on Oct. 4. The fire was reported at about 6 a.m. in the...
REDDING, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
94K+
Followers
26K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy