Peekskill, NY

News 12

ATM at Chase bank in Washingtonville robbed

Authorities in Orange County are searching for whoever is responsible for breaking into an ATM outside of the Chase bank in Washingtonville Thursday morning. Police say the ATM on East Main Street was broken into and significantly damaged around 5 a.m. They describe the suspect's vehicle as a white pick-up...
WASHINGTONVILLE, NY
News 12

Man shoved onto subway tracks in Brooklyn

A man was shoved onto the tracks at the Myrtle-Wyckoff subway station in Brooklyn on Friday, according to the NYPD. Police say the attack happened mid-afternoon on Friday when a 32-year-old man was pushed onto the tracks. They say he is expected to recover, but the suspect remains at large.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

'You You' suspect pleads guilty to 2021 shooting in Wallkill

A man accused of shooting a customer he thought was a police officer at a Chinese restaurant in Orange County last year has pleaded guilty. According to the Orange County District Attorney's Office, Hector Luna admitted Thursday to first-degree assault for shooting 48-year-old Charles Miller. Authorities say Luna thought Miller...
WALLKILL, NY
News 12

Man wanted in connection to bleach attack in Roosevelt

Police are searching for the man they say is wanted in connection to a bleach attack in Roosevelt. Police say the incident happened on Sept. 26 on Nassau Road. Police say the man splashed two people in the face with bleach from a bottle. Both victims in the incident lost...
ROOSEVELT, NY

