Police: Man wanted for multiple groping incidents at NYC subway stations
Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for multiple groping incidents at subway stations throughout New York City. Police say the suspect grabbed a 19-year-old woman's backside at the East 23rd Street and Park Avenue station in Manhattan last Friday. They believe he's also responsible...
Family: Police-involved fatal shooting of Yoskar Feliz was ‘unjustified’
The family of Yoskar Feliz, who was killed in a police-involved shooting in January rallied Sunday outside of the 47th Precinct in the Bronx.
3 Yonkers residents face charges for allegedly stealing over 100 gallons of cooking oil from restaurant
Red Hook police say they found over 100 gallons of cooking oil and the equipment used to steal it.
Officials: Man dies in stabbing outside Wallkill gas station
The station is located on Route 302 near the Route 17 ramp.
Police say 3 Yonkers residents charged in Dutchess County cooking oil theft
Investigators say the suspects stole the used oil from the Jaegar House Restaurant in Red Hook on Route 9G Wednesday around 10:30 a.m.
ATM at Chase bank in Washingtonville robbed
Authorities in Orange County are searching for whoever is responsible for breaking into an ATM outside of the Chase bank in Washingtonville Thursday morning. Police say the ATM on East Main Street was broken into and significantly damaged around 5 a.m. They describe the suspect's vehicle as a white pick-up...
Police: Man arrested in connection to 2 separate crimes in Brooklyn
Police arrested the man who was behind a subway assault and robbery in Brooklyn, and also wanted in connection to another crime.
Man wanted for slashing tires of NYPD car in the Bronx, police say
Police are searching for man they say slashed the tires of an unmarked police car in Longwood Wednesday afternoon.
Police: Homeless man robs elderly woman who was sitting on her porch in Bridgeport
Police say a homeless man robbed an elderly woman who was sitting on her porch in Bridgeport.
Police: East New York grocery store robbed of $5K
An East New York grocery store was robbed of $5,000 on Monday.
Man shoved onto subway tracks in Brooklyn
A man was shoved onto the tracks at the Myrtle-Wyckoff subway station in Brooklyn on Friday, according to the NYPD. Police say the attack happened mid-afternoon on Friday when a 32-year-old man was pushed onto the tracks. They say he is expected to recover, but the suspect remains at large.
Trumbull police: 2 people arrested after crashing stolen vehicle into police cruiser
Officers arrested Manasia Bennett, of Middletown, and Maureece Fussell, of Wethersfield, after they say the driver drove toward them before hitting the cruiser and a pole.
Police: FBI, other agencies raid Poughkeepsie home after possible explosions
They and the Dutchess County's Sheriff's Office told News 12 this was an operation by the FBI Safe Streets Task Force.
NYPD: Suspect wanted in NYC subway samurai sword attack
Police need the public's help in finding a man who they say attacked someone at a Manhattan subway station with a samurai sword Thursday morning.
NYPD: Man killed in stabbing following argument in Mott Haven identified
The 46-year-old man stabbed to death in Mott Haven Wednesday has been identified by the NYPD.
'You You' suspect pleads guilty to 2021 shooting in Wallkill
A man accused of shooting a customer he thought was a police officer at a Chinese restaurant in Orange County last year has pleaded guilty. According to the Orange County District Attorney's Office, Hector Luna admitted Thursday to first-degree assault for shooting 48-year-old Charles Miller. Authorities say Luna thought Miller...
Man wanted for stealing items from East Northport Verizon store
Police say a man stole items from the Verizon store located at 4000 Jericho Turnpike on Oct. 12.
Police: 74-year-old man slain during apparent road rage incident in town of Wallkill
Joel Laddy, 74, was fatally stabbed in the chest with a steak knife by 22-year-old Horace Duke, according to police.
Man wanted in connection to bleach attack in Roosevelt
Police are searching for the man they say is wanted in connection to a bleach attack in Roosevelt. Police say the incident happened on Sept. 26 on Nassau Road. Police say the man splashed two people in the face with bleach from a bottle. Both victims in the incident lost...
Police: 3 men arrested for stealing catalytic converters in Nassau, Suffolk
According to police, the suspects are from the Bronx and were arrested after a car crash on Babylon Turnpike in Roosevelt early Wednesday morning.
