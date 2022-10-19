Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
Related
fox2detroit.com
Southfield man accused of pushing teen out of car, shooting her in head on I-94
A Southfield man was arraigned Friday after authorities allege he murdered a 17-year-old girl during an argument. Her body was found on I-94 in St. Clair Shores last week.
Man charged in death of teen who was found on I-94 in St. Clair Shores
Last week, 17-year-old Taya Land was found shot in the head and dumped on I-94 in Saint Clair Shores. All week, her family has been desperately working to figure out who did this and why.
Police release 1 suspect arrested in connection to murder of 17-year-old-girl
Michigan State Police have released one suspect arrested in connection to the murder of a 17-year-old girl in St. Clair Shores.
Police take at least one suspect into custody after teen found dead on I-94
Michigan State Police say they have taken at least one person into custody after a teen was found dead on eastbound I-94 near 8 Mile in St. Clair Shores last week.
fox2detroit.com
Ethan Crumbley, accused Oxford High School shooter, expected to plead guilty next week
OXFORD, Mich. (AP/FOX 2) - Ethan Crumbley, the teen accused of killing four students and injuring more at Oxford High School is expected to plead guilty next week, authorities said Friday. Crumbley, 16, had drawn images of violence on a classroom assignment last November but was not sent home, authorities...
fox2detroit.com
Animal neglect investigation launched after 38 cats rescued from Commerce Township house fire
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Thirty-eight cats were saved, and five dead cats were found in a Commerce Township home that caught fire Thursday. The Oakland County Animal Control Division is now conducting an animal neglect and abuse investigation after the fire at a house on Winewood Lane. Commerce Township firefighters requested help from animal control when they saw cats roaming the property.
Family suffers heartbreaking loss after teen shot, dumped on side of I-94
A 20-year-old Southfield man will be in court Friday and is now charged in connection to the murder of a 17-year-old girl from Detroit.
Suspect in custody in connection with body found on I-94 in St. Clair Shores
A suspect is in custody in connection with the death of a 17-year-old woman whose body was found on Interstate 94 near Nine Mile Road in St. Clair Shores last week, according to Michigan State Police. The agency tweeted that two searches were conducted Wednesday in Southfield. The woman's body...
Judge orders pre-trial for accused Oxford High School shooter, to be held Monday
Ethan Crumbley, the sixteen-year-old charged with committing the Oxford High School shooting, was in court today for a hearing. An Oakland County Circuit Court judge determined Crumbley will stay in Oakland County jail and ordered a pre-trial.
Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed four
A teenager accused of killing four fellow students is expected to plead guilty next week
Southfield man arraigned in shooting, dumping of 17-year-old mother on I-94
A Southfield man is slated to appear in court in St. Clair Shores today (Friday) for the murder of a 17-year-old Detroit mother, Taya Land. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has authorized homicide charges against the 20-year-old suspect.
Police: Arrest made in death of 17-year-old found on I-94
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say arrests have been made in connection with the death of a 17-year-old girl found dead last week on Interstate 94 in St. Clair Shores.In an update on Wednesday, Michigan State Police say authorities executed two search warrants in Southfield as part of the investigation. MSP says the "suspect(s) were taken into custody" but did not release any further details on the arrest. The teen's body was found at about 7:50 a.m. on Oct. 14 in the area of I-94 and Eight Mile Road. Police say she suffered a gunshot wound and was identified as a Detroit resident.On Friday, police were investigating whether the teen was shot in the area where she was found or somewhere else. In an update on Monday, police say they believe the shooting happened at about 3:45 a.m. that morning when they received a call about shots fired.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to contact MSP at 248-584-5740 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 800-Speak Up.
The Oakland Press
Details revealed in murder of WWJ anchor, attack in Chesterfield Township
The accused killer of a WWJ news anchor in his Chesterfield Township home allegedly said he planned the attack, according to reports. Arthur Williamson, 55, of Pontiac, was arraigned Sept. 26 on counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and unlawful imprisonment. Williamson allegedly killed Jim Matthews, 57, with a hammer after Matthews arrived home at Hidden Harbor condominiums off of Jefferson Avenue in the early morning of Sept. 23 from his job as an overnight anchor on WWJ-AM (950) radio station.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Michigan men charged with murdering teen, killing another woman to keep her from talking
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan Attorney General announced on Wednesday that two men have been charged in the murder of two women who disappeared in 2021 and that one of the victims buried on one man's property. Brad Srebnik, 36, is charged with murdering 17-year-old Brynn Bills in August...
Jim Matthews' killer said he planned horrific attack — Case file reveals new details of events leading up to murder of WWJ news anchor
A police case file has revealed new details about the brutal murder of WWJ Newsradio 950 overnight anchor Jim Matthews, and the attack on his family in their Macomb County home.
The Oakland Press
Judge rules on Ethan Crumbley placement while in custody
An Oakland County judge has again ruled that accused school shooter Ethan Crumbley will remain in the Oakland County Jail rather than be transferred to Children’s Village, the county’s juvenile facility. At the monthly placement hearing Thursday morning held via Zoom, Oakland County Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe made...
Police closing EB I-94 at 8 Mile to map homicide crime scene
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are closing down a portion of eastbound interstate 94 near Harper Woods to map a murder scene. MSP says the eastbound lanes of I-94 will be closed at approximately 9:45 a.m. on Friday, with traffic reopened off at 8 mile road. The closure comes after a 17-year-old girl's body was found last week along the freeway in St. Clair Shores. She was found with a gunshot wound to the head. Police announced the arrest of a suspect in the murder case earlier this week.
Police investigating after man shot during road rage incident in Waterford
A man was shot and injured during a road rage incident in Waterford on Tuesday evening, police say. Officials are currently investigating.
Family Seeks Justice After Corrections Officers Break Inmate’s Neck, Starve Him to Death
A Florida inmate’s family is planning to issue a federal lawsuit after an investigation revealed he was starved after having his neck broken by corrections officers and left paralyzed for five days. According to a report by the Miami Herald, Craig Ridley pleaded for help as prison officers brought...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man shoots, injures 37-year-old during road rage incident in Waterford Township, police say
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 37-year-old man was shot in a road rage incident in Waterford Township. The incident happened at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. It began in Pontiac, continued westbound on Huron Street, and ended near Voorheis Road in Waterford Township. Waterford Township police said a 37-year-old man driving...
Comments / 0