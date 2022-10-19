ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb Township, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Ethan Crumbley, accused Oxford High School shooter, expected to plead guilty next week

OXFORD, Mich. (AP/FOX 2) - Ethan Crumbley, the teen accused of killing four students and injuring more at Oxford High School is expected to plead guilty next week, authorities said Friday. Crumbley, 16, had drawn images of violence on a classroom assignment last November but was not sent home, authorities...
fox2detroit.com

Animal neglect investigation launched after 38 cats rescued from Commerce Township house fire

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Thirty-eight cats were saved, and five dead cats were found in a Commerce Township home that caught fire Thursday. The Oakland County Animal Control Division is now conducting an animal neglect and abuse investigation after the fire at a house on Winewood Lane. Commerce Township firefighters requested help from animal control when they saw cats roaming the property.
COMMERCE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
CBS Detroit

Police: Arrest made in death of 17-year-old found on I-94

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) -  Police say arrests have been made in connection with the death of a 17-year-old girl found dead last week on Interstate 94 in St. Clair Shores.In an update on Wednesday, Michigan State Police say authorities executed two search warrants in Southfield as part of the investigation. MSP says the "suspect(s) were taken into custody" but did not release any further details on the arrest. The teen's body was found at about 7:50 a.m. on Oct. 14 in the area of I-94 and Eight Mile Road. Police say she suffered a gunshot wound and was identified as a Detroit resident.On Friday, police were investigating whether the teen was shot in the area where she was found or somewhere else. In an update on Monday, police say they believe the shooting happened at about 3:45 a.m. that morning when they received a call about shots fired.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to contact MSP at 248-584-5740 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 800-Speak Up.
SAINT CLAIR SHORES, MI
The Oakland Press

Details revealed in murder of WWJ anchor, attack in Chesterfield Township

The accused killer of a WWJ news anchor in his Chesterfield Township home allegedly said he planned the attack, according to reports. Arthur Williamson, 55, of Pontiac, was arraigned Sept. 26 on counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and unlawful imprisonment. Williamson allegedly killed Jim Matthews, 57, with a hammer after Matthews arrived home at Hidden Harbor condominiums off of Jefferson Avenue in the early morning of Sept. 23 from his job as an overnight anchor on WWJ-AM (950) radio station.
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
The Oakland Press

Judge rules on Ethan Crumbley placement while in custody

An Oakland County judge has again ruled that accused school shooter Ethan Crumbley will remain in the Oakland County Jail rather than be transferred to Children’s Village, the county’s juvenile facility. At the monthly placement hearing Thursday morning held via Zoom, Oakland County Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe made...
CBS Detroit

Police closing EB I-94 at 8 Mile to map homicide crime scene

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are closing down a portion of eastbound interstate 94 near Harper Woods to map a murder scene. MSP says the eastbound lanes of I-94 will be closed at approximately 9:45 a.m. on Friday, with traffic reopened off at 8 mile road. The closure comes after a 17-year-old girl's body was found last week along the freeway in St. Clair Shores. She was found with a gunshot wound to the head. Police announced the arrest of a suspect in the murder case earlier this week. 
HARPER WOODS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy