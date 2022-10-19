Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Related
westernmassnews.com
City councilors pleased with Springfield Police’s proposed use of force policy
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police Department released their proposed use of force policy changes Tuesday afternoon, and some Springfield city councilors are calling it a step in the right direction. The proposal is a requirement of their consent decree agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice. One Springfield...
westernmassnews.com
Multiple schools report swatting incidents across Connecticut
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On the same day of the funeral for the two fallen Bristol officers, several swatting incidents were reported at many Connecticut schools. At least seven active shooter situations were reported throughout the day. All threats were determined to be a hoax by police. No injuries were reported. We spoke with a criminal justice professor who said swatting is a very serious crime, especially given the context of Friday.
Springfield police to assist with downtown traffic during events
Following a large amount of traffic at the opening night of the Springfield Falcons hockey season last weekend, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has announced a new initiative to have officers in downtown to help flow traffic.
westernmassnews.com
Pittsfield Police seeking suspect in shots fired incident on Dartmouth St.
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Pittsfield Police responded to the area of Dalton Avenue and Dartmouth Street Friday evening for reports of shots fired. According to Pittsfield Police officials, officers received a 911 call around 5:45 p.m. Police said that the callers had witnessed an altercation, during which one party shot...
More than 70 Springfield police officers attend funeral for slain Bristol officers Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy
SPRINGFIELD — More than 70 Springfield police officers set off for Connecticut on Friday morning to take part in the funeral procession for two Bristol officers killed last week in the line of duty. Thousands of people, including police officers from throughout the Northeast, are expected at the funerals...
westernmassnews.com
Local departments travel to Connecticut to honor fallen police officers
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Dozens of police officers and recruits from all across Massachusetts traveled to Connecticut to bid farewell to two fallen heroes. “It’s important for all agencies to show respect and remembrance of two men who sacrificed their lives for the good of others. They need to be remembered and honored at all time,” said Pelham Police Officer Todd Mongeon, who is also program coordinator of the Western Mass. Regional Police Academy.
A MA Woman Let Officers Feel The Ultimate Sting
On October 12th, authorities were called to the scene of a Longmeadow, Massachusetts residence as they answered a call for a possible eviction. Upon arrival, the police were greeted by a Hadley woman who was dressed in a bee keeper's suit as they were unaware of her intentions. 55 year old Susan Woods arrived at the premises in a SUV with a trailer behind that was riddled with bee hives and I think you know what happens afterwards. The scene was NOT a pretty one if you ask me.
Westfield councilor calls delay signing police contract ‘despicable’
WESTFIELD — City councilors weren’t ready this week to approve the Westfield Police superior officers’ contract, and that didn’t sit well with Cindy Harris. “I think it’s despicable that we treat our Police Department in this fashion,” said Harris, an at-large councilor. “The police deserve our utmost respect, and to say that this can be just let go for another two weeks sends a very bad message to the Police Department, saying we don’t respect them.”
wmasspi.com
Darryl Moss, Ex-Sarno Aide, Takes Mayor & Springfield to Court for Discrimination…
The death of George Floyd reverberated into Springfield as it had the rest of the country. Its impact would vary in a city already facing legal crises over reform and a federal investigation into the Police Department. When the issue crossed Springfield’s employee social media policy, people would lose jobs.
Man Charged In Connection With West Springfield Murder: DA
A man has been arrested in connection with a homicide in western Massachusetts, the Hampden County District Attorney's Office reports. Jose Hernandez, of West Springfield, was arrested and charged with murder on Friday, Oct. 21, the office reports. Authorities were aware of a possible homicide victim on Thursday, according to...
Woman given bees back after alleged attack during Longmeadow eviction
A Hadley woman allegedly released bees at sheriff deputies during a Longmeadow eviction on October 12. 22News found out what happened with the remaining hives of bees that were brought to the eviction.
Springfield police open second location for incident reports
Due to recent high demand the Springfield Police Department announced they'll be opening up another location for the public to make incident reports.
Paving operations in Pittsfield, Lanesborough begin
MassDOT announced it will be conducting daytime paving operations on sections of Route 8 in the area of Pittsfield and Lanesborough Friday.
Massachusetts woman faces charges for alleged bee attack on police
A Hadley woman is facing charges after she tried using bee hives to attack the Hampden County Sherriff's deputies.
westernmassnews.com
Plane crashes into New Hampshire building; all on board die
KEENE, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane crashed into a building in New Hampshire, killing the two people on board and sparking a large fire on the ground. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that a single-engine Beechcraft Sierra aircraft crashed into a building north of Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport on Friday.
Owner of 1st pot dispensary denied in Northampton calls process unfair
For the first time in four years of legal retail cannabis, Northampton’s mayor on Thursday denied a proposed dispensary permission to open in the city. The owners, who hoped to set up shop in the city’s Florence village, were not thrilled with the decision, nor its reasoning. “I...
westernmassnews.com
State Police continue search for missing Vermont truck, firearms
There is sad news out of Springfield as the city’s fire department announced the death of former aid to the commissioner Dennis Leger. Two new COVID-19 subvariants are gaining traction throughout the country at a “troublesome” rate, according to White House top medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci.
westernmassnews.com
Palmer resident recalls scene of State Police search for stolen Vermont truck
Springfield Police release use of force policy proposal as part of DOJ settlement. The newly proposed policy outlines the definition of excessive force, promotes de-escalation, and also bans one controversial tactic. Updated: 6 hours ago. Authorities have released new details into an investigation that closed down a Palmer neighborhood. First...
UMass Amherst student scammed at gas station on Route 9 by woman with checkbook
A card skimmer used at a gas station along Route 9 obtained credit/debit card information that withdrew money from a victim's account illegally.
fallriverreporter.com
State Police Association of Massachusetts: Two injured, including State Trooper, after MSP cruiser struck
Two were injured, including a State Trooper, in an early morning collision involving an MSP cruiser. According to the State Police Association of Massachusetts, just after midnight on Wednesday, a cruiser was struck while working a paid detail assignment on Route 91 in Chicopee. As a result of the crash, the Trooper was transported with minor injuries. The operator was also transported with more serious injuries.
Comments / 0