New affordable housing development brings vibrant look to Bronx
A new affordable housing development in the Bronx called El Boriquen brings a vibrant look to the borough alongside almost 150 new affordable housing units.
Edison Township lights up the city for its first Diwali Festival
Diwali, one of the most important festivals in Hinduism, celebrates good over evil and light over darkness.
Repair Café: Volunteers in Rockland County repair items for free
Volunteers are offering the community free repairs on at an event in Rockland County.
Rye residents, businesses 'Light the Night' to raise awareness and funds for cancer research
Residents and local businesses came together at Rye Playland Saturday night to fund research, raise awareness and to one day, find a cure for cancer.
News 12
Swatting incidents hit at least 9 Connecticut schools; triggers massive response in Stamford
Law enforcement agencies across the state responded to several schools for swatting incidents Friday morning as thousands of police officers gathered in East Hartford for the joint funeral of two Bristol police officers killed in the line of duty. Calls to 911 falsely reported an active shooter and multiple injuries...
Longtime Hempstead educator, civil rights advocate leads 134th annual Homecoming Parade
A beloved educator and civil rights advocate in the Hempstead community is leading the 134th annual Homecoming Parade as grand marshal.
NYC officials pushing for Diwali to become school holiday
Diwali is one step closer to being recognized as a school holiday in New York City.
Mount Vernon residents accuse school board of misuse of funds
Save Mount Vernon, the group comprised of concerned residents, told News 12 the school board has paid more than $8 million to a company called Wellcore/Just Inspire since 2015.
Bridgeport nonprofit Helping Hands Outreach rallies to help mother of 5 with cancer
A Bridgeport nonprofit, Helping Hands Outreach, is heading up an effort to support a local mother of five who is battling an aggressive form of cancer.
‘Rebuild the Beach’ helped raise money after Sandy’s fury. 10 years later, it’s still donating to causes
The immense damage from the 2012 storm left her asking what the next step was. Her son, Geoffrey Noss, came up with a game plan through a rallying slogan – “Rebuild the Beach.”
Mayor announces expansion to city’s violence intervention employment program
Mayor Eric Adams has announced an expansion to the city’s violence intervention employment program.
New Canaan residents say they're unhappy with construction project that's pushing back treeline
New Canaan residents say they're losing sleep over the ongoing construction project on the Merritt Parkway, and they're concerned with the number of trees that are being chopped down.
85-year-old woman says she has lived with broken apartment window for months
An 85-year-old Bronx resident says she has been living with a broken apartment window for months, and that the New York City Housing Authority hasn’t fixed it despite her many complaints.
Medical personnel, first responders take part in full-scale emergency response drill in Old Bridge
The drill will simulate patients transferred from the center into tents outside where they will be treated.
NYC City Hall employee fired over comments on NYPD, migrant crisis
City hall staffer Christopher Baugh was fired Wednesday after his explicit comments disparaging the NYPD and the mayor's handling of the migrant crisis went public, officials say.
Mt. Sinai restaurant owner says business broken into twice in 2-week span
Gina Giordano says the first break-in and burglary resulted in $20,000 in damage and cash taken.
Police: East New York grocery store robbed of $5K
An East New York grocery store was robbed of $5,000 on Monday.
News 12
Fire rips through home in Ridge; residents safe thanks to passersby
Officials say a fire tore through a home in Ridge Thursday night on 68 Ridge Road. According to officials, the fire started just after 8:30 p.m. outside on the front porch, and quickly spread to the inside when the front windows broke. Ridge Fire Chief Wesley Phillips says three people...
News 12
Southampton police search for kayaker who went missing off Sag Harbor Bay
Southampton Town police are searching for a kayaker who went missing out east. They say Dario Cholula-Rojas went out on the Sag Harbor Bay around 9 p.m. Wednesday. He entered the water near a home he was staying at in North Haven. Cholula-Rojas' kayak was spotted early Thursday about 1,000...
Officials: National Guardsman killed in Waterbury crash was set to get married Friday
The Connecticut National Guard is mourning the loss of a 19-year-old member.
