Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
recordpatriot.com
Memorial to be erected at Greene County Almshouse cemetery
CARROLLTON – Though the Greene County Almshouse is only a skeleton of a building, its former occupants have not been forgotten by county residents who want to do something to remember those who are buried on the grounds. Greene County Board Chairman Mark Strang said a group of Greene...
recordpatriot.com
WVa Family Court judge named in Berkeley, Jefferson counties
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A new Family Court circuit judge has been appointed in West Virginia to serve in Berkeley and Jefferson counties. Gov. Jim Justice appointed Lyndsey Matschat of Martinsburg to the post, the governor's office said Wednesday. Matschat replaces Judge Sally Jackson, who retired. Matschat has spent...
recordpatriot.com
Staunton man dies in three-vehicle crash
WEST ALTON — A Staunton man died Tuesday in a three-vehicle crash. About 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, a truck being driven by Shawn Millfelt, 25, of St. Charles, Missouri, was going north on U.S. 67 when it collided with a pickup truck being driven by George Redenius, 82, of Staunton. The impact of the collision caused Redenius' truck to collide with a vehicle being driven by Jordan Bryant, 26, of Alton, according to police.
recordpatriot.com
Gov. Whitmer vetoes proposed change in deer hunting reporting law
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed a bill on Friday that would remove the ability of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to put mandatory deer hunting reporting in place. Before the start of the fall 2022 deer season, the MDNR announced that hunters must report their harvest online within 72...
recordpatriot.com
Oregon lawmakers hear bullying charge against gov candidate
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A former legislator told an Oregon House committee Wednesday that he was bullied by then-House Speaker Tina Kotek, the Democratic candidate for governor, to the point that he suffers from PTSD. The hearing, held remotely via video, was emotional, with another former legislator testifying that...
recordpatriot.com
Hispanic voters could be 'key' in competitive Vega-Spanberger race
She started her story like she always did: beginning with her parents in El Salvador, fleeing civil war in the 1980s to come to the United States and rebuild their lives. The story is familiar to anyone who has heard Yesli Vega, the Republican challenging Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.), rock a room full of enthusiastic supporters, and that night she told it to dozens of Latinos who had come out for a Hispanic get-out-the-vote rally.
recordpatriot.com
Last-minute decision pays off with $733k win
A last-minute decision when running errands paid off for one Michigan person when they won the Fantasy 5 jackpot. The 62-year-old Kalamazoo man, who chose to remain anonymous, said he plays regular numbers when the jackpot entices him, according to a Michigan Lottery press release. “I like to play Fantasy...
recordpatriot.com
St. Clair County workers can get disaster unemployment
The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced that Disaster Unemployment Assistance is now available to individuals in St. Clair County impacted by flooding in July. It was declared a major disaster by President Joe Biden Oct. 14. To file a benefits claim, individuals should:. Contact the Illinois Department of Employment...
recordpatriot.com
2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl, parents arrested
CONCOW, Calif. (AP) — The parents of a toddler who was poisoned by ingesting fentanyl in Northern California were arrested on child endangerment charges, authorities said. The parents of the child took their son to a fire station in the town of Concow Monday and told firefighters they feared he had ingested an unknown substance while in someone else’s care, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Tuesday.
Comments / 0