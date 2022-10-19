An Iowa City man has been arrested after producing a knife instead of an ID when carded by a bartender in a downtown establishment. Police say the incident occurred in the midnight hour on September 26th. 51-year-old Justin Meade of East Washington Street was in Brothers Bar on South Dubuque Street and went to the bar to order two shots of liquor. The bartender asked for Meade’s ID. Instead of producing the ID, he allegedly reached into his back pocket and pulled out a knife, flinging it open and slamming it on the counter in what was described as a threatening manner.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO