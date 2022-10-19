ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cbs17

Man stabbed, ‘patted down’ during robbery, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said a man was stabbed during a robbery Friday night. Sometime before 6:52 p.m., officers said they were called to the 2600 block of Sanderford Road near Raleigh Fire Station 10. When they got to the scene, a man told them he had...
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Juvenile Driver Leads Officers On Brief Chase

SMITHFIELD – Just before midnight Thursday, a Wayne County State Trooper returning from assignment at the NC State Fair, attempted to stop a reckless driver near Smithfield in Johnston County. The 15 year-old driver reportedly led the trooper on a chase around West Smithfield. The driver was at one...
SMITHFIELD, NC
WITN

SHERIFF: Passerby shoots man attacking Lenoir County deputies

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was shot this afternoon as he was assaulting two deputies, according to the Lenoir County sheriff. Sheriff Ronnie Ingram said the deputies were called to the home on Neuse Road outside of Kinston around 3:00 p.m. for a trespassing call. The sheriff said...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Raleigh, Lillington men arrested in fentanyl sting that yielded enough to kill 2.7 million people, Florida sheriff says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A historic undercover fentanyl bust in Florida has close ties to Raleigh and Harnett County, according to officials Friday in Polk County, Florida. A task force made the bust and three people — including two from the central North Carolina area — were arrested, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.
RALEIGH, NC
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest 2 Rochester residents for possessing a stolen handgun from North Carolina.

On October 20, 2022, at approximately 11:39 a.m., the State Police conducted a traffic stop on Epworth Street in the city of Rochester. The operator and passenger were both taken into custody after Troopers discovered a loaded 9mm handgun in the vehicle reported stolen out of Halifax County, North Carolina. Destiny Desir, age 26, and Devyn Sizer, age 28, both Rochester residents, were charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree, and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th Degree.
ROCHESTER, NY
WITN

Pitt County road reopens after crash

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A major road in the east is back open after being shut down due to a crash. Highway 264 near Highway 30 headed west in Pitt County near the Beaufort County line was closed Friday night. Highway Patrol is investigating and we are awaiting details on...
PITT COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Wake County DA gives next steps for mass shooting case

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been one week since the October 13 mass shooting that killed five people and injured two others in the Headingham neighborhood in Raleigh. CBS 17 sat down with Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman who says she plans to try the suspect, 15-year-old Austin Thompson, as an adult.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh police release additional details for slain officer’s funeral

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department released information regarding details for Officer Gabriel Torres’ funeral on Saturday. Officer Torres’ funeral will be held at 11 a.m. at Cross Assembly Church, 2660 Yonkers Road in Raleigh, police said. The church will livestream the service. After the...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Man pleads guilty to death by distribution charges, Franklin County Sheriff says

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has pleaded guilty last Thursday for his role in an overdose death, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office said on October 31, 2021, Kenneth Harris died from a drug overdose. Deputies say the suspect, Tyree Montrel Person, sold heroin and fentanyl to Harris. Person was arrested on December 21, 2021 and has remained in custody since.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Rocky Mount Police arrest three on illegal gaming charges

ROCKY MOUNT, Edgecombe — Rocky Mount Police arrested three people on illegal gaming charges on Tuesday, October 18th. Police investigated a suspected gaming business, "G Vegas", located at 1268 and 1270 Independence Drive. While serving the search warrant, Police said they identified the owner, George Brown III, 42, and...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Kinston police arrest four men on drug charges

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police say they have arrested four men after getting complaints from citizens that drugs were being sold at a house in the city. The Kinston Police Department says the tips included that there was heavy traffic, weapons, thrown-out trash, and the selling of drugs at 1208 E. Bright Street. On Thursday, officers finished their two-week-long investigation and found four adults in the home, along with a 16-year-old boy and a 1-year-old child.
KINSTON, NC

