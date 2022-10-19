Read full article on original website
cbs17
Man stabbed, ‘patted down’ during robbery, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said a man was stabbed during a robbery Friday night. Sometime before 6:52 p.m., officers said they were called to the 2600 block of Sanderford Road near Raleigh Fire Station 10. When they got to the scene, a man told them he had...
jocoreport.com
Juvenile Driver Leads Officers On Brief Chase
SMITHFIELD – Just before midnight Thursday, a Wayne County State Trooper returning from assignment at the NC State Fair, attempted to stop a reckless driver near Smithfield in Johnston County. The 15 year-old driver reportedly led the trooper on a chase around West Smithfield. The driver was at one...
Roanoke Rapids police looking for person involved in hit-and-run at gas station
Police are looking for a person who was involved in a hit-and-run on Tuesday.
cbs17
Raleigh police release 5-day report detailing mass shooting that killed 5, injured 2
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A week to the day since a mass shooting took five lives and injured two more in Raleigh, the police department released its five-day report Thursday afternoon. The suspected shooter, identified by his parents as 15-year-old Austin Thompson, has remained in critical condition in the...
WITN
SHERIFF: Passerby shoots man attacking Lenoir County deputies
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was shot this afternoon as he was assaulting two deputies, according to the Lenoir County sheriff. Sheriff Ronnie Ingram said the deputies were called to the home on Neuse Road outside of Kinston around 3:00 p.m. for a trespassing call. The sheriff said...
WITN
Family wants answers after Lenoir County man shot by passerby during deputy attack
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The family of a man shot yesterday as he was fighting with two Lenoir County deputies say they want answers. Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram says a passerby shot the man, fearing the deputies were in danger. It happened around 3:00 p.m. Thursday on Neuse...
cbs17
Raleigh, Lillington men arrested in fentanyl sting that yielded enough to kill 2.7 million people, Florida sheriff says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A historic undercover fentanyl bust in Florida has close ties to Raleigh and Harnett County, according to officials Friday in Polk County, Florida. A task force made the bust and three people — including two from the central North Carolina area — were arrested, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.
cbs17
Four juveniles, one man arrested for Tarboro drive by shooting, police say
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One man and four juveniles were arrested on Thursday for their role in a shooting that happened in September, according to the Tarboro Police Department. On Sept. 11 around 2:30 p.m., police responded to the area Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Wagner Street in...
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest 2 Rochester residents for possessing a stolen handgun from North Carolina.
On October 20, 2022, at approximately 11:39 a.m., the State Police conducted a traffic stop on Epworth Street in the city of Rochester. The operator and passenger were both taken into custody after Troopers discovered a loaded 9mm handgun in the vehicle reported stolen out of Halifax County, North Carolina. Destiny Desir, age 26, and Devyn Sizer, age 28, both Rochester residents, were charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree, and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th Degree.
WITN
Illegal gaming sites shutdown in Rocky Mount, 3 arrested on multiple felony charges
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police say three people were arrested on six felony charges Tuesday after the execution of a search warrant at an illegal gaming site. It happened at G Vegas, located at 1268 and 1270 Independence Drive. During the execution of the search warrant, Police...
cbs17
Hundreds pay respects to Raleigh officer, a married father, who was killed in mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Law enforcement, family, and the Raleigh community paid their respects to Raleigh Police Officer Gabriel Torres Friday night when his visitation was held at Mitchell Funeral Home in Raleigh. Torres, 29, was on his way to work when he was shot and killed outside his...
Rocky Mount PD K-9 dies after sudden illness
Rocky Mount Police announced "with great sadness" on Thursday that K-9 Remy died from the effects of a sudden illness.
WITN
Pitt County road reopens after crash
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A major road in the east is back open after being shut down due to a crash. Highway 264 near Highway 30 headed west in Pitt County near the Beaufort County line was closed Friday night. Highway Patrol is investigating and we are awaiting details on...
cbs17
Wake County DA gives next steps for mass shooting case
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been one week since the October 13 mass shooting that killed five people and injured two others in the Headingham neighborhood in Raleigh. CBS 17 sat down with Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman who says she plans to try the suspect, 15-year-old Austin Thompson, as an adult.
cbs17
Driver hurt in late-night crash in Johnston County, troopers say
ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened just before midnight Friday night. At about 11:57 p.m., troopers said they were called to Wake County Line Road in Johnston County near Zebulon. The driver was hurt in the crash, according to...
cbs17
Raleigh police release additional details for slain officer’s funeral
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department released information regarding details for Officer Gabriel Torres’ funeral on Saturday. Officer Torres’ funeral will be held at 11 a.m. at Cross Assembly Church, 2660 Yonkers Road in Raleigh, police said. The church will livestream the service. After the...
cbs17
Man pleads guilty to death by distribution charges, Franklin County Sheriff says
LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has pleaded guilty last Thursday for his role in an overdose death, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office said on October 31, 2021, Kenneth Harris died from a drug overdose. Deputies say the suspect, Tyree Montrel Person, sold heroin and fentanyl to Harris. Person was arrested on December 21, 2021 and has remained in custody since.
wcti12.com
Rocky Mount Police arrest three on illegal gaming charges
ROCKY MOUNT, Edgecombe — Rocky Mount Police arrested three people on illegal gaming charges on Tuesday, October 18th. Police investigated a suspected gaming business, "G Vegas", located at 1268 and 1270 Independence Drive. While serving the search warrant, Police said they identified the owner, George Brown III, 42, and...
cbs17
‘Erratic’ man arrested after guns found on college campus, Tarboro police say
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Police arrested a man after they found rifles and ammunition on a college campus on Monday, according to the Tarboro Police Department. On Monday at 11:35 a.m., a faculty member of the Edgecombe Community College saw an individual acting erratically in a parking lot near the back of the facility.
WITN
Kinston police arrest four men on drug charges
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police say they have arrested four men after getting complaints from citizens that drugs were being sold at a house in the city. The Kinston Police Department says the tips included that there was heavy traffic, weapons, thrown-out trash, and the selling of drugs at 1208 E. Bright Street. On Thursday, officers finished their two-week-long investigation and found four adults in the home, along with a 16-year-old boy and a 1-year-old child.
