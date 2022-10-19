ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Look: Joey Galloway Ranks College Football's Top 6 Teams

The college football world continues to shake up the nation's top tier of title contenders. On Tuesday night, ESPN's College GameDay crew each revealed their top-six rankings around the season's midway mark. Joey Galloway, like Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit, gave Ohio State his No. 1 designation. "We may not...
MSU Football Player Sam Westmoreland Found Dead At A Church, Cops Say

Mississippi State football player Sam Westmoreland was found dead on Wednesday at a church ... cops tell TMZ Sports. A spokesperson for the Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office says they discovered the offensive lineman's body after they were called out to Blackjack Missionary Baptist Church in Starkville regarding a death investigation.
Nashville says goodbye to Hillwood football

Welcome to today's Bootleg. I'm Tom Kreager, high school sports editor at The Tennessean. Well, Week 10 passed with big wins and a big college commitment. But the biggest story of the day was the last night of high school football at Hillwood. The Metro Nashville Public School is closing after this school year....
ESPN and F1 announce new US broadcast deal through 2025

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — With Formula’s One popularity and viewership booming in the United States, ESPN and the global motorsports series announced a new broadcast deal Saturday through 2025. ESPN has broadcast F1 in the U.S. since 2018 and the new deal will keep commercial-free, live telecasts for all races on ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC, all owned by the Walt Disney Co. ESPN Deportes will continue as the Spanish-language home of F1 in the U.S. The deal comes ahead of Sunday’s U.S. Grand Prix, which will air on ABC. Financial terms were not disclosed. ESPN did not pay any rights fees in 2018 when NBC Sports Group dropped F1 after five seasons, leaving the series without a U.S. home. ESPN has paid $5 million per year from 2019-22, and the series has only seen growth since then. “To continue to build and grow and push behind the tremendous momentum that exits with Formula One in the United States for another few seasons is really exciting for us,” ESPN President Burke Magnus said. “We’re not going to let up. We’re just going to continue to push hard because it’s spectacular content and spectacular competition.”
