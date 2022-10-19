ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mainstreetclarksville.com

TOSHA issues citation, fine against Clarksville’s Nyrstar

The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) has issued a citation and a penalty against the Nyrstar plant, located at 1800 Zinc Plant Road in Clarksville, after an employee was burned on the job in July. The state’s Dept. of Labor and Workforce Development notified the zinc plant of...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

TIF applications OK’d for Riverview Square in downtown Clarksville, 2024 opening expected

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Another step helping to revitalize downtown was taken this week when the Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board (IDB) approved tax increment financing (TIF) for two projects in the Turnbridge Redevelopment District. The Turnbridge Redevelopment District was approved by city and county leaders a few...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Affordable housing last chance for some to find home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A North Nashville affordable housing waitlist is now open and accepting applications. Staffers said people are rushing to apply for the housing and told WSMV4 what you need to know about the application. You can now apply to the John Henry Hale Homes affordable waiting list,...
NASHVILLE, TN
franklinis.com

Your Guide to The Factory at Franklin

The Factory at Franklin is a hub for beloved local businesses and performance venues. This shopping and entertainment complex has been around for nearly a century and has worn many different hats. Now housing stores, restaurants and countless live performances, The Factory has proven to be a staple in the Franklin community. Keep reading to learn more about this unique venue’s past, present, and future.
FRANKLIN, TN
wjle.com

U.S. 70 improvement project continues on schedule

The U.S. 70 improvement project continues on schedule in DeKalb County between Liberty and Alexandria from State Route 96 to State Route 53. TDOT Public Information Officer Rae Anne Bradley told WJLE about how this project is progressing. “This job includes the grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls and...
DEKALB COUNTY, TN
WSMV

New sign marks new era at WSMV 4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The final touches of a new era at WSMV 4 went up on Friday. A new sign on the WSMV 4 building in Nashville marks the station’s transition to new ownership. On Dec. 1, Gray Television took over operation of WSMV 4. Gray, which owns...
NASHVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

New Balance to establish distribution operations in Lebanon

Major sports footwear and apparel manufacturer to create more than 150 new jobs. Lebanon – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and New Balance Athletics officials today announced the leading athletic footwear and apparel manufacturer will invest $68.5 million to establish a new distribution center in Lebanon, Tennessee.
LEBANON, TN
wmot.org

Codefendant in Tennessee campaign fraud case pleads guilty

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Nashville social club owner has pleaded guilty to a campaign finance scheme that also involves a Tennessee state senator's failed 2016 congressional campaign. Joshua Smith pleaded guilty on Wednesday to aiding and abetting the solicitation and spending of at least $25,000 of so-called “soft...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

A New Page In Murfreesboro Hardware History Opens Monday!

(MURFREESBORO) A new era in Murfreesboro history opens this coming Monday (10/24/2022) morning when Elder Family Ace Hardware opens its doors at 1807 Memorial Boulevard. Haynes family members commented, “After 101 years as a local family-owned business, we have decided to step away from ownership of the hardware store. We would like to express our sincere and deep gratitude to our loyal customers and wonderful community.”
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy