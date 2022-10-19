Read full article on original website
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
‘Focused on being governor’: Bill Lee discusses decision not to debate ahead of November election
Gov. Lee gave a little more insight as to why he's choosing not to debate Democrat challenger Dr. Jason Martin.
clarksvillenow.com
Who’s on the November ballot, with early voting starting this week in Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Early voting begins Wednesday for the Nov. 8 elections, with city mayor, City Council, Congress and state House races up for grabs, along with a local liquor referendum and a statewide race for governor. Here are the local races on the Montgomery County ballot,...
WSMV
Middle Point Landfill files motion saying contamination isn’t their fault
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The battle between the city of Murfreesboro and the Middle Point Landfill continues after the landfill responded to the lawsuit after the city gave them 60 days to respond. One of the biggest concerns is that the city said PFAS (a group of chemicals used to...
mainstreetclarksville.com
TOSHA issues citation, fine against Clarksville’s Nyrstar
The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) has issued a citation and a penalty against the Nyrstar plant, located at 1800 Zinc Plant Road in Clarksville, after an employee was burned on the job in July. The state’s Dept. of Labor and Workforce Development notified the zinc plant of...
clarksvillenow.com
TIF applications OK’d for Riverview Square in downtown Clarksville, 2024 opening expected
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Another step helping to revitalize downtown was taken this week when the Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board (IDB) approved tax increment financing (TIF) for two projects in the Turnbridge Redevelopment District. The Turnbridge Redevelopment District was approved by city and county leaders a few...
Sumner County pushing to remove another book from schools
Steven King read explicit excerpts from the novel Lawn Boy written by Jonathan Evision, and pushed for the banning of the book that night stating it violated state law TCA 39-17-911.
WSMV
Affordable housing last chance for some to find home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A North Nashville affordable housing waitlist is now open and accepting applications. Staffers said people are rushing to apply for the housing and told WSMV4 what you need to know about the application. You can now apply to the John Henry Hale Homes affordable waiting list,...
franklinis.com
Your Guide to The Factory at Franklin
The Factory at Franklin is a hub for beloved local businesses and performance venues. This shopping and entertainment complex has been around for nearly a century and has worn many different hats. Now housing stores, restaurants and countless live performances, The Factory has proven to be a staple in the Franklin community. Keep reading to learn more about this unique venue’s past, present, and future.
clarksvillenow.com
City of Clarksville leaders take on Alex’s Challenge: ‘Spend a day in my wheels’
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Alex Johnson is on a mission to change the way communities approach accessibility for disabled citizens. On Oct. 4, that mission brought him to Clarksville, where he challenged local leaders to spend a day in his wheels. Mayor Joe Pitts, along with nine city employees and...
wjle.com
U.S. 70 improvement project continues on schedule
The U.S. 70 improvement project continues on schedule in DeKalb County between Liberty and Alexandria from State Route 96 to State Route 53. TDOT Public Information Officer Rae Anne Bradley told WJLE about how this project is progressing. “This job includes the grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls and...
WSMV
New sign marks new era at WSMV 4
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The final touches of a new era at WSMV 4 went up on Friday. A new sign on the WSMV 4 building in Nashville marks the station’s transition to new ownership. On Dec. 1, Gray Television took over operation of WSMV 4. Gray, which owns...
This Tennessee City Is One Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022
Orkin released its annual list of the rattiest cities in the U.S., including one city in Tennessee.
ucbjournal.com
New Balance to establish distribution operations in Lebanon
Major sports footwear and apparel manufacturer to create more than 150 new jobs. Lebanon – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and New Balance Athletics officials today announced the leading athletic footwear and apparel manufacturer will invest $68.5 million to establish a new distribution center in Lebanon, Tennessee.
Trailer carrying sealant overturns on I-65 in Franklin
Two lanes of I-65 northbound are closed near the McEwen onramp after a trailer carrying sealant overturned.
wmot.org
Tennessee man gets jail time for his part in Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot
(Mike Osborne) — Another Tennessean was sentenced this past week for his part in last year’s riot in the U.S. Capitol. Nashville resident Andrew James Galloway was sentenced to 30 days behind bars. Of the 10 Tennesseans sentenced to date, Galloway is only the third to receive jail time.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: $5.5 Million Grant to Replace 37,000 Feet of Water Lines in Rutherford County
UPDATE: Rutherford County – and specifically Consolidated Utility District (CUD) -- will receive just over $5.5 million from the state to replace more than 37,000 feet of water lines, improve current service to underserved communities, and provide service to local households lacking water. CUD will use the funds to...
WSMV
District attorney asks judge to revoke bond of former massage therapist after claims by Atlanta woman
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Davidson County District Attorney’s office is asking a judge to revoke the bond of former massage therapist Tarek Mentouri following an Atlanta woman’s claim that he stalked her. A series of WSMV4 Investigations revealed that multiple women in the Midstate accused him of...
wmot.org
Codefendant in Tennessee campaign fraud case pleads guilty
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Nashville social club owner has pleaded guilty to a campaign finance scheme that also involves a Tennessee state senator's failed 2016 congressional campaign. Joshua Smith pleaded guilty on Wednesday to aiding and abetting the solicitation and spending of at least $25,000 of so-called “soft...
WSMV
No LGBTQ belief stickers in classrooms, Wilson Co School board member says
MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Wilson County school board member says LGBTQ flags and stickers along with other symbols that represent a group or belief should be taken out of classrooms and schools. And newly elected school board member Joseph Padilla for Zone said he is looking to create...
wgnsradio.com
A New Page In Murfreesboro Hardware History Opens Monday!
(MURFREESBORO) A new era in Murfreesboro history opens this coming Monday (10/24/2022) morning when Elder Family Ace Hardware opens its doors at 1807 Memorial Boulevard. Haynes family members commented, “After 101 years as a local family-owned business, we have decided to step away from ownership of the hardware store. We would like to express our sincere and deep gratitude to our loyal customers and wonderful community.”
