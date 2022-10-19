Read full article on original website
Summit withdraws motion for immediate action against landowner
A company that wants to build a sprawling liquid carbon dioxide pipeline has withdrawn its court request for immediate access to private property in northern Iowa for a land survey, according to court records. A hearing to consider Summit Carbon Solutions’ request for a temporary injunction against Hardin County landowner Kent Kasischke was set for […] The post Summit withdraws motion for immediate action against landowner appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kiow.com
Schaumberg Benefit is Today in Forest City
A benefit will be held for Forest City resident Jim Schaumberg at the Forest City Emergency Services Center today. Donna Karsjens is Jim’s sister says her brother recently suffered a medical emergency. Karsjens says the benefit event will be held on Saturday from 4pm to 7pm.
KIMT
$6.5 million Charles City business expansion gets state assistance
DES MOINES, Iowa – Cambrex is getting state help with its expansion plans in Floyd County. The company plans to add 9,000 square feet to its existing Charles city facility. The expansion will include a new quality control laboratory and administrative space and represents a $6.5 million capital investment. Cambrex says it expected to create 40 jobs, of which 39 are incented at a qualifying wage of $20.58 per hour.
kchanews.com
Charles City Selects Familiar Face for Interim Fire Chief
The last day on the job for outgoing Charles City Fire Chief Eric Whipple is scheduled for November 2nd. At Monday night’s City Council meeting, City Administrator Steve Diers announced that a familiar face will become interim Chief. Whipple submitted his resignation September 22nd and is leaving the fire...
KGLO News
North Iowa CSD placed in lockdown Tuesday afternoon
BUFFALO CENTER — The superintendent of the North Iowa Community School District in Buffalo Center and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department say the district went into a lockdown response on Tuesday afternoon in response to a call made to 9-1-1. The Sheriff’s Department says at 12:22 PM, they received a call from a cell phone at the school, which faculty later determined was made from a student.
KCCI.com
Northern Iowa community comes together to revitalize lake
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa — Fall is a great time to go fishing in Iowa. A popular destination in Northern Iowa is working hard to ensure there are fish for generations to come. About 115 miles north of Des Moines is a beach with waves crashing on shore: Clear Lake.
cgcounty.org
Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office
Want to avoid in person contact? Did you know you can start a police report online?. We are the primary law enforcement agency for all rural areas in Cerro Gordo County as well as Plymouth, Rock Falls, Dougherty, Swaledale, Thornton and Meservey. Departments & Contact Information. Division Hours Phone/fax. Gun...
kiow.com
North Iowa Community Schools Go into Lockdown Briefly
On Tuesday afternoon the North Iowa Community School District went into a lockdown in response to a cell phone call, made within the school, to 911. During the call a general threat was made to students. The call may have been intended as a prank, but the district and law enforcement took the call seriously. Students were moved into safe spaces while the investigation took place.
KIMT
Parents to stand trial for head injury to Charles City baby
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Two young Floyd County parents arrested for severe injuries to their baby are pleading not guilty. Ezekiel Larson, 22 of Charles City, and Madison Geerts, 19 of Charles City, are both charged with child endangerment causing serious injury. Law enforcement says Larson was the only...
algonaradio.com
Humboldt County Man Charged in Insurance Investigation
–A Humboldt County man is facing a pair of felony charges following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division. According to a release from the IID, 21-year-old Cole Bryant Anderson of Rutland was arrested earlier this month on charges of Fraudulent Submissions and Forgery, both Class D Felonies. According to...
KAAL-TV
Open burn bans in effect for several northern Iowa counties
(ABC 6 News) – According to the Iowa state fire marshal, open burn bans are in effect for several northern Iowa counties until further notice. Winnebago, Hancock, Mitchell, Floyd, and Howard counties join 21 total Iowa counties who are under active open burn bans. Under Iowa Code, the state...
KGLO News
Charles City man’s vehicular homicide trial in death of Mason City motorist delayed until March
MASON CITY — A Charles City man’s vehicular homicide trial after a crash in late July that killed a Mason City man has been moved from November to March. 58-year-old Timothy Hoy is accused of driving a vehicle late on the night of July 25th near the intersection of 265th and Yarrow Avenue west of Nora Springs in Cerro Gordo County, when he crossed the centerline of the roadway, striking another vehicle, killing the driver, 41-year-old Stephen Miles, and injuring two others.
kiow.com
Robert Eugene Graber
Robert Eugene Graber, 93 of Forest City, died Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the Lake Mills Care Center. Funeral services for Robert will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, October 28, 2022, at Bethany Lutheran Church, 183 2nd Ave. E. in Thompson, with Pastor Rod Hopp officiating. Visitation will...
kiow.com
Forest City Area Fire Leads to One Fatality
Around 2:20am on Sunday morning, a fire broke out in a home in the Forest City area. Forest City fire crews responded to a call at 19962 368th Street where they found Kevin and Maria Thorsheim, two of the three residents outside the flaming structure, according to Forest City Fire Chief Nathan Nelson.
kiow.com
Forest City Boy Scouts to Benefit the Neighborhood Food Bank
Forest City Boy Scout Troop 418 and Pack 98 are continuing with their Pack the Trailer event in forest City on Saturday. Troop leader Jeff Haugen says this project is a great way for them to partner with the Forest City Neighborhood Food Bank. The drive Thru with the Boy...
kicdam.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Charges for Graettinger Man
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD) — A Graettinger man was arrested on drug charges and more after a traffic stop last weekend. Shortly after 8 pm on Sunday the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle driven by 58-year-old Ricky Cole in the 5000 block of 370th Street. The Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation on the scene leading to Cole’s arrest on several charges including Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving While Suspended and No Proof of Insurance.
redlakenationnews.com
Furry hogs still at-large in Faribault County after DNR hunted down others
Brenda Baldwin says she worried for the safety of her 100-pound Rottweiler, Dutch, as he stared face-to-face with the boar that had emerged from the woods along the Blue Earth River. "I mean Dutch is tough, but that hog was probably 200 pounds or so," Baldwin, a landowner south of...
kiow.com
A Record Year for Winnebago Industries
Winnebago Industries reports record revenue for its just-completed fiscal year. The outdoor lifestyle products manufacturer with Iowa factories in Forest City, Lake Mills, Charles City and Waverly reports revenues of five-billion dollars for Fiscal Year 2022, rising almost 37% from three-point-six billion in Fiscal ’21. C-E-O Michael Happe says that was driven by the recently acquired Barletta boats, pricing actions, and strong consumer demand for the company’s products.
kiow.com
Hanlontowns Blue House Pottery Still Going Strong
If you walk into the garage of Jim and Judith Miller of Hanlontown, you will not find a car, lawn mower or anything typically stored in a garage; you will instead see a pottery studio, home of Blue House Pottery, a business the couple has been running for 45 years. Judith and Jim began the business to help get their children through college, and because they love the work, they decided to keep going. The couple does pottery around 50-60 hours a week, seven days a week, creating various items, including functional dishes (microwave, oven and dishwasher safe), urns and keepsakes.
kiow.com
Waldorf University Homecoming Begins Today
Waldorf University is hosting Homecoming this weekend in Forest City. Theodore Schoneman is the new Director of Alumni relations and says the festivities begin today. Schoneman says a full slate of activities will be on the docket for Saturday.
