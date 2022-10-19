If you walk into the garage of Jim and Judith Miller of Hanlontown, you will not find a car, lawn mower or anything typically stored in a garage; you will instead see a pottery studio, home of Blue House Pottery, a business the couple has been running for 45 years. Judith and Jim began the business to help get their children through college, and because they love the work, they decided to keep going. The couple does pottery around 50-60 hours a week, seven days a week, creating various items, including functional dishes (microwave, oven and dishwasher safe), urns and keepsakes.

HANLONTOWN, IA ・ 7 HOURS AGO