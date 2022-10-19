ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carter, Bucks start 2022-23 with win over Sixers

WVU and Milwaukee's fan-favorite cracked the season-opening starting lineup in the Bucks' defensive win. The Milwaukee Bucks opened their 2022-23 campaign on Thursday with a 90-88 road victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Guard Jevon Carter earned his third start as a Buck in the opener and played 22 minutes. He...
Phillies-Padres NLCS: Probable pitchers, schedule, more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies -- the same team that fired Joe Girardi in May when it was 22-29 -- are two wins away from winning the National League pennant. Really.The Phillies returned to San Diego, the city where Bryce Harper broke his thumb one Saturday night in June, for a best-of-seven series with the Padres. The winner moves on to the World Series.Zack Wheeler tossed seven scoreless and Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper provided the power as the Phillies beat San Diego, 2-0, in Game 1 on Tuesday night.But, things didn't go well for the Phillies in Game 2....
Kevin White shows his speed on Thursday Night Football

The New Orleans Saints elevated wide receiver Kevin White from the practice squad ahead of their Thursday night clash with Arizona. White’s number was called in the second quarter and he looked reminiscent of his West Virginia days. On 3rd and 2, Andy Dalton found White just shy of...
WVU’s James featured in Big 12 Champions for Life campaign

Redshirt junior wide receiver Sam James is the latest Mountaineer to be featured in the Big 12 Champions for Life campaign. The Big 12 released this video of James Thursday on social media. In the video, James discusses his identity as a football player, and how college athletics can open doors away from the field.
