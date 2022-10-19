Read full article on original website
740thefan.com
Final ND Class 11B football poll released
(KFGO/KNFL) Kindred remains the unanimous top team in the North Dakota Class 11B high school football rankings from the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters (NDAPSSA). The Vikings (9-0) garnered all 17 first-place votes. Kindred hosts Langdon-Edmore-Munich in the opening round of the Class 11B playoffs on Saturday. The...
dakotanewsnow.com
NDSU fan makes good on bet to move to Brookings after SDSU win
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - At some point in our lives, we have all lost a bet. But a North Dakota State University football fan who bet on the Bison to beat arch football rival South Dakota State last week is paying a price for the 23-21 loss that might be more humiliating than money.
kvrr.com
Pizza Ranch Signs Development Agreement For Thief River Falls Location
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (KVRR) — Pizza Ranch has signed an agreement to develop a new location in Thief River Falls, Minnesota. An opening date was not given in the company’s August franchise news release. It is part of the popular pizza chain’s effort to accelerate growth.
lakesarearadio.net
Arvig Awarded 2022 Minnesota Family Business Award
PERHAM, Minn. — Arvig has been named a winner of the 2022 Minnesota Family Business award from Twin Cities Business. The magazine’s annual award recognizes outstanding family-owned businesses and the value they provide to the state’s economy and overall quality of life. Arvig is among a group of five winners and five finalists being recognized in 2022 for their economic contributions, long-term success and ability to overcome obstacles presented by a changing marketplace.
kfgo.com
Bemidji man seriously injured after being struck by pickup in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – Grand Forks Police have released the name of a man who suffered serious injuries when he was hit by a pickup late Thursday night. Hunter Bjorgaard of Bemidji, Minn. was crossing Demers Avenue at the intersection of 3rd Street N. around 11 p.m. when he was struck by the pickup. He was taken by ambulance to Altru Hospital and is still receiving treatment there.
theconcordian.org
Fargo-Moorhead community faces intolerance
On Friday Oct 10 an email was sent to all Concordia students, faculty, and staff, informing the community about an act of vandalism that had taken place the night before. The email said that unauthorized stickers had been placed around Concordia’s campus with clear ties to white supremacy, hate, and intolerance.
MN Woman Literally Frozen Solid Is Alive And Well 42 Years Later
Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter months. It's sometimes a cold that can literally kill a person and that's what just about and by all accounts should have happened to this woman from Lengby, Minnesota. According to FOX 9...
kroxam.com
PAIN MANAGEMENT SPECIALIST DR. VINITA PARIKH JOINS RIVERVIEW HEALTH
RiverView Health is excited to welcome Vinita Parikh, MD, to its medical staff. Dr. Parikh is an interventional pain management specialist as well as an anesthesiologist. Her RiverView practice will focus on pain management. “Interventional pain management is a great field because there is such a span of different patient...
valleynewslive.com
Car fire in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Heavy smoke could be seen coming from a business just off Veterans Blvd. on the West Fargo side around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters were called to the 800 blk of 24th Ave. E., near Mattress Firm. Employees at Mattress Firm say the fire...
trfradio.com
Two Vehicle Accident Reported As Motorists Were Stopped for a Train
No injuries reported in a two vehicle accident during busy, 5 o’clock traffic Wednesday night in Thief River Falls. According to the police report, a 1999 Honda driven by Savanna Mae Houle, 16, of Thief River Falls ran into the rear of a 2010 GMC stopped for a train on the 3rd Street Bridge.
Grand Farm groundbreaking near Casselton
In February, Governor Doug Burgum selected Grand Farm for a $10M matching grant to advance technology in North Dakota agriculture.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Fire destroys vehicle in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Heavy smoke could be seen coming from a car that was on fire, which was parked a the shopping center near Mattress Firm in West Fargo. Firefighters were called around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to Veterans Blvd. near 24th Ave. E. Authorities say the...
kvrr.com
Traffic stop in Rothsay leads to meth arrests
WILKIN COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) — Two people are arrested when law enforcement finds 12 ounces of meth during a traffic stop in Rothsay. The driver Brett Anderson, of Moorhead, and his passenger Alyssa Gregor, of Wolverton, are in the Wilkin County Jail. The sheriff’s office says they started a...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 19, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Isaiah Michael Troy, 18, of Bemidji, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession of 10 or more grams of Narcotics. Ethan Don Edward Yarbro, 23, of Crookston, for Domestic Assault. Frank Malone Williams Jr., 44, of Crookston, for Terroristic Threats. Michael John...
valleynewslive.com
Multiple injured in car-bus crash in Moorhead
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At around 7:55 Tuesday morning, Moorhead police received a call on a car and bus crash in Moorhead. It happened on 36th Street South in Moorhead. There were multiple injuries but they weren’t serious enough for hospital transportation. Police were on scene for...
lakesarearadio.net
Becker County Museum’s 3rd Annual Haunted House Opens this Weekend
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Becker County Museum will host their 3rd annual Haunted House event this weekend. The event, held at the Becker County Fairgrounds is a fundraiser for the Becker County Historical Society and Museum. Becky Mitchell with the museum says this year’s theme is inspired by some of the classic Halloween thrillers, “We’re doing a Halloween cinematic inspired theme, hopefully when you walk through areas and be like, ‘I saw this movie, I know what is going to happen’.”
newsdakota.com
Valley City Police Arrest A Man On I-94
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Charges are pending against a man after he was arrested on I-94 east of Valley City on Wednesday, October 19th just before 11am. Police Chief Phil Hatcher said dispatchers received a report of a stolen vehicle out of Cass County some 20 minutes earlier heading west on I-94 toward Valley City.
valleynewslive.com
How safe do residents and officials view Fargo?
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s one of the most important qualities you look at in a community when deciding to live there, safety. While that’s normally a priority for anyone, some in Fargo have been looking at the city differently, wondering if violent crimes are getting more and more common in the city they call home.
Two Minnesota School Districts among the Best in America
The last couple of years have been especially tough on school kids, teachers, and administrators as the COVID pandemic wreaked havoc on the education system throughout the United States and the rest of the world. But as we emerge from that period of uncertainty, we're reminded that there are still...
fargomonthly.com
Chef Spotlight: Punk Chef Pizza + Bar
Meet the Executive Chef of Punk Chef Pizza + Bar, Chef Cary Carr! The Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo community is full of talent, especially in the culinary industry. Talented folks from all over bring with them different and unique backgrounds, skills and passions to our area. And we want to take you inside their culinary masterminds. Let’s meet our community’s chefs in our Chef Spotlight!
