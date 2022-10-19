Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Overnight ramp closure scheduled in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An overnight ramp closure is scheduled in Louisville. The I-64 ramp to I-71 North (Exit 6) will be closed from 8 p.m. on Sunday to 5 a.m. on Monday, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Drivers should take a different route and make sure they prepare...
JCPS looks to staff several positions in school district during job fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky’s largest school district is continuing efforts to push its short-staffing woes in the opposite direction. Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) will host a job fair inside the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center, Friday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The district said it...
Wave 3
Nighttime I-64 lane closure scheduled in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An nighttime Interstate 65 lane closure is scheduled for next week in Bullitt County. The right lane will be closed from mile marker 107 to mile marker 109, which is between Exit 105 for KY 61 Boston/Lebanon Junction and Exit 112 for KY 245 Clermont/Bardstown, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
wdrb.com
At least 2 people burglarize JCPS school, causing partial power outage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities say at least two people burglarized a JCPS school early Wednesday morning, and stole construction cables, light fixtures and copper cables. According to Carolyn Callahan, a spokeswoman for Jefferson County Public Schools, the burglary took place at about 3 a.m. at Central High School. Callahan...
Wave 3
Cows on the loose at Cherokee Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A roundup of loose cattle is underway at Cherokee Park. Louisville Metro police, along with Louisville Metro Animal Services and Louisville Metro Parks, were called to the park after the animals were first spotted this morning. LMPD officers were called to the Dog Hill area of...
wdrb.com
Gas station near downtown Louisville offers $2.07 a gallon for limited time
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People in cars were lined up Thursday on Broadway near downtown Louisville in hopes of an inexpensive fill up. Boone's Shell gas station on East Broadway dropped the price of gas to $2.07 a gallon for an hour and a half, $1.76 cheaper than the state average for a gallon of gas.
Wave 3
Motorcyclist in hospital after crash on Cane Run Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a crash Friday evening on Cane Run Road. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 6:00p.m. officers responded to a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on Cane Run Road at Crums Lane. Preliminary investigation showed that a car...
Wave 3
Man taken to hospital after stabbing in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in downtown Louisville Friday afternoon. It happened around 1:45 p.m., when Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to West Broadway and South 16th Street on a report of a stabbing. LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said...
National group lowers gas to $2.07 for Louisville drivers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the cost of fuel slowly rises again, one national group cut gas prices at a local gas station to nearly $2 on Thursday. "God is good all the time! All the time!" Nita, a resident in West Louisville, shouted. "This was really a blessing for me because I was on E!"
Wave 3
Crystal Rogers: FBI concludes search on Bardstown farm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Federal agents have finished searching the farm in Bardstown belonging to the family of Brooks Houck, the only suspect in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. The FBI Louisville Field Office announced on Friday that this concluded after executing a search warrant on the farm property on...
Wave 3
JCPS hosts job fair to fill open positions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools hosted a job fair event Friday to several positions that are open within the district. According to the release, jobs that are open range from transportation, house-keeping, early-childhood and security. JCPS has hiring all year round but Friday’s event focused on getting...
wdrb.com
Oldham County Schools to upgrade 3 high school athletic stadiums
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Schools is undergoing a district-wide capital construction project to enhance three athletic facilities. Oldham County Board of Education approved projects after House Bill 678 was signed into law in April. House Bill 678 allows for a local board of education of a district to provide for and commence the funding, financing, design, construction, renovation or modification of the school district's facilities through June 30, 2024.
LMPD investigating after motorcyclist sent to hospital in critical condition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle while on his motorcycle Friday afternoon. According to Louisville Metro Police, officers were called around 6 p.m. to the intersection of Cane Run Road and Crums Lane on a collision involving a motorcycle. The...
wdrb.com
2 charged after child found near downtown Madison, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man and a woman were arrested after police in Madison, Indiana, found a 2-year-old was found Friday morning. In a Facebook post, the Madison Police Department said the child was found "scantily dressed, walking alone on the sidewalk" around 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of East 3rd Street.
Wave 3
Gun found in student’s backpack at Butler Traditional HS sign-in office
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The principal of Butler Traditional High School sent a letter to families after a student brought a gun on school property on Wednesday. Staff noticed a strong odor of marijuana when a student was signing in late. A gun was found in the student’s backpack after a school security member searched it, according to the letter.
Wave 3
Goode Weather Blog 10/21
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Really nice weekend ahead with the only hazard being the ongoing fire danger that is in place. That will stay in place until we get some decent rainfall. And there are at least (2) chance showing up next week/end. But, as you will see in the...
Wave 3
Two men arrested after breaking into Western Middle School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men are behind bars after LMPD said they broke into a JCPS school Thursday morning. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Mark Skaggs and David Hayes are being charged with burglary after officers found them in the basement of Western Middle School around 3:00p.m. Thursday.
Wave 3
18th Street Row Houses Redevelopment now open West Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 18th Street Row Houses Redevelopment is now open in West Louisville. OneWest’s hosted an ribbon cutting and grand reveal on Thursday in the Russell neighborhood. It’s an extension of the incubator program conceived by Chef Space. It will help aspiring chefs afford their...
Wave 3
I-64 reopened in both directions following deadly crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The driver of the a vehicle involved in a crash on Interstate 64 has died. The crash happened around 4:40 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Grinstead Drive and the Cochran Hill tunnels. Louisville Metro police say the driver, an adult man, lost control of his...
