WJCL
Surge in respiratory viruses in children overwhelming some hospitals
A surge in respiratory illnesses among children is beginning to put a strain on hospitals. In particular, hospitals are seeing a rise in cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, a common cold virus that can be associated with severe disease in young children and older adults. Cases are rising in multiple U.S. regions, with some already nearing seasonal peak levels, according to the latest real-time surveillance data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
WJCL
Just 10 minutes of working out a day could save your life
You don’t need us to tell you that exercise is important. Even still, fitting in a workout can be tough— especially when you take into account the national physical activity guidelines that suggest two strength-training days and 150 minutes of weekly moderate-intensity aerobic activity. So, when news of a new study came out that even just 10 minutes of activity a day could literally save your life, we were all ears.
