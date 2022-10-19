Read full article on original website
Corona.....BeerThatIs
3d ago
They need technology to flatten the tires once they enter the wrong way cus if your drunk do u really think they will stop for flashing red lights…HELL NO nothing stopped them from driving in the 1st place so red flashing lights won’t do the trick either ….be careful out there folks
1 killed in Torrington crash
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead after a crash shut down a portion of Route 8 South in Torrington Thursday afternoon. The 2015 Toyota Rav4 Limited was driving south on Route 8 near exit 45 when it exited the road to the left, drove onto the grassy median and up a dirt mound, […]
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: 3 Car Crash
2022-10-22@12:47am–#Fairfield CT– Report of a three car crash with airbag deployment at North Benson and Barlow Road. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Connecticut police respond to 18 ‘swatting’ calls at schools
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police received at least 18 different “swatting” calls Friday for Connecticut schools, according to various authorities. A “swatting” call is when an individual calls police to report an active shooter situation, when there is not one. No threats were found at any of the schools. The calls started at about 9 […]
NBC Connecticut
Passenger Accused of Choking Rideshare Driver With Belt in Meriden
Police are investigating after a passenger allegedly choked his rideshare driver with a belt in Meriden on Tuesday. Officers were called to the Popeye's Restaurant on East Main Street in Meriden at about 8 p.m. The rideshare driver told police she was picking up two men in Middletown. When she...
NBC Connecticut
More Than a Dozen CT Schools Receive False Threats in Swatting Incident
Friday was a troubling day for schools across the state as officials estimated 17 Connecticut schools received threats of active shooters throughout the morning. “Now I’m going to be more worried when we have it again, because then we might think it’s going to be real because it happened once–it’s going to happen again,” said Manha Mohsin, sixth grader at Windsor Locks Middle School.
Route 8 near Thomaston shut down after crash
THOMASTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 8 northbound near exit 39 in Thomaston is shut down as officials investigate a crash that may have involved a pedestrian. Officials were alerted to the crash at 3:36 p.m. Wednesday, according to Connecticut State Police. While responders were told that the crash potentially involved a pedestrian, state police have […]
3 Taken Into Custody, Including Man With Nunchucks, After Westport Traffic Stop
Three men were arrested following a traffic stop in Fairfield County in which the driver was charged with having drug paraphernalia, homemade nunchucks, and failure to appear. The incident took place in Westport on Wednesday, Oct. 12 around 8:30 p.m. According to Lt. David Wolf of the Westport Police, an...
Interstate 91 in New Haven closed due to crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 91 northbound in New Haven was shut down Wednesday evening due to a crash. Lanes were closed between exits 6 and 8 due to a motorcycle crash, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation. The crash happened at about 8 p.m. No further information was immediately available.
NBC Connecticut
Western Connecticut State University Warns of Recent Catalytic Converter Thefts
Western Connecticut State University students and staff are being advised to be on alert due to the theft of multiple catalytic converters on campus. Officials said thieves are stealing catalytic converters during daylight hours. University police said they're investigating three possible thefts on the Danbury campus over the past few...
Serious Accident Closes Portion of I-395 for Hours
Killingly, Conn.- Morning accident closed I-395 in both directions for over 2 hours Thursday morning. Shortly before 9 am Thursday morning, October 20th, the South Killingly Fire Department, along with Moosup Fire Department and KB Ambulance, were dispatched for a reported vehicle accident in the area of Exit 37 on I-395 Northbound.
Why Are There So Many Loud Aircraft Over Connecticut Lately?
When I moved from Waterbury to Torrington earlier this year, I thought I would be getting away from the loud roar of constant mass transit. No more constant hum of tractor trailers doing 80 on I-84, no Metro-North trains rumbling by shaking the ground. It was nice in Torrington for a little while, but for the past couple of months, I've noticed that my ears are getting assaulted from above.
Torrington woman struck by car, dies while fixing tire on Route 8 in Thomaston
THOMASTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Torrington woman was fatally struck by a car when she attempted to fix her flat tire on Route 8 in Thomaston Wednesday afternoon. According to state police, troopers reported to a collision between a pedestrian and car just after 3:30 p.m. Police found that the pedestrian was driving when she […]
nrinow.news
Crews from Burrillville & Thompson collaborate in search & rescue of Pascoag man following ATV crash
BURRILLVILLE – A 32-year-old Pascoag man was rescued from deep in the woods that straddle the state line between Rhode Island and Connecticut this week after he was injured in ATV accident. Kyle Quijano, 32, reportedly sustained a compound fracture to his leg in the crash, and was brought...
westernmassnews.com
Local departments travel to Connecticut to honor fallen police officers
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Dozens of police officers and recruits from all across Massachusetts traveled to Connecticut to bid farewell to two fallen heroes. “It’s important for all agencies to show respect and remembrance of two men who sacrificed their lives for the good of others. They need to be remembered and honored at all time,” said Pelham Police Officer Todd Mongeon, who is also program coordinator of the Western Mass. Regional Police Academy.
NBC Connecticut
Several Schools Across CT Have Received Non-Credible Threats Friday: Police
Several schools across Connecticut have received non-credible threats on Friday, according to several police departments across the state. Windsor Locks police said there was a swatting situation at Windsor Locks Middle School and everyone is safe. The caller reported that several people had been shot. Police responded within a minute...
Hartford police investigate Wethersfield Avenue homicide
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a homicide in the city overnight. According to police, the homicide occurred in the area of Wethersfield Avenue at Elliot Street. This marks the city’s 32nd homicide of the year. This is a developing story. Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 […]
NBC Connecticut
Route 8 Closed in Torrington Due to Crash With Serious Injuries
Part of Route 8 South in Torrington is closed because of a car accident with serious injuries, according to Connecticut State Police. The highway is closed in the area of exits 45 and 44. The crash was reported at approximately 2:20 p.m. Troopers said a car appears to have gone...
sheltonherald.com
Torrington woman, 26, killed changing tire on Route 8 in Thomaston, police say
THOMASTON — A Torrington woman died Wednesday after she was hit by a car while changing a tire, state police said. Karina Marie Lopez, 26, had been driving on Route 8 northbound near Exit 39 about 3:30 p.m. when she realized her tire was flat and her car became disabled in the left lane, police said.
darienite.com
With Deaths in 32 Deer-Car Crashes Last Year in CT, Here’s How Not To Be in One
As autumn approaches and days become shorter, deer collisions on Connecticut roadways increase by leaps and bounds, warns AAA Northeast. Drivers need to steer clear of deer beginning this month, the start of deer mating season in Connecticut, when more deer traverse wooded areas along the state’s roadways at twilight.
News 12
Swatting incidents hit at least 9 Connecticut schools; triggers massive response in Stamford
Law enforcement agencies across the state responded to several schools for swatting incidents Friday morning as thousands of police officers gathered in East Hartford for the joint funeral of two Bristol police officers killed in the line of duty. Calls to 911 falsely reported an active shooter and multiple injuries...
Comments / 2