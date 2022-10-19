Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Don’t expect Draymond Green trade, Curry says end of Warriors era when they can’t win
Even as the Golden State Warriors collected their rings and raised a banner to open this NBA season, there has been a “is this the last dance” vibe hanging over the team. There already were questions about if the Warriors could afford to keep this roster together and if Draymond Green would be the odd man out before Green threw a right cross at Jordan Poole.
NBC Sports
Tony Brown, veteran referee who worked NBA Finals, dies at 55
Tony Brown always embraced a challenge. He worked his way through Clark Atlanta University, when there was no scholarship available to him. He worked his way up the basketball officiating ladder, eventually becoming one of the NBA’s very best referees. And even in his final days of a fight with pancreatic cancer, he was still trying to help others.
NBC Sports
Harrell's reason for signing with Sixers over Celtics is telling
Montrezl Harrell seemed like a good fit for the Boston Celtics on paper this offseason. With Robert Williams set to undergo knee surgery, the Celtics needed frontcourt depth behind the 36-year-old Al Horford, and Harrell represented a proven veteran option with career averages of 12.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game over seven NBA seasons.
NBC Sports
Celtics players mourn death of NBA official Tony Brown
NBA referee Tony Brown has passed away after a bout with pancreatic cancer. He was 55 years old. The NBA announced the news Thursday with a statement from commissioner Adam Silver. “Tony Brown was one of the most accomplished referees in the NBA and an inspiration to his colleagues,” Silver...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Kings drop season opener to Blazers
SACRAMENTO -- The Mike Brown era began in an all-too-familiar fashion. The Kings were in the driver’s seat for most of Wednesday’s season opener, but fell off down the stretch in a disappointing 115-108 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers at Golden 1 Center. Brown, who has spent...
NBC Sports
McCaffrey debuts new jersey number at first 49ers practice
After the 49ers completed a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers for running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday night, San Francisco's new weapon arrived at practice in Santa Clara wearing his new jersey number. McCaffrey previously wore No. 22 with the Panthers and No. 5 as a Stanford Cardinal in...
NBC Sports
Steph makes hilariously ridiculous trick shot before game
Steph Curry continues to find ways to amaze fans who show up early to watch his pregame routine. Ahead of the Warriors' second game of the 2022-23 NBA season, Curry capped off his warmups with a trick shot that left the crowd at Chase Center thoroughly impressed. Before Curry hit...
NBC Sports
What we learned as bench struggles in Dubs' loss to Nuggets
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors in their season opener beat the Los Angeles Lakers by 14 points, and led by as many as 27. The Denver Nuggets in their opener suffered a shocking upset loss to the Utah Jazz, losing by 21 points. So naturally it was the Warriors who...
NBC Sports
Kerr defends Klay's missed 3-pointer late in loss to Nuggets
The Warriors' 128-123 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Friday at Chase Center ended with a questionable decision by Klay Thompson. Down 126-123 with 13 seconds left in the game, Golden State had an opportunity to tie the game after trailing most of the way against the Nuggets. The Warriors...
NBC Sports
What we learned about Wizards' rotation in first win
Head coach Wes Unseld Jr. held out as long as he possibly could, all preseason long deflecting questions about what his starting lineup and rotation would be to open the year. That made Wednesday night the big reveal, as he had no choice but to put it all on display in their first regular season game.
NBC Sports
Draymond Jr. adorably plays peek-a-boo with reporters
Draymond Green Jr. kept himself entertained during his father's postgame press conference after the Warriors' 128-123 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Friday night at Chase Center. While the elder Green answered press conference questions, his five-year-old son played peek-a-boo with reporters in the room. Draymond Jr., or "D.J." as...
NBC Sports
Klay describes how Warriors' offense was inspired by Barça
Steve Kerr played under two of the best coaches the NBA has ever had in Gregg Popovich and Phil Jackson, so he had a first-row seat to greatness. In addition to taking aspects of their coaching philosophy, Kerr also incorporated a wrinkle of an entirely different sport: soccer. After the...
NBC Sports
Report: Lakers work out, meet with veteran win Moe Harkless
Sitting in Crypto.com Arena last night, watching the Lakers fall to the Clippers, two things were glaringly obvious. The first would have been clear to anyone watching the game in person or on any screen — the Lakers couldn’t hit a shot. That’s been well covered. What...
NBC Sports
Dame Time returns: Watch Lillard score 41, spark Trail Blazers past Suns in OT
The NBA is more fun with this Damian Lillard in it. Lillard looks healthy and like his vintage self again this season following core muscle surgery that kept him out most of last season — he dropped 41 on the Suns Friday, including knocking down five 3-pointers and getting to the line a dozen times.
NBC Sports
The Panthers slide squarely into tank mode
Tanking happens in the NFL. And the Panthers are now clearly doing it. They’ll deny it. They have to. The first rule of Tank Club is you do not talk about Tank Club. More specifically, through any and all subtle or obvious efforts to embrace the suck in order to enhance draft status, the team needs to claim it’s not doing that which it plainly is. And the league office will look the other way as long as no one says the magic word.
NBC Sports
Watch Ja Morant go off for 49 points, lift Grizzlies past Rockets
Every game feels like an epic highlight package from Ja Morant. Friday night was no different — Morant scored 49 points and had a highlight chase-down block in the Grizzlies’ win over the Rockets, 129-122. Morant was 5-of-6 from 3 in this game. He hit a respectable 34.4%...
NBC Sports
Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney remain out of practice for Giants
Wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney have been non-factors on the field for the Giants this season and it doesn’t look like that’s going to be changing this week. Golladay (knee) and Toney (hamstring) remained out of practice on Wednesday. Both players have missed the last two...
NBC Sports
Panthers GM: 49ers narrowly won CMC sweepstakes over two teams
The 49ers won the competition for one of the best offensive weapons in football, but it came at a cost. Christian McCaffrey officially is a Niner. The star running back landed in Santa Clara Friday morning, less than 15 miles away from his alma mater Stanford, and immediately expressed his excitement to be back in the Bay.
NBC Sports
Wiseman is first youngster to secure spot in Warriors' rotation
SAN FRANCISCO – The Warriors have on their roster three toddlers by NBA standards, and the least experienced among them has taken an early lead in the competition for playing time. One game into the season, James Wiseman has secured a spot in Golden State’s playing rotation. The...
NBC Sports
Draymond proves commitment to Dubs with effort in loss
SAN FRANCISCO – As the Warriors were losing to the Denver Nuggets on Friday night at Chase Center, Draymond Green was making a statement that should bring his team at least a modicum of relief. He’s very much with them. Through all the nonsense and side gigs and...
