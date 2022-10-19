Harrisburg, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Harrisburg.
The State College Area High School soccer team will have a game with Central Dauphin High School on October 19, 2022, 14:30:00.
State College Area High School
Central Dauphin High School
October 19, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The State College Area High School soccer team will have a game with Central Dauphin High School on October 19, 2022, 16:00:00.
State College Area High School
Central Dauphin High School
October 19, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
Comments / 0