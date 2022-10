The New York Yankees lost again to the Houston Astros on Thursday night, dropping a 3-2 contest to put themselves in a 2-0 hole in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series. They struck out 13 times, bringing them to 30 for the series, and left nine men on base. But for a moment late in the game, there was hope. In the eighth inning, Aaron Judge hit a fly ball to right field that appeared headed for the stands until Kyle Tucker corralled it at the wall:

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO